Yes! Schmigadoon has wrapped filming for the second season of the hilarious musical comedy series, and it will be available to stream on Apple TV+ upon its release. The show is co-created by Cinco Paul and Ken Daurio with Paul announcing a wrap on season two filming on Twitter. The duo created an exciting fusion of musical theater fun and original songs, written by Paul, that have gone on to amaze audiences since the show’s release last year.

Paul’s announcement was accompanied by a message revealing the wrap before going on to thank all those involved in making it possible, “Thanks to our incredible crew in Vancouver and the greatest cast ever assembled,” he said. “Time to exhale, and then put it all together.” The tweet also included a gif that shows Academy Award-winner Ariana DeBose who plays Emma Tate on the show saying “I love it!” The musical comedy follows a backpacking couple who somehow stumble upon the magical and mysterious town of Schmigadoon and the fun-loving and musically inclined townsfolks. To leave the town, the couple finds out that they would have to find true love, something they thought they already had.

When announcing the renewal of the show for a second season in June, Apple TV+ had revealed that the show’s second season would see a shift from the parodying of 1940s musicals to a whole new era of the 1960s and 70s. The official logline reveals “having found true love in the town of Schmigadoon, Season 2 will find Josh (Keegan-Michael Key) and Melissa (Cecily Strong) in Schmicago, the world of ’60s and ’70s musicals.”

Image via Apple TV+

The show’s first season wrapped with the couple finding one another and by extension, true love. The reconciliation between Josh and Melissa made the couple believe they could now depart the town via the bridge and return to New York. That journey, however, was not one audience would see as the final episode of the first season ended abruptly. Key while speaking previously to TVLine revealed that the couple not crossing the bridge was done by design. The actor went on to add “We get a palpable ending, which is to say [Melissa and Josh] have learned the lesson that Schmigadoon has presented to them,” before revealing that there is more exploration to be had on the show.

With Strong and Key leading the cast of the series, Schmigadoon boasts a plethora of stars including DeBose, Kristin Chenoweth, Alan Cumming, Ann Harada, Jane Krakowski, Martin Short, Aaron Tveit, Dove Cameron, Jaime Camil, Fred Armisen and Liam Quiring-Nkindi. Armisen and Quiring-Nkindi have, however, not been announced as part of the cast for season two which will feature two new faces in Tituss Burgess and Patrick Page.

Paul serves as showrunner amongst his other duties. Executive producers include Lorne Micheals, Andrew Singer and Robert Luketic who also directs. Micheal Frank is a co-executive producer with Caroline Maroney producing alongside Strong.

There is no release date for season two yet, but check out Paul’s tweet below:

Check out the trailer for the series below: