Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for Season 2 of Schmigadoon!After one season, Cinco Paul and Ken Daurio's Schmigadoon! has joined the ranks alongside Crazy Ex-Girlfriend and Galavant of fantastic musical TV shows we've gotten over the years, one that both hilariously and masterfully parodies, while paying homage to the history of musical theater. When we last left our heroes Melissa (Cecily Strong) and Josh (Keegan Michael-Key), they had successfully found true love in one another and found their way out of Schmigadoon, the magical world which blends classic musicals from the old masters of the 1940s and 50s, Brigadoon (of course), The Music Man, Oklahoma!, The Sound of Music, all of your Rogers and your Hammersteins, sweet and morally uncomplicated as apple pie.

In Season 2, after Josh and Melissa return to the real world and tie the knot, they find that the magic is fading as they struggle to conceive and fall into ruts at work. So they decide that the best course of action is to recapture that wonder and return to Schmigadoon — but there is no Schmigadoon anymore, and in its place is a brand-new city: Schmicago.

Like a meta version of American Horror Story, Josh and Melissa step into an entirely new world, with highly familiar faces. The cast is the same, but the characters are entirely different, as much as the atmosphere. So what is Schmicago? Who are the blockbuster Broadway cast playing this time around, and what can we get excited about this season? Melissa, though less familiar with it all, puts it very succinctly in the first episode, while Schmigadoon was based on the Golden Age Musical, it seems in such a short span, time has moved forward a decade or so. Gone is Rogers and Hammerstein, in comes Kander and Ebb, among other legends of the stage. Musicals are darker, sexier, and don't usually have happy endings — which is a problem, considering that's what Melissa and Josh are trying to find.

The Musicals That Make Up Schmicago

From the opening song, "Welcome to Schmicago," which sounds a lot like Pippin's "Magic To Do," a lot of the parodies come front and center. There are the obvious ones in Kander and Ebb's Chicago and Cabaret, but they aren't the only ones being parodied this season, seen by the Pippin-style omniscient narration. From there, even in the first three episodes, the references expand and diversify. Not only are we seeing the blood-splattered shows such as Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street, but also the brighter, more psychedelic ones like Godspell and Hair. The values are seen best in the song "Do We Shock You?" as if this edgier content was entirely new for the mainstream which, at the time all these musicals were released, they were.

There have already been parodies of some of the best songs of the era as well, with "Kaput" being an incredibly catchy combination of Cabaret's "Cabaret" and "Mein Herr," the stirring ballad "My Doorway To Where" making fun of "Corner of the Sky" from Pippin, and one that came as a particular surprise was the A Chorus Line's "I Hope I Get It" in "I Need To Eat," we're even given the fast-paced patter of "Getting Married Today" from Sondheim's Company in "Bells and Whistles." There's a more somber tone when the series parodies Sweeney Todd in "The Butcher and His Wife," and a darkly hilarious one in "The Worst Brats in Town." Just like in the first season, these songs both work as solid and endlessly amusing homages to the originals while standing on their own as the biggest earworms of the year.

Who's Who in Schmicago?

Not everyone has a song yet, though, but even by appearance it's clear to aficionados who's who. The cast is back, including a couple of new and exciting editions, but while Josh and Melissa remember who they used to be, they're entirely different people with no memory of them. So far, we've seen Dove Cameron as Jenny Banks, a send-up to Cabaret's Sally Bowles and mostly inspired by Liza Minnelli's portrayal, along with Ariana DeBose as Emcee (inspired by, who else, Cabaret's Emcee).

Jaime Camil is no longer a widowed doctor but a corrupt police officer. Alan Cumming, who's very well-known for his stint on Cabaret, is now a butchering butcher, similar to a certain demon barber. Jane Krakowski is now Chicago's Billy Flynn, excuse me, Bobbie Flanagan. Aaron Tveit is now Topher, a positive but self-centered free spirit similar to the leads of Pippin, Godspell, and Hair. Two incredible new additions are Titus Burgess as our omniscient narrator who is already done with Melissa and Josh, and Patrick Page as Octavius Kratt, a menacing baritone similar to Sweeney Todd's Judge Turpin, but even more similar to a role Page himself originated, Hades of Hadestown.

There is so much more that has been shown in the trailers that we can anticipate for the rest of the series — like more of Kristin Chenoweth's take on the Ms. Lovett archetype cut with Annie's Miss Hannigan. As Josh breaks out of the darker musicals and into flower power on the Happiness Bus, maybe we'll hear some Jesus Christ Superstar parodies along the way. While, during this period, there were still stories that followed the formula seen in Season 1, the 1960s and 1970s especially were a time of transformation and innovation, allowing new, more complicated stories to be told. And hopefully, in this story, Josh and Melissa will find their happy ending.

Schmigadoon! continues to be the ultimate comedy for theater geeks, straddling the line between making fun of something without insulting it in the spirit of being too cool for musicals. Our protagonists' more modern sensibilities are of course cut in with this entirely sincere pastiche, but while the musicals are more cynical, Josh and Melissa aren't. They've already gone through this once before and, while this is a different world, they have a grasp on the rules, so to speak. While they went searching for, and can no longer find, the nostalgic magic of Schmigadoon that they wanted, Schmicago might have what they now need. It's clear the consistent quality spread across this entire series, and I, for one, am praying for the 80s and 90s mega-musical-themed Schmigadoon! Season 3. Les Schmiserables, anyone?

New episodes of Schmigadoon! Season 2 premiere every Wednesday on Apple TV+.