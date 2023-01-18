It’s time to put on your dancing shoes and throw your jazz hands into the air, because during today’s panel at the Television Critics Association presentation, Apple TV+ announced the release date and unveiled some first-look images from Season 2 of comedy and musical series Schmigadoon! The series follows a couple who accidentally enter a parallel world in which life is a musical. As they try to find a way back into the real world, they can’t help but blend in with the singing crowd.

As previously announced, Season 2 of Schmigadoon! will introduce a new and elegant setting: Josh (Keegan-Michael Key) and Melissa (Cecily Strong) will go do Schmicago, a place where the 60s and 70s musicals come to life. This is a departure from Season 1, which paid homage to the Golden Age of musicals which became famous during the 40s and 50s. Once again, the new batch of episodes will feature original songs and musical numbers that were the highlight of Season 1. And all of that will come to our screens on April 7, when Season 2 premieres.

Welcome to Schmicago

The first-look images showcase the welcome sign of Schmicago, as well as Key and Strong looking sharp as they come in contact with some antiques in the new musical city. The images also welcome Tituss Burgess (Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt) to the cast looking like a million bucks as he is brought front and center during a musical number. This season will also welcome Grammy winner Patrick Page (In the Heights) to join the chorus.

Lorne Michaels Boarded the Schmigadoon! Train On the Very First Station

Back in June, series producer and long-time Saturday Night Live boss Lorne Michaels talked to Variety about why he was on board for Schmigadoon from the very start and how Strong was his first and only choice to play Melissa:

"I grew up in the time of — well, I hate to use the word heyday — but when musicals were really peaking. Shows like 'My Fair Lady' and all the Sondheims. It was so much a part of the culture in the 50s and 60s, then rock and roll sort of took it’s place in my life to some degree, but I’ve never lost interest. It was one of my first loves. […] I met with Cinco Paul and thought [the lead role] was perfect for Cecily and brought [her] in almost immediately. But it was a long process in terms of rewrites and shaping it. We did some table reads for Apple — Apple was in pretty much from the beginning, but I don’t think they knew what they had. They liked the idea but I urged them to come to a table read and see it live to understand what it was going to be."

Schmigadoon! Is created by Emmy winners Cinco Paul and Ken Dario, the duo who changed the entertainment world forever after they introduced Gru’s minions to the public through 2010’s Despicable Me. Paul also acts as showrunner and takes on the task of writing original songs to the musical comedy. The duo also wrote The Lorax and The Secret Life of Pets. Their background and animation and kids' stories can be seen in the production design of Schmigadoon!, which plays up colors and shapes in order to make the musical world all the more wondrous.

Returning cast for Season 2 of Schmigadoon! also features Ariana DeBose, Martin Short, Dove Cameron, Jaime Camil, Kristin Chenoweth, Alan Cumming, Ann Harada, Jane Krakowski, and Aaron Tveit. Apple TV+ premieres Season 2 of Schmigadoon! on April 7, with new episodes rolling out weekly through May 5. Check out the new images below:

