The show will go on for Schmigadoon! as Apple TV+ renewed the AFI Award-winning musical comedy series for a second season on the streamer. After Cinco Paul and Ken Daurio blew fans and critics alike away with the stylized parody series, they'll have a brand-new slate of original musical numbers and a lot more musical theater-based fun.

Schmigadoon!'s unique premise revolves around a parody of the Golden Age musicals of the 1940s and 50s, particularly its namesake Brigadoon, while also somewhat riffing on the concept of An American Werewolf in London per Paul himself. In it, a backpacking couple with a failing relationship stumbles across the mysterious town of Schmigadoon, which is forever stuck in a mish-mash of classic musicals from that era, and they can't leave until they find true love. Now that the pair's relationship is mended, Season 2 will move on from the Golden Age to the 1960s and 70s with a new slate of original musical numbers that fit their new setting of Schmicago. It's fairly easy to guess what that name is a parody of.

The cast for the series reads like a mix of Hollywood stardom and musical theater greats with Cecily Strong and Keegan Michael-Key leading the group. Rounding out the star-studded lineup is Academy Award-winner Ariana DeBose, Dove Cameron, Jaime Camil, Kristin Chenoweth, Alan Cumming, Ann Harada, Jane Krakowski, Martin Short, and Aaron Tveit, all of whom will return in Season 2. Season 1 also featured Fred Armisen and Liam Quiring-Nkindi, though neither was listed for the cast of the second season. However, two new faces will come to the musical town in Tituss Burgess (Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt) and Patrick Page (The Gilded Age).

Schmigadoon! was a collaboration between Broadway Video and Universal Television with Paul and Daurio at the helm as co-creators. Paul pulled triple duty for the show, also serving as the series showrunner and the writer behind all of its original songs. He'll return to those same duties with the second season. Robert Luketic directs and co-executive produces the series with Lorne Michaels and Andrew Singer also on board as executive producers and Micah Frank as co-executive producer. Aside from starring, Strong will also produce alongside Caroline Maroney.

After debuting on the streamer last year, Schmigadoon! earned high praise across the board for how it weaved together classic musical tropes and comedy with a powerful cast. Aside from picking up an AFI Award, Chenowith also earned Critics Choice consideration for her role in the series. In Collider's own review, Gregory Lawrence had plenty of love for the series, saying:

In other words, Schmigadoon! takes the mini-arc of a scene-into-song — words no longer suffice so one must explode into song — and expands it out into beautiful, staggering, slow-motion detail. It's a triumph of craft, character, and courage. It's a show I can't recommend enough, a strange bird I hope never stops singing.

Schmigadoon! Season 1 is currently streaming on Apple TV+.