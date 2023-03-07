It's spring, and that means the countdown has begun for our return to the musical world of Schmigadoon! AppleTV+ had earlier announced that the second season of the hit musical comedy show will premiere on its platform on April 7. Now, with a few weeks to go ahead of release, the streamer has revealed the first trailer for Season 2. This new season will see our favorite backpacking couple, Josh (Keegan-Michael Key) and Melissa (Cecily Strong) magically enter into a different but equally elegant musical world called Schmigaco. While Season 1 parodied the Golden Age of musicals, Season 2 will seek to recreate the world of 1960s and 70s musicals.

The trailer opens with Josh and Melissa back in the real world and returning to their regular careers. However, the mundanity of real life isn't quite enough to fill their joy tank. The couple is out on a picnic when Melissa blurts that she wants Schmigadoon "a world of happy people and bright colors" which helped them find true love in the first season. Josh obliges and the two set out into the woods hoping to be magically transported back into their favorite musical world filled with happy endings. Instead of Schmigadoon, they get Schmicago where musicals are "darker with more sex and violence" a sharp departure from the former. "How are we supposed to have happy endings here, these musicals don't have happy endings," Melissa says as the couple gets deeply entangled in this new musical world with Josh even being framed for murder.

What Musicals Will Be Featured in Schmigadoon! Season 2?

But make no mistake, Schmicago is just as elegant as Schmigadoon and Josh and Melissa must find a way to blend in. Melissa is seen getting a lesson on finding the power of happiness which involves, well, getting naked when she joins a local cabaret. The trailer features variations of many iconic 60s and 70s musicals with the recreation of scenes from Chigaco (which is obviously where this new world gets its name), Hair, and Sweeney Todd. We also get a look at some new cast joining the second season including Tituss Burgess (Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt) and Patrick Page (The Gilded Age). Returning alongside Strong and Key are Ariana DeBose, Martin Short, Dove Cameron, Jaime Camil, Kristin Chenoweth, Alan Cumming, Ann Harada, Jane Krakowski, and Aaron Tveit.

Also returning is Cinco Paul to his of-camera duties as co-creator, executive producer, and showrunner. Like with Season 1, Paul wrote a new set of original music featured in Season 2. Schmigadoon! was an instant hit when it premiered on Apple TV+ in July 2021 which means a renewal was near inevitable. A hit among critics and audiences, the show has already scooped Emmy and AFI awards with hopefully more to come.

Ken Daurio co-creates the show alongside Paul. Executive producers include SNL boss Lorne Michaels, and Andrew Singer who reps Broadway Video while Micah Frank serves as co-executive producer.

Schmigadoon! Season 2 will premiere globally on Apple TV+ on April 5 with the first two of its six episodes, with new episodes released every Wednesday through May 3, 2023. Check out the trailer below: