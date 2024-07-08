The Big Picture Cinco Paul revealed the musicals that would've been referenced in Season 3 of Schmigadoon, namely including Into the Woods and other classics from the '80s and '90s.

Paul previously said that the canceled season and 25 new songs were already written if Apple TV+ had renewed the musical comedy.

The series, starring Cecily Strong and Keegan-Michael Key, explored various musical eras and tackled real-life struggles with plenty of whimsy, earning acclaim along the way.

The music may have stopped, and the curtain may be closed on Schmigadoon!, but series creator and showrunner Cinco Paul isn't about to leave viewers hanging on what a potential Season 3 would've looked like. At the time the show was canceled in January, he revealed that new episodes were in the works and the story was fully written, complete with 25 new songs parodying the musicals of the 1980s and 90s. He's now taken to X (formerly Twitter) to share the full lineup of inspirations for the season to give viewers a taste of what could've been for the Apple TV+ darling. Key among those selections was one of Stephen Sondheim's classics, inspiring the subtitle "Into the Schmoods."

In addition to Into the Woods, four of the legendary composer's other musicals were listed for Season 3, including Assassins, Sunday in the Park With George, Dick Tracy, and Merrily We Roll Along, the latter of which is set to become a movie itself from Richard Linklater starring Paul Mescal. Also featured are Andrew Lloyd Webber’s Cats, Sunset Boulevard, Starlight Express, Evita, and The Phantom of the Opera, Boublil and Schönberg’s Les Misérables, Disney classics Beauty and the Beast, Hercules, Aladdin, and The Little Mermaid, alongside Hedwig and the Angry Inch, Rent, City of Angels, Side Show, The Wiz, Labyrinth, and more. In all, it's a selection that evokes the spirit of the era with a mix of hits from both the stage and the screen.

Schmigadoon! began as a parody of Golden Age musicals, following couple Melissa (Cecily Strong) and Josh (Keegan-Michael Key) on a backpacking trip that leads them to a magical town that acts as if they're in a 1940s musical. Their journey to find true love includes references to, of course, Lerner and Loewe's Brigadoon alongside other classics like The Sound of Music, West Side Story, and Oklahoma!. Season 2, meanwhile, took the couple to Schmicago, reflecting the darker, sexier, and smokier musicals of the '60s and '70s, like Cabaret, Sweeney Todd, Godspell, and Pippin as they work through the struggles of everyday life. If the musical choices are any indication, Season 3 would've been a more fantastical outing, potentially confronting the new world ahead for Josh and Melissa as parents. We may never know exactly what Paul had in mind, but he's not ready to give up hope, previously saying of the cancelation that "the optimist in me is convinced it’s not the end of Schmigadoon… and maybe it’s even a happy beginning."

'Schmigadoon' Soared In Its Short Time on Screen

Close

Although it only ran for 12 episodes across two seasons, Schmigadoon! made the most of its time on Apple TV+. It raked in seven Emmy nominations, including a win for Paul for Outstanding Original Music and Lyrics. Reviews were strong as well, with Rotten Tomatoes scoring the series overall at 93%. Schmicago received some especially high marks, with Collider's Arezou Amin giving it an A in her review and saying, "The grittier Season 2 takes that original premise and drastically sets wishful thinking aside in favor of tackling reality head-on — but without losing its charm and whimsy along the way."

Paul co-created Schmigadoon! with Ken Daurio and wrote all the songs. While Strong and Key were the stars, an incredible ensemble surrounded them throughout both seasons, including Jane Krakowski, Aaron Tveit, Ann Harada, Alan Cumming, Kristin Chenoweth, Dove Cameron, Ariana DeBose, Tituss Burgess, Jaime Camil, Patrick Page, and Martin Short among others. All episodes are currently streaming on Apple TV+.

Watch on Apple TV+