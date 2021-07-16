Musical theater fans rejoice! Milan Records has just dropped the soundtracks for the first two episodes of Apple TV+’s Schmigadoon!, which premiered today on the streamer. The soundtrack features the original music and lyrics from the show’s co-creator and showrunner Cinco Paul, in addition to the score which was composed by Christopher Willis.
The cast of Schmigadoon! is a musical theater fan’s fever dream, featuring performances by Kristin Chenoweth, Alan Cumming, Aaron Tveit, Dove Cameron, Martin Short, and the series stars Cecily Strong and Keegan-Michael Key, who discover a magical town living within in a 1940s musical. Not only is Schmigadoon! a riff on the classic musical Brigadoon, but it parodies many other iconic Golden Age musicals that we all know and love. You can also expect to see Ariana DeBose, Fred Armisen, Jaime Camil, Jane Krakowski, and Ann Harada as Key and Strong's characters try find “true love” so they can leave Schmigadoon.
Hailing from Broadway Video and Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group, Schmigadoon! is co-created by Cinco Paul and Ken Daurio, with Paul acting as showrunner and Daurio serving as consulting producer and writer. Barry Sonnenfeld directs and executive produces. In addition to starring in the series, Strong also serves as producer. Andrew Singer executive produces with Lorne Michaels on behalf of Broadway Video
Milan Records will continue to release episodic soundtracks for the four remaining episodes as they debut on Apple TV+ through August 13. Listen to Episode 1 and Episode 2 and check out the tracklists below:
Episode 1 Tracklist:
- Schmigadoon! Main Title – Cinco Paul
- Schmigadoon! – The Cast of Schmigadoon!, Alan Cumming & Kristin Chenoweth
- You Can't Tame Me – Aaron Tveit
- Corn Puddin' – The Cast of Schmigadoon & Cecily Strong
- Leprechaun Song – Martin Short
- "Just one kick and apparently magic?" – Christopher Willis
- "See you at seven." – Christopher Willis
- "It's like a track bridge or something." – Christopher Willis
Episode 2 Tracklist:
- Lovers' Spat – The Cast of Schmigadoon! & Kristin Chenoweth
- Somewhere Love Is Waiting for You – Alan Cumming
- Enjoy the Ride (Part I) – Cecily Strong & Aaron Tveit
- Enjoy the Ride (Part II) – Dove Cameron, Cecily Strong & Aaron Tveit
- "Have you been crying?" – Christopher Willis
- "It's the Picnic Basket Auction!" – Christopher Willis
