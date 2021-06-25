Apple TV+ has released the first official trailer for Schmigadoon! from executive producer Lorne Michaels, which finally unveils the musical parody series starring Cecily Strong and Keegan Michael-Key as a disillusioned couple who become trapped in a strange magical town while on a backpacking trip — and can't leave until they find "true love." The six-episode season will premiere its first two episodes on July 16, followed by a weekly release for the remaining four.

The trailer promises not only a hilarious comedy experience for audiences, but offers a loving wink at those of us who grew up inhaling every musical we could get our hands on. It's especially amusing when Strong and Michael-Key's characters declare that nothing sinister will happen to them because "nobody gets killed in a musical," only to list off several musicals where death in fact does take place — Oklahoma, Carousel, South Pacific, oh, and West Side Story, aka all the musicals.

Image via Apple TV+

RELATED: Apple's Musical Parody Series 'Schmidagoon!', Starring Cecily Strong and Keegan-Michael Key, Gets a Release Date

In addition to Strong and Michael-Key, the absolutely star-studded cast features many actors who are well-known in the Broadway musical world, including Alan Cumming, Kristin Chenoweth, and Aaron Tveit, as well as Dove Cameron, Ariana DeBose, Fred Armisen, Jaime Camil, Jane Krakowski, and Ann Harada.

Schmigadoon! is co-created by Cinco Paul and Ken Daurio. Paul also serves as showrunner, and wrote all of the original songs for the series. Barry Sonnenfeld directs and executive produces. In addition to starring, Strong serves as producer, and Ken Daurio serves as consulting producer and writer. Andrew Singer executive produces with Michaels on behalf of Broadway Video.

Schmigadoon! will premiere globally on July 16 with its first two episodes, followed by new episodes releasing weekly on Apple TV+. Watch the spectacular trailer below:

