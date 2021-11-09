Netflix has gathered a whole host of big names to induct into The School for Good and Evil. The Hollywood Reporter writes that the streamer’s upcoming YA adaptation has added six new names to its roster, including Ben Kingsley (fresh off an appearance in Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings), Rob Delaney, Rachel Bloom, Mark Heap, Peter Serafinowicz, and Broadway legend Patti LuPone.

The new cast members join a stacked incoming class that also includes Charlize Theron, Kerry Washington, Sofia Wylie, Sophia Anne Caruso, Jamie Flatters, Kit Young, Michelle Yeoh, and Laurence Fishburne, to be directed by Paul Feig, who adapted Soman Chainani’s 2013 young adult novel of the same name for the screen with David Magee and Laura Solon. The star-studded cast will join a world of magic and adventure, where young children are trained to be heroes and villains, the likes of which they grew up with in their storybooks.

The film is set to follow two best friends, Sophie (Caruso) and Agatha (Wylie), as they enroll in the School of Good and Evil with their expectations set high, only to end up turning in completely unexpected directions — princess-like Sophie to the School for Evil, and goth-looking Agatha to the School for Good. The two girls think that the mix-up must be a mistake, surely, but slowly come to discover that maybe who they are isn’t about what’s on the outside.

Image via Netflix

The School for Good and Evil’s source material serves as the first book in a six-book young adult series, having just wrapped up in 2020 with The School of Good and Evil: One True King. It is unknown whether Netflix has plans to adapt the rest of Chainani’s series, but if the film’s star-studded cast performs well and the project soars to the heights of other Netflix fantasy projects like Shadow and Bone, audiences may well be following the incoming class of the fantasy school for a good long while.

The School for Good and Evil is produced by Joe Roth, Jeffrey Kirschenbaum, Jane Starz, Feig, and Laura Fischer, with executive producers Stephen Jones, Zack Roth, Patricia Riggen, and author Chainani. The film is set to hit Netflix sometime in 2022.

