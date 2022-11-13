Last month, Netflix released the movie adaptation of Soman Chainani's bestselling fantasy novel The School for Good and Evil. The YA feature follows two best friends who attend a school for fairy tale legends in the making. However, one finds herself on a dark path that sends the school into chaos. Despite the heaviness of the story itself, behind-the-scenes was a different story, as seen in the newly released blooper reel.

The first portion of the blooper reel is dedicated to flubbed and forgotten lines and words that outright refuse to be spoken. Cast members including Charlize Theron and Emma Lau try their best to nail the lines, but sometimes it's just not in the cards. Meanwhile, Sofia Wylie and Kerry Washington are able to say their lines, fully in character, with all the confidence in the world. Even if those lines are completely wrong, like Washington introducing herself as Theron's character instead of hers.

But there are more to bloopers than a few messed-up lines. The reel shows that's especially the case as it showcases takes gone wrong due to some troublesome props. Whether it's a broken door handle or a staff that keeps losing its gemstone, there are plenty of laughs to be had as the cast tries to stay in character. There's also a mesh of other various goofs to break up the heavier moments. A take rendered unusable because an actor looked straight into the camera? Check. Planes with no regard for filming? Check. E.T. references? Check.

Image via Netflix

The School for Good and Evil follows Agatha (Wylie) and Sophie (Sophia Anne Caruso), two best friends who get swept away to The School for Good and Evil where heroes and villains of well-known fairy tales are trained by their respective schools. Sophie longs to be a hero, believing she has what it takes to join the School for Good. Meanwhile, Agatha seems like a fit for the School for Evil. However, when they arrive and their positions are swapped, the girls are forced to accept their actual placements. Sophie soon embraces the School for Evil a bit too much, sending her down a villainous path. So, Agatha sets out to save her friend and the school before it's too late.

The movie was directed by Paul Feig, who co-wrote with David Magee and Laura Solon. Additional cast includes Laurence Fishburne, Kit Young, Michelle Yeoh, Cate Blanchett, Mark Heap, Jamie Flatters, Freya Parks, Peter Serafinowicz, Rachel Bloom, Patti LuPone, and more.

The School for Good and Evil is streaming now on Netflix. Watch the bloopers below: