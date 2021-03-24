Director Paul Feig has announced some news regarding his Netflix film The School for Good and Evil, and it looks like Earl Cave is officially joining the cast. Via Twitter, Feig shared the news to let fans of the Soman Chainani series know that Cave would be playing Hort, a man-wolf who ends up playing quite a large part in the book series. The School for Good and Evil is the first book in Chainani's world.

Cave joins an all-star line-up for the Netflix film including Charlize Theron, Kerry Washington, Sofia Wyle, Laurence Fishburne, Michelle Yeoh and Sophia Anne Caruso. The screenplay is being written by Chainani along with her former screenwriting professor Malia Scotch Marmo.

As we’ve previously reported here at Collider, the series “takes place in a school where students are chosen and trained to become heroes or villains.” Hort’s storyline crosses over with Sophie (Caruso) as the two first meet when Hort quite literally falls on her. The two have a relationship where Hort is constantly fond of her... and Sophie? Well, she calls him disgusting.

With Feig’s artistic eye in his film work, it can be certain that The School for Good and Evil will be a fun look at the often black and white world of heroes and villains that tends to be portrayed on-screen. Feig is coming off a diverse range of projects already, including Last Christmas, A Simple Favor and the 2016 Ghostbusters film.

While Cave isn’t exactly new to the industry or even Netflix hits (he played Frodo in The End of the F***ing World), this would be a huge step in his career — and working with such talent as Theron, Fishburne and Caruso (fresh off her Broadway performance as Lydia Deetz in Beetlejuice the Musical) definitely has the power to make him more of a household name. Cave is the son of legendary musician Nick Cave of Nick Cave & the Bad Seeds, who has also composed for movies like Hell Or High Water, Lawless and The Road.

The School For Good and Evil is currently filming in Northern Ireland and is set to premiere on Netflix in 2022.

