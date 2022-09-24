Netflix's global fan event Tudum is in full swing and, before wrapping up the first part of the stream, a new clip was shown off for Paul Feig's The School of Good and Evil. Adapted from the bestselling book series from Soman Chainani, the film takes a fresh approach to fairy tales, following two young girls as they're whisked away to a magical school where every fable is born.

The new clip features several main characters including Sophia Anne Caruso, Sofia Wylie, Charlize Theron, and Kerry Washington. The clip teaches audiences how things work at the magical school by explaining "your finger glow helps you become aware of the power inside you". Theron's character further explains that the glow means the students have begun tapping into emotions powerful enough to cast a spell. Washington's character further explains that stronger feelings allow for stronger magic. The clip then shifts to the arrival of Caruso's character, who is set to take a villainous role in the film, to activate her power. Over the rest of the clip, Caruso's Sophie settles into her dark persona against the backdrop of Billie Eilish's vocals in "You Should See Me in a Crown".

The School for Good and Evil puts best friends Sophie (Caruso) and Agatha (Wylie) on a journey as they're both enrolled in the magical school for fairytales. Although they're quite close, the two couldn't be more dissimilar with Sophie an aspiring fairytale princess like Snow White with a personality to match while Agatha is the daughter of a witch and a total outcast, making her destined for the School of Evil. Upon arriving though, the opposite of what they expect occurs, forcing them to discover who they really are. With their new roles, their friendship is put to the test as they embark on a perilous journey together.

Washington and Theron play the deans for the School of Good and Evil respectively while the illustrious Laurence Fishburne plays The School Master. Cate Blanchett is also along for the ride, though she won't be on screen as she's tasked with narrating the adventure. Rounding out the cast are Michelle Yeoh, Mark Heap, Jamie Flatters, Freya Parks, Kit Young, Peter Serafinowicz, Rachel Bloom, and Patti LuPone.

Alongside directing, Feig also wrote the film with Laura Solon and David Magee. He's also joined by Joe Roth, Jane Startz, Jeffrey Kirschenbaum, and Feigco's Laura Fischer on the production end with Chainani, Zack Roth, and Patricia Riggen serving as executive producers.This adaptation has been a long time coming with studios apparently discussing films for the book even before its release in 2013. With the series now up to six books and this star-studded version coming, Netflix could have a full-blown franchise similar to Harry Potter if all goes well.

The School for Good and Evil releases on Netflix on October 19. Check out the new clip from Tudum below and be sure to stay tuned to Collider for more news from Netflix's global fan event.