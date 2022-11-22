The School For Good and Evil may have earned many criticisms for its redefinition of fairy-tale tropes. Nevertheless, many have applauded it for breaking free from the recurring fairy tale notions. This fantasy fairy tale drama, directed by Paul Feig and based on Soman Chainani's bestselling book series, is riddled with unexpected twists that many can't stop talking about. From the damsel saving the prince to redefining true love's kiss and blurring the line between good and evil, this series has presented many unique scenarios rarely seen in fairy tales.

Fairy tales are the most imaginative and unique way to feed the imagination and immerse oneself in a whole new world. Its enchanting world, captivating plot, wondrous characters, fanciful costumes, and moralistic approach to storytelling are impossible to escape. But too many times, fairy tales have been told in a specific style, leaving many yearning for more. This very enthralling story offers a fairy tale with new twists.

10/10 The Damsel Saves the Prince

Tedros (Jamie Flatters) and Sophie (Sophia Anne Caruso) must prove their love is true through the trial by tale. In the blue forest, Tedros is attacked by a Reaper, and he loses his Excalibur, and all Sophie needs to do is help him retrieve it. Since she’s too selfish to do so, brave Agatha (Sofia Wylie) retrieves the sword and cuts down the Reaper.

In most fairy tales, the damsels are always the ones in peril while the princes do the rescuing. But in this bold retelling, something unusual happens. Agatha turns out to be the Prince’s savior. Sometimes Prince charming requires saving, and damsels can be the heroes of the moment rather than the ones in distress.

9/10 True Love’s Kiss is Platonic

Rafa (Kit Young) l is about to end Agatha, but Sophie takes the blow, saving her. A dying Sophie bleeds on Agatha’s arms as they say their last goodbyes. A heartbroken Agatha kisses Sophie, which brings her back to life, and true love’s kiss turns out to be a friendly kiss.

This is one redefining moment that took everyone by surprise. Following the tropes of fairytales, Tedro’s kiss would have brought Sophie back to life, but Tedros never loved her. With Tedros out of the picture, it becomes clear who truly loves Sophie, and that is Agatha. This story celebrates the unbreakable bond between friends rather than the usual romance between a prince and a heroine.

8/10 The "Ugly" Ones Are Evil

Sophie has all the features of a fairy-tale protagonist, but somehow she ends up in the wrong school. Agatha, who has been labeled a witch and looks quite plain compared to Sophie, ends up in the school of Evers. At first, just like Sophie and Agatha, many thought this mistake would be rectified, but in the end, it turns out they are both where they ought to be.

Going by fairy tale conventions, Agatha would have been flung into the school of evil, whereas Sophie, with her blonde hair and princess-like appearance, would be in the School of good. But this tale offers a new twist that deviates from the usual clichés often outlined in fairytales by making Sophie the acclaimed beautiful one, the villain.

7/10 Who Is Evil and Who Isn’t?

The school is divided into opposing factions, the Evers and the Nevers, representing future heroes and villains. There’s so much disparity between these two schools that they are in constant conflict with each other. The School of good represents heroes with admirable qualities, but from what is seen, the Evers has a shallow understanding of what it means to be good.

While everyone else tries to fit into these stereotypes of what good or evil is, only Agatha sees beyond them. People are not inherently good or evil; they are complicated and human, and this new concept varies significantly from the fairytale trope of a clear distinction between good and evil. At the tale's end, it becomes clear that the Nevers are not the villains they’ve been forced to become and are also capable of doing good.

6/10 The Unexpected Ending

With the war over and Rafal defeated, the two schools make their peace and their friendship blossoms. Sophie and Agatha wish to return to Gavaldon, but Agatha is faced with the tough decision of either staying back with Tedros or leaving with her friend, and she chooses her friend.

This is yet another unexpected turn of events. Most fairy tales end with a royal wedding but never with two friends reassuring each other of their love as they make their way home. Because this is not the typical fairytale romance, the prince is left alone with no princess while friendship wins and good and evil reunite.

5/10 There’s Ugliness in Beauty

Agatha does not fit in and desperately tries to find her way back home with her friend. In her bid to do so, she discovers so many secrets in the school of good. Students who fail are transformed into monsters, "wishing fish," or are never even found again.

While the school of future villains openly displays what they believe to be evil, the good ones hide theirs behind their fluffy gowns, painted faces, and fake smiles. Agatha is the only one to discover that there’s so much evil going on in the school of good, which many pretend not to notice. In many other fairytales, good ones are known for their good qualities, and there are no skeletons in their closets, but in this story, nothing seems to be what it is.

4/10 Witches Are Beautiful, Too!

One of the reasons Sophie despised the school of evil was the drab, ugly clothes they were forced to wear, which mirrors the fairy tale convention of evil’s lack of appeal. Even in her ugly dress, Sophie stands out because of her pretty blonde hair, which Lady Lesso (Charlize Theron) later cuts to lessen her beauty. Evil is not allowed to look attractive.

However, things change when Sophie decides to do a makeover, not just for herself but for other villains too. This shows that witches don’t always have to be characterized as being old, hideous, having hunchbacks, or dressed in rags, as most fairytales depict them. Thanks to Sophie, villains can look just as appealing as protagonists.

3/10 This Is No Love at First Sight

Sophie falls in love with Tedros the first time she sees him and believes he is her true love and can save her from her horrible fate. However, after failing the Trial by Tale, Prince Tedros realizes Sophie isn't the one for him and later confesses his love for Agatha.

Agatha initially disliked the prince because he appeared rather pompous, like most princes in Fairytales. However, during the battle between good and evil, they go from enemies to lovers. Though their love may not have happened instantly, it was indeed true love. This movie defiles yet another fairy tale trope, "love at first sight," and Sophie, who tries to uphold this, is disappointed as the unexpected happens.

2/10 A Different Kind of Princess

Agatha is truly an exceptional princess who sees far beyond appearances, is compassionate, and always willing to fight for others. No one cared about Greg or the poor girl in the wishing pond, but she did, and throughout the movie, she puts her life on the line to save her friend.

Unlike many other fairytale princesses who embody the superficial meaning of goodness, Agatha portrays the true meaning of being a heroine. Her appearance may not fit into the fairy tale definition of heroines, but her actions show that she is indeed a princess with a difference.

1/10 Redefining Beauty

There’s so much fuss about the appearances of princesses that Agatha doesn’t care so much, which is why she’s not welcomed at her new school. The mean but pretty princesses dressed in their alluring gowns uphold the fairytale trope of the pretty ones being the good ones. But a closer look reveals they are horrible.

However, Agatha has taught many that beauty is more than just appearance; although it may sound cheesy, beauty comes from within. Not only that, but beauty is more than just the usual standards set by many other fairy tale protagonists, and both plain and beautiful people can be princesses.

