Paul Feig’s Netflix adaptation of The School for Good and Evil now has its first official images featuring stars Kerry Washington and Charlize Theron. The first photo, which was posted to Feig’s Twitter account, showcases Washington, Theron, and Feig having fun on set. The second set photo was posted to Washington’s Twitter account and is a more up close and personal look at her character, Professor Dovey.

The School for Good and Evil tells the story of a group of young people who are whisked away to a mysterious school to be trained to become powerful beings. Some of the young adults will use their power for good, while others will use them for nefarious purposes. The School for Good Is Evil is based on the 2013 young adult novel of the same name by Soman Chainani, which is the first of seven books. There is currently no word on whether or not the other books in the series will also get film adaptations, but if the first film performs well, Netflix would like want to turn this into a series.

RELATED: Laurence Fishburne & Michelle Yeoh Join the Cast of Netflix’s 'The School for Good and Evil'

Theron will play Lady Lesso, the dean of the school for evil. Washington will play Professor Dovey, the dean of the school for good. Rounding out the rest of the cast are Laurence Fishburne, Michelle Yeoh, Sofia Wyle, and Sophia Anne Caruso. Fishburne will play Rafal Mistral, the schoolmaster. Yeoh will appear as professor Anemone, who teaches Beautification at the school for good. Newcomers Wyle and Caruso will play the lead characters, Agatha and Sophie. In the original novel, Agatha and Sophie are both kidnapped and sent to the school for good and evil. Even though Sophie dreams of being a princess and Agatha is more interested in being evil, Sophia is sent to the school for evil, and Agatha is sent to the school for good. Earl Cave, son of musician Nick Cave, will also appear in the film as Hort, a man-wolf.

This is Feig’s first film made exclusively for Netflix, so it will be exciting to see whether streaming agrees with the well-known filmmaker or not. The School for Good and Evil is currently being shot in Northern Ireland and has not yet received a release date. Check out Feig and Washington's reveal tweets below.

KEEP READING: Netflix's 'The School for Good and Evil' Adds Nick Cave's Son to Cast

Share Share Tweet Email

Leslie Odom Jr. Joins 'Knives Out 2' and Quite Frankly We Cannot Wait For It Rian Johnson continues to knock it outta the park.

Read Next