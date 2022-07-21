Netflix has released a poster for its upcoming YA fantasy film The School for Good and Evil. The poster sees Charlize Theron, Kerry Washington, Sofia Wylie, and Sophia Anne Caruso decked in magnificent costumes as their characters. The accentuated color tones differentiate between the good and evil schools in the background. “Whose side are you on?" Netflix wrote teasing fans along with the new poster.

The film is adapted from Soman Chainani’s best-selling YA fantasy series, by the same name. The book has sold over 2.5 million copies and has been translated into 30 languages. It follows best friends Sophie and Agatha as they navigate the enchanted school and find themselves on opposing sides of the battle between good and evil. The movie features Caruso as Sophie and Wylie as Agatha, in leading roles. Theron plays School of Evil's Lady Lesso while Washington plays the School of Good's Professor Dovey. Cate Blanchett is cast as the narrator of the movie.

The feature is helmed by filmmaker Paul Feig, who directs with a script by Life of Pi writer David Magee and scribe Laura Solon. “To have one of your favorite directors adapt your book into a film for Netflix is an honor and a dream,” Chainani told Variety in a previous statement. Further adding, “Paul Feig is a brilliant filmmaker and a master of tone — a perfect fit for the twists and turns of ‘The School for Good and Evil.’ I have no doubt that he will make a true fairy tale classic.”

Feig, who has credits like Bridesmaids, Ghostbusters and, A Simple Favor to his name shared his excitement, “I feel like a frog that just turned into a prince. I’m truly excited to bring this amazing, touching, funny, and empowering world that Soman created in his wonderful books to life.”

The movie also stars Michelle Yeoh and Laurence Fishburne along with Kit Young, Rachel Bloom, Peter Serafinowicz, Mark Heap, and Patti LuPone. Along with Feig, Joe Roth, Jeffrey Kirschenbaum, Jane Startz, and Feigco’s Laura Fischer will produce the film. Furthermore, Zack Roth, Patricia Riggen, and Chainani will executive produce.

The School for Good and Evil will drop on October 21 on Netflix, meanwhile, find the new poster and official synopsis below: