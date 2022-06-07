During today’s edition of Netflix’s Geeked Week – an event that provides a first look into the streamer’s upcoming series and movies – there was a section dedicated to teasing fans and providing a trailer for the anticipated novel adaptation The School for Good and Evil. The movie premieres this Fall and tells the story of two girls who go to a school that trains young children to be fairy tale heroes or villains. Their tale takes a surprising turn when each of them gets sorted to a different school than they originally expected.

The first teaser trailer for The School of Good and Evil reveals that the movie, much like the novels that inspired it, will be full of references to famous fairy tale characters and items: We get a glimpse at Cinderella’s crystal shoe and a bitten apple is on display like a trophy, which in the story showcases the legendary individuals who have studied in each of the two schools.

Then it’s high fantasy time with students gearing up to learn their good or evil ways under the instruction of some incredible teachers, embark on mysterious forests, and thrilling rides with magical beasts. We also get a glimpse at a majestic castle that is the title school, and Harry Potter fans surely won’t have a problem with revisiting this kind of scenario to learn the ways of magic once again.

The School for Good and Evil is based on the best-selling novel series by author Soman Chainani. The series has sold over 2.5 million copies and has been translated into 30 languages. The movie is directed by Paul Feig (Bridesmaids), and the screenplay is adapted by David Magee (Life of Pi) and Laura Solon (Office Christmas Party).

The star-studded cast features Charlize Theron, Kerry Washington, Michelle Yeoh, Laurence Fishburne, Patti LuPone, Kit Young, Rachel Bloom, Peter Serafinowicz, Mark Heap, Jamie Flatters, Freya Theodora Parks, Demi Isaac Oviawe, Kaitlyn Akinpelumi, and Briony Scarlett.

Netflix premieres The School For Good and Evil this Fall. A specific release date is yet to be announced.

