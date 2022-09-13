After enticing viewers with a handful of new images, Netflix has released the official trailer for its upcoming feature The School for Good and Evil. Based on the bestselling book series by Soman Chainani, the movie follows two girls who attend a school where the origins of every fairy tale are born.

The trailer kicks off with a voiceover from Charlize Theron's Lady Lesso (Dean for the School of Evil) explaining the bare minimum gist of who gets selected for the School for Good and Evil as we see glimpses of the school itself. It then introduces Sophia Anne Caruso and Sofia Wylie as the movie's two core leads Sophie and Agatha, respectively, as they are whisked away to the school. As the trailer continues, it brings viewers into the magical world of the movie, offering glimpses at the training processes, the school grounds, and some of the creatures we can expect to see. It also showcases much of the ensemble cast, including Kerry Washington as Professor Dovey (Dean for the School of Good), Michelle Yeoh as Professor Anemone, and Laurence Fishburne as The School Master.

As the trailer provides more of the storyline itself, it's also a visual feast for viewers that sets the movie's tone. Through lush set and costume design, it creates a clear distinction between both sides of the school. Due to the inclusion of the School for Evil, it also seems the movie will lean heavily into the darker aspects of the story, especially as Agatha fights to save Sophie and the entire school itself. Though it pulls from a source material originally released as a middle-grade series, it also seems to lean a little more towards the YA appeal on several fronts. It offers a familiar story that brings its own clever twists and turns to appeal to the older audiences tuning in.

Image via Netflix

The School for Good and Evil follows Sophie and Agatha, two best friends who become enrolled in the school where fairy tale heroes and villains are trained. Sophie is confident she'll be enrolled into the School of Good, while Agatha first appears to be the perfect fit for the School of Evil. However, once the girls arrive and are placed, the roles are reversed, and the girls are forced learn who they really are. Soon, they find themselves in the middle of a dangerous adventure, and their friendship is put to the test.

The movie was written by Laura Solon, David Magee, and Paul Feig with Feig as director and producer. Joe Roth, Jane Startz, Jeffrey Kirschenbaum, and Feigco's Laura Fischer produce. Chainani, Zack Roth, and Patricia Riggen serve as executive producers. Additional cast includes Mark Heap, Jamie Flatters, Freya Parks, Kit Young, Peter Serafinowicz, Rachel Bloom, and Patti LuPone.

The School for Good and Evil hits Netflix on Wednesday, October 19. Check out the trailer below: