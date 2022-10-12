The countdown has begun for Netflix’s spooky season treat The School for Good and Evil. The streamer released a new clip that gives us the first glimpse of the school itself and its many creatures, heroes, and villains that inhabit it. The footage establishes Agatha’s (Sofia Wylie) adjustment issues as well as Sophie’s (Sophia Anne Caruso) transformation. The brewing rivalry between the former friends also takes the center stage. We also get a good look at other alums of the school and by the looks of it, the Paul Feig feature seems quite alluring and really fun to watch.

Feig takes fans to a dreamy landscape with the new film based on the works of author Soman Chainani. The movie also casts talents like Laurence Fishburne as the School Master, Michelle Yeoh as Prof. Emma Anemone, Charlize Theron as the teacher of the villains, Lady Lesso, Kerry Washington as Professor Dovey, the teacher of the heroes, and many more. The talented star cast is certainly shining in the new clip as well as in other released promotional material. Previously revealed first-look images give us the idea that The School for Good and Evil is unlike any other magical franchise we have seen before thanks to all the attention to detail that Feig worked out with Chainani to satisfy the fans of the book franchise.

The School for Good and Evil follows two misfits best friends, Sophie and Agatha. While Sophie dreams of escaping her dreary life to become a princess, Agatha, has the makings of a real witch. With the turn of events, they reach the school where heroes and villains are trained to maintain the balance of the universe. Sophie is dropped into the School for Evil, run by the glamorous Lady Lesso, and Agatha in the School for Good, overseen by the sunny and kind Professor Dovey. We see the duo navigating young adulthood and life in general as they go through their school year and find themselves in the middle of a dangerous adventure, which puts their friendship to the test.

Feige co-wrote the movie with Laura Solon, and David Magee. Feige also produces the feature along with Joe Roth, Jane Startz, Jeffrey Kirschenbaum, and Feigco's Laura Fischer. While, Chainani, Zack Roth, and Patricia Riggen serve as executive producers. Additional cast includes Mark Heap, Jamie Flatters, Freya Parks, Kit Young, Peter Serafinowicz, Rachel Bloom, and Patti LuPone.

The School for Good and Evil premieres on Netflix on Wednesday, October 19, meanwhile, you can check out the new clip below: