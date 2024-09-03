More than 20 years after release, one of the most classic comedy movies of all-time has found new life on streaming. School of Rock, the 2003 smash hit starring Jack Black, Mike White, and Adam Pascal, has crept into the top 10 most popular movies on Peacock, currently sitting a the #9 spot. The film follows Dewey Finn (Black) after he's kicked out of his rock band and becomes a substitute teacher at a private elementary school with hopes of finding a new band in his class. In addition to Black, White, and Pascal, School of Rock also stars Joan Cusack, Lucas Papaelias, Chris Stack, and Sarah Silverman, and currently sits at a strong score of 92% from critics yet a much weaker 64% from general audiences on the aggregate site Rotten Tomatoes.

While also starring in the film, Mike White wrote the screenplay for School of Rock. It is still among his most famous work in his career, but he's more recently become synonymous with being the creator of the hit, 15-time Emmy Award-winning HBO series, The White Lotus. He also wrote and starred in Chuck & Buck (Maya Rudolph) and The Good Girl (Jennifer Aniston, Jake Gyllenhaal). School of Rock was directed by Richard Linklater, who has been nominated for five Oscars in his career, three coming from Boyhood (Best Picture, Best Directing, and Best Writing), while also receiving a Best Writing nomination for his work on Before Midnight and Before Sunset (Ethan Hawke). He most recently directed Glen Powell in the hit Netflix movie Hit Man.

‘School of Rock’ Changed Jack Black’s Career

Jack Black had been acting for more than 10 years before he starred in School of Rock, but the Linklater-directed comedy film is largely considered what put him on the map. In the years following School of Rock, Black also starred in the Jared Hess-written and directed comedy Nacho Libre, and also played Carl Denham in King Kong, which was directed by legendary Lord of the Rings director Peter Jackson. Black most recently lent his voice to Claptrap in Borderlands, Po in Kung Fu Panda 4, and Bowser in The Super Mario Bros. Movie.

School of Rock stars Jack Black and Mike White and was written by Mike White and directed by Richard Linklater. Stay tuned to Collider for future streaming updates and watch School of Rock now streaming on Peacock.

