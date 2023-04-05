A mystery is on the verge of being solved in the final episode of the first season of School Spirits. Ahead of the spooky series’ big Season 1 finale, Collider has an exclusive clip of what audiences of the Paramount+ series can expect from episode seven, titled “Séance Anything”.

Gathering in the Home Ec. room, Maddie (Peyton List, Cobra Kai) and her fellow ghostly pals try to jog her memory of the events leading up to her death. Cooking up a fresh burrito, Wally (Milo Manheim, Zombies) tries to help his struggling friend evoke the memories of her last lunch by way of taste buds. Unfortunately, the meal only serves as a reminder of her best friend, Simon (Kristian Flores, Reboot), driving her memory back to better times before she was murdered. Waiting on the sidelines to chime in, Charley (Nick Pugliese, 13 Reasons Why) and Rhonda (Sarah Yarkin, Not Okay) move on to the next sensory experience: sound. Asking Maddie to recall her last song, Rhonda tells her friends that she’ll never forget hearing “He’s So Fine” by The Chiffons blaring from a transistor radio before the clip comes to an end.

Fans of classic 1980s teen rom-coms and dramas will easily connect the episode's title, “Séance Anything” to the John Cusack and Ione Skye-led 1989 film, Say Anything. This stays in line with the show’s previous episode titles that have riffed on everything from The Twilight Zone to Cruel Intentions. A perfect wrap-up for a production that’s been compared to features like The Breakfast Club, the penultimate episode's title is the cherry on top of seven well-crafted episodes.

Image via Paramount+

What is School Spirits About?

Created by Megan and Nate Trinrud and based on their upcoming graphic novel of the same name, School Spirits centers around a high school student named Maddie who finds herself in the afterlife after being murdered. While high school can be hell, Maddie finds an entirely new meaning to the phrase when she discovers that, because her murder took place on school property, she's stuck there for all eternity. Lucky for Maddie, she won’t be completely alone in her new surroundings as other members of an “afterlife support group” help her through the difficult transition. One thing that is still weighing heavily on Maddie’s mind is the question of who killed her. With her new friends by her side, the gang attempts to uncover the truth behind how Maddie ended up dead.

While many book-to-screen adaptations work in that order, Paramount+ took a chance on the Oliver Goldstick-backed production, giving it a green light back in June. Meeting positive reviews from the critics, it’s still up in the air whether the teen series will be renewed for a second season but with the show’s dynamite cast which also includes Degrassi: Next Class star Spencer MacPherson and Mother/Android’s Kiara Pichardo, it seems highly probable that more of the story is on the way.

Check out the clip for episode seven of School Spirits below and tune in for the haunting episode when it spooks Paramount+ on April 6.