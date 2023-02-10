It’s fair to say that shows like Chilling Adventures of Sabrina and Wednesday have paved the way for the rising popularity of young-adult fantasy, blending supernatural and coming-of-age drama. And now, the upcoming Paramount+ series, School Spirits joins the rising trend.

The series is created by Megan and Nate Trinrud, based on their upcoming graphic novel of the same name. The plot follows a high school girl named Maddie, played by Cobra Kai star, Peyton List, who is stuck in the afterlife after being murdered, and she must find her killer with the help of her other spirit friends. Paramount+ announced the release of School Spirits at Paramount+’s Television Critics Association panel in January, while also revealing the first look of the series in a teaser trailer. The young-adult mystery drama is set to arrive on Paramount+ in spring 2023, joining the long lineup of other content in the genre like the revival series of iCarly and Wolf Pack and network original movies like The In Between, Honor Society, and Teen Wolf: The Movie, a spin-off/sequel to the hit MTV series Teen Wolf.

While you wait for the high school drama to hit the streaming platform this March, check out our handy guide below to find out about the plot, trailer, release date, cast and characters, and everything we know so far about School Spirits.

School Spirits is set to premiere with two episodes on Thursday, March 9, 2023, exclusively on Paramount+, in the U.S. and Canada. The series will be available in the U.K. and Australia from the day after, i.e., on March 10, 2023. The network will announce the show’s release in international markets at a later date.

How Many Episodes Are There in School Spirits?

School Spirits is slated for eight episodes in its first season. The second episode will be available on the same day as the premiere. After the 2-episode premiere, each new episode will stream weekly, every Thursday in the U.S. and Canada and on Fridays in the U.K. and Australia.

Here’s the episode schedule guide as made available by the network.

Episode 1: March 9, 2023

Episode 2: March 9, 2023

Episode 3: March 16, 2023

Episode 4: March 23, 2023

Episode 5: March 30, 2023

Episode 6: April 6, 2023

Episode 7: April 13, 2023

Episode 8: April 20, 2023

There are no other details for the episodes of School Spirits at the moment. But you can always watch this space for the latest updates.

Is There a School Spirits Trailer?

Imagine having a support group for people in the afterlife. It’s spooky and interesting at the same, or so it looks like from the teaser of School Spirits. The teaser trailer was released about a month ago, on January 9, 2023, along with Peyton List sharing the teaser clip on her Instagram handle. The teaser, though very short and quick, gives enough hints to get an idea of what the series would be like. Overall, the story gives a very 13 Reasons Why meets The Breakfast Club vibe, only with more supernatural elements and a very present-day high school setting.

The clip opens with an announcement of a student named Maddie Near’s sudden death, much to the shock of other students. Then we also get to see Maddie standing right there. She is then welcomed by an “afterlife support group”, and we soon learn that she was murdered and that she wasn’t ready to die so soon. The group seems to comprise other kids like Maddie who are stuck in limbo, and they share their feelings with each other, like all other support groups. The quick succession of scenes that follow show Maddie’s frustration with her present state and the lines between the worlds of the living and the dead begin to get blurred.

It's hard to say more about the plot or the narrative of the series from the minute-long teaser, but it’s clearly very colorful like most high-school stories are, albeit with a lot of suspense and dark, deadpan humor.

The full trailer was released on February 9, 2023, and can be watched above.

Who Is in the School Spirits Cast?

Actor, model, and entrepreneur, Peyton Roi List (not to be confused with Mad Men star Peyton List), headlines the cast of School Spirits as Maddie Nears, a high school girl who mysteriously dies and gets stuck in the afterlife. List is best known for her roles in Disney’s Bunk’d and Netflix’s Cobra Kai, and has appeared in movies like the Diary of a Wimpy Kid series, Hubie Halloween, and Swimming for Gold, among others. List will next be seen in the upcoming movie A Little White Lie, releasing in March 2023.

The teen drama also stars Kristian Flores (Reboot) as Simon Elroy, Milo Manheim (Zombies) as Wally Clark, Kiara Pichardo (The Society) as Nicole Herrera, Spencer MacPherson (American Gods) as Xavier Baxter, Sarah Yarkin (Happy Death Day 2U) as Rhonda, Nick Pugliese (13 Reasons Why) as Charley, Rainbow Wedell (The Bureau of Magical Things) as Claire Zolinski, Alison Thornton (Girlfriends' Guide to Divorce) as Chloe, and Vanessa Prasad (Life XP), among other cast members.

The cast also includes Josh Zuckerman (Oppenheimer) and Maria Dizzia (Orange Is the New Black) in recurring roles, as Mr. Martin and Sandra Nears respectively.

Who Are the Creators of School Spirits?

School Spirits is based on the eponymous graphic novel by Megan and Nate Trinrud, and Maria Nguyen, which is set to be published in fall 2023. The three authors are also the creators of the series, with Lijah Barasz and Thomas Higgins also credited as writers.

Max Winkler (American Horror Story), Oran Zegman (Honor Society), Brian Dannelly (In the Dark), and Hannah Macpherson (T@gged) are credited as directors for the entire series.

Awesomeness TV, a film and television division of Paramount Global, catering to the Gen Z audience, is producing the series, with Oliver Goldstick of Pretty Little Liars and Bridgerton fame serving as showrunner and executive producer. The Trinruds and Winkler also serve as executive producers, with Don Dunn and Joyce Sawa serving as producers.

When Is the Finale of School Spirits?

The eighth and final episode of School Spirits will stream on April 20, 2023.

When Is School Spirits Filming?

The filming for School Spirits began on August 15, 2022, and after nearly three months of production, concluded on November 3, 2022.

What Is the Story of School Spirits?

The story of School Spirits is a cross between supernatural mystery and coming-of-age drama. Maddie Nears is a high-school girl who wakes up to find herself dead and stuck in what she understands as the afterlife. There she meets other kids like her who are also going through a limbo before they can pass on. She learns that she was murdered but has no idea about her killer or even why she was killed. It’s the unfinished businesses of these souls that have kept them stuck in the afterlife. So, Maddie joins forces with her other spirit friends and starts to investigate her mysterious disappearance and death and what exactly happened on the day she died. But the deeper she digs into her death, the more complicated it gets as she uncovers more secrets and lies about her high school and its people that leave her shocked.