Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for the season finale of School Spirits.Maddie Nears (Peyton List) has had a hell of an afterlife in just a few weeks on Paramount+’s School Spirits. Over the course of the season, she’s learned hard truths and discovered those she loved are not exactly who they claim to be. Her boyfriend Xavier (Spencer MacPherson) was cheating on her with former bestie Claire (Rainbow Wedell), making him the first suspect to investigate with her best friend and connection to the side of the living, Simon (Kristian Flores). Together, they’ve revealed a teacher was embezzling money from the school, watched an innocent man framed for a crime they know he didn’t commit and had to come to terms with their incredibly poor treatment of the third member of their trio, Nicole (Kiara Pichardo). Maddie has been forced to reconcile with a life cut short, while her friends struggle to imagine a future without her. Meanwhile, the other spirits haunting Split River High School — namely, Wally (Milo Manheim), Charley (Nick Pugliese), and Rhonda (Sarah Yarkin) — have taught Maddie about the other side while desperately trying to find a way to deal with their unfinished business and finally move on.

However, despite everything Maddie has learned thus far, nothing could prepare her for the revelation at the end of the season’s penultimate episode. After falsely accusing Nicole, and finally learning about what she had been hiding, Maddie’s memory flashes back to her as she pictures her mother Sandra (Maria Dizzia) yelling at her on the day of her death. Despite their horrific history, could Maddie’s mother have really killed her? That’s the question as we head into the season finale, which wonderfully shakes up the series in a way we haven’t seen since the finale of NBC’s The Good Place Season 1. Plus, after Dawn (RaeAnne Boon) moved on, the ghosts felt something that they didn’t when Janet moved on back around the time Maddie died. What’s that about? Let’s break down the game-changing events of the episode.

Maddie Learns Some Uncomfortable Truths About Her Mother

As the episode begins, Maddie has Simon investigating her mother. She tells Simon about all of her mother’s hiding places around the house, places where she had stored alcohol over the years. When he doesn’t find anything in Sandra’s room, he moves to Maddie’s, as Maddie said that eventually, Sandra began to hide things in there, too. Simon does find something — an envelope that Sandra was looking at in a prior episode — and finds something major inside: Maddie’s necklace, which she was wearing on the day she died but didn’t have on her as a spirit. So, they move to the next step, which is to get Sandra to the school so Maddie can watch as Simon questions Sandra, as Maddie knows all of her tells and when Sandra is telling the truth. Luckily, an opportunity arises quickly as Ms. Fields (Kalyn Miles) tells Simon that Maddie won an award, and he suggests Sandra accept the award on Maddie’s behalf.

Simon brings Sandra into Ms. Fields’ classroom under the guise of working on a speech honoring Maddie, but really to question her about the necklace. She tries to evade the conversation, one of her specialties, but he keeps pushing with Maddie’s assistance, and they finally discover the truth about what happened when Sandra showed up at the school, drunk, on that fateful day. But, we don’t learn the truth from just Sandra. When Maddie touches her necklace, she remembers seeing her mom that day. Overly excited, Sandra showed up and told Maddie she didn’t need to stay in rehab, but had great news instead. Maddie drags her away, and Sandra tells Maddie that she bought a cabin up north that she heard about from someone in rehab. Sandra also says she used the money they put away when Maddie’s father died, which was her college fund. Sandra says they’ll figure it out and schools are cheaper up north, but Maddie fights back and says she’s going to school in Chicago to get away from Sandra. But, the bell rings, so Maddie brings her mother down to the boiler room — the last place she was alive.

Maddie tells Sandra she’s going to fix this and get the money back, but Sandra explains that she paid with a cashier’s check and Maddie needs to “get over it” and “realize [she’s] the adult] in their relationship. Then, finally, Maddie tells her mother off for her neglect and mistreatment over the years. How Maddie didn’t get to be a kid after her dad died because nobody was looking out for her, instead she had to look out for her mother. Heartbreakingly, Maddie explains that Sandra is trying to take away everything that her dad gave to her. She throws her necklace at Sandra with a cruel, but necessary comment about how she can pawn that for around $40 and buy herself a welcome mat for her new home. Sandra begins to say something, but Maddie cuts her off and tells her to leave. Sandra takes the necklace and leaves Maddie alone in the boiler room, crying. So, her mother did not kill her. Who did? At the very least, the accusation finally makes Sandra confront what a terrible mother she was and how Maddie deserved better in a heartfelt and powerful speech as she accepted the award.

The Living and the Dead Are Motivated to Find Answers

As Simon and Maddie focus on Sandra, Xavier, Claire, and Nicole are trying to find another lead to get the janitor freed without revealing their own secrets. Xavier happens to show up at the station as his father, the Sheriff, is getting a tip about the person who has been breaking into homes in the area. Xavier steals the address, and the three of them decide to stake it out that night. After a while, nobody shows up, so Xavier and Nicole decide to take a look inside for clues about who’s staying there, leaving Claire in the truck. But, while they’re inside, Claire notices someone sneaking in and runs in after them. There’s a scuffle, as the person runs outside and gets in Xavier’s truck — with the keys left inside — and turns it on. Xavier makes it to the back of the truck when the person puts it in reverse and backs into him, hard, knocking him to the ground and splitting his head open. Nicole records the truck driving away before calling emergency services when Xavier passes out. When she watches her recording again, though, she notices something unbelievable and sends the video to Simon.

Meanwhile, as Maddie and Simon attempt to coerce Sandra into a confession, the other ghosts are in their daily circle and asking Mr. Martin (Josh Zuckerman) questions about what they felt when Dawn moved on versus when Janet did. Mr. Martin aims to get them to drop the subject, becoming worked up as they suggest that facing the memories of how they died might allow them to move on. The others ask Mr. Martin what he means when he shouts that it’s too painful, thus turning their attention away as he recounts his own death. He explains that he died in a fire caused by a student in the chemistry lab, but managed to save all of his students at the cost of his own life. Despite Mr. Martin’s attempt to distract them, Wally and Charley are motivated to find answers. Rhonda, not so much. She fights back when Charley tries to get her to join them in digging for answers.

Together, they begin digging into the school’s history without her, looking over previous editions of the school’s newspaper. Their best guess for how Dawn crossed over is she finally confronted her death, which makes them curious about Janet’s death. But, as Wally moves in reverse chronological order, he’s confused when he doesn’t find anything from 1960 about Janet’s death, which is when she had always told them she died. Instead, he finds an article about the school building a fallout shelter in the location of the old chemistry lab where Mr. Martin died in 1958. The catch? The article goes on to say Janet died with him in the fire. Why did they both lie and hide their connection? To find answers to their new questions, Wally and Charley head to the fallout shelter to investigate. They quickly find Mr. Martin’s hidden stash of notebooks analyzing each of the spirits psychologically, along with the obituaries they wrote for themselves. They find a copy of the football play that Wally was doing when he died, while Charley reads a news clipping about how Janet’s parents wanted to hold the administration accountable for Janet dying in a fire started by Mr. Martin, not a fellow student as he explained to them. And, Wally notices that none of the journals even mention Janet. To make matters worse, Rhonda bursts in and asks what they’re doing before revealing a box filled with items related to each of the spirits’ deaths, like the football from the game where Wally died. With all of this knowledge about Mr. Martin’s nefarious deeds, it only makes sense that they’re subsequently locked in the fallout shelter.

What Happens to Maddie's Body?

Image via Paramount+

After watching the video Nicole sent, Simon finds Maddie. Before he can explain, Maddie decides to read him the obituary she wrote for herself. She explains her trust in Simon and how he’s been her greatest friend, confessing that she loves him in a way that’s bigger than life or death. But, it doesn’t quite have the impact she expected. Instead, Simon shows her a frame from Nicole’s video of her face in the mirror of Xavier’s truck from that night. Simon believes the Maddie he’s been talking to is fake, a figment of his imagination because she’s actually alive, and he walks away. She pleads for him to believe she’s real and he’s not crazy, trying to chase after him, but goes too far and ends up in the boiler room. She hears her friends screaming for help from the fallout shelter, which triggers her final forgotten memories from the day she “died.” That day, she heard a girl crying for help from the fallout shelter. When she opened the door, she saw Mr. Martin yelling at someone. (The details of how she saw a ghost while alive aren’t exactly clear, though Mr. Martin’s research suggests that confronting someone’s deepest trauma thinks the veil between the living and the dead.)

Before she can assess the situation, Maddie sees a figure charging at her — Janet — as Mr. Martin calls out to her. Janet possesses Maddie’s body, knocking Maddie’s own spirit out. Thus, Maddie’s body is still alive, but can she ever return to it? Not if Janet has her say, as she buys a bus ticket to get the hell out of town. Now, Maddie’s friends think she is alive and has abandoned them. She no longer has Simon to help her. Mr. Martin’s actions have finally been exposed, though there’s still a major mystery regarding his relationship with Janet and what exactly occurred on that fateful day. But, before Maddie can save the others and open the door to the fallout shelter, Rhonda yells out that she “can’t trust him.” Maddie asks who, but her answer is quickly answered by Mr. Martin standing creepily at the top of the stairs.

