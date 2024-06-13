The Big Picture The second season of School Spirits is officially in production.

The show follows Maddie, a high school student murdered on campus, as she navigates the afterlife with a support group of fellow ghosts.

School Spirits Season 2 promises new guest stars and plenty of surprises.

It’s official — class is back in session for the cast and crew of Paramount+’s School Spirits. Cameras have picked up on the sophomore season of the fan-favorite series with a slew of cast members returning from the first installment to unravel more mysteries in the town of Split River, Wisconsin. Audiences can expect to see the familiar faces of Peyton List (Aileen Wuornos: American Boogeywoman), Kristian Ventura (Gray Matter), Spencer MacPherson (Degrassi: Next Class), Kiara Pichardo (The Society), Sarah Yarkin (Texas Chainsaw Massacre), Nick Pugliese (Dramarama), Rainbow Wedell (The Wilds), Josh Zuckerman (Kyle XY), and Milo Manheim (Disney’s Zombies franchise).

The debut season of School Spirits followed List’s Maddie Nears, your average high school student who finds herself on the wrong side of the fine line between life and afterlife after she’s murdered on school property. It’s there that she meets other students and a teacher in the afterlife support group where those souls stuck within the brick confines of the local high school gather to share their stories and become a found family. With the help of the group, Maddie sets out on a quest to uncover exactly what happened to her in the moments leading up to her death and who is ultimately responsible for her demise. The first season was filled with plenty of sharp twists and surprises, leaving audiences on a cliffhanger by the time the Season 1 finale turned to black, leaving plenty of questions unanswered as we head into Season 2.

Along with the main cast members, School Spirits Season 2 welcomes a handful of recurring guest stars to the halls of high school. Included in the lineup of returning names will be Maria Dizzia (The Staircase), Patrick Gilmore (Stargate Universe), and Ian Tracey (Peter Pan & Wendy), while the list of newcomers is set with Jess Gabor (Shameless), Zack Calderon (The Afterparty), Miles Elliot (The Amazing Spider-Man), and Cihang Ma (Departure).

Who’s Behind ‘School Spirits’?

Even before School Spirits came out, audiences were expecting big things from the binge-able series as it serves as an adaptation of Nate Trinrud, Megan Trinrud, and Maria Nguyen’s

upcoming graphic novel of the same name. With the network taking a swing at an adaptation that has yet to see the light of day, it was as if they were promising audiences that this was going to be a really good one. Serving as the project’s showrunner and executive producer is Oliver Goldstick, who holds credits on shows including Bridgerton and Pretty Little Liars. List joins as a producer with the Trinruds and Thomas Higgins (13 Reasons Why) joining as executive producers.

Stay tuned for more information surrounding the arrival of the second season of School Spirits and binge the first season now on Paramount+.

School Spirits Set in the fictional town of Split River, Wisconsin, the show follows Maddie, a teen girl stuck in the afterlife investigating her own mysterious disappearance; she goes on a crime-solving journey as she adjusts to high school in the afterlife, but the closer she gets to the truth, the more secrets and lies she discovers. Release Date March 9, 2023 Creator Megan Trinrud & Nate Trinrud Cast Peyton List , Kristian Flores , Milo Manheim , Spencer Macpherson , Rainbow Wedell , Sarah Yarkin , Nick Pugliese Main Genre Supernatural Seasons 2 Number of Episodes 8 Streaming Service(s) Paramount+ Expand

