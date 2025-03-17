[Editor's note: The following contains major spoilers for Season 2 of School Spirits.]

Summary In Season 2 of the Paramount+ series 'School Spirits,' Maddie discovered that she was not not dead, but stuck in limbo thanks to Janet's ghost possessing her body.

The Season 2 finale set up new beginnings while leaving questions unanswered for a potential Season 3.

The evolving relationship between Maddie and Wally showcased growth and intimacy, emphasizing openness and acceptance.

In Season 2 of the Paramount+ series School Spirits, Maddie Nears (Peyton List) came to terms with the fact that she wasn’t actually dead, but stuck in limbo, thanks to the ghost of Janet (Jess Gabor), who had taken control of her body. The journey to reclaim her stolen life and future left Maddie torn between her feelings for Wally (Milo Manheim) and not wanting to leave her ghost friends, and the friends she thought she’d never get to be with again, including best friend Simon (Kristian Ventura). And while she ultimately made the decision to reunite her spirit with her body, Maddie doesn’t know what’s next, for her or for any of her friends, living or dead.

With a lot of questions still unanswered, Collider got the opportunity to chat with show creators Megan and Nate Trinrud and showrunner Oliver Goldstick about the Season 2 finale and their hopes for Season 3. During the interview, they talked about the unexpected surprise of Pottery Guy (played by Miles Elliot), creating an ending while also setting up a beginning, the opportunity to expand the mythology, Simon’s cliffhanger, what could be next for Maddie, who they envision as the co-parented child of David Lynch and John Hughes, and the question mark about Wally.

Collider: So, I have to ask, when did you realize that Random Pottery Guy was the most amazing thing you had this season?

MEGAN TRINRUD: In the writers’ room, we were talking about how to expand our world for Season 2. We’re in a contained space, so it’s an automatically small world. We were thinking, how do we expand a little bit? We had one offhanded mention of Yuri and the pottery studio, and we thought, “I wonder what he’s like.” We built it up from there.

NATE TRINRUD: In Season 1, we had a conversation about how many ghosts were at this school. We needed to build an ecosystem of dead kids, so that there’s a real community and things to explore. Somebody had pitched like, “Okay, what if there’s a dead kid in the pottery room?” And in episode 4, he was mentioned. Even then, there were discussions of that character. When TikTok first came out, there was a big trend of pottery guys would just go on live and make stuff, and it became a big sensation. So, Season 2 was just a fun expansion on stuff we were seeing in culture. We all love the movie Ghost, so there there was a real hunger to be able to have our ghost moment. And then, we got so lucky to find Miles [Elliot], who is just incredible.

That’s definitely the kind of character that depends on finding the perfect actor.

OLIVER GOLDSTICK: Right. We did see multiple actors for that role, and the chemistry with Miles and Nick [Pugliese] was so immediate that the three of us saw it. There were other great contenders for that role, but there was something about Miles. And he was also distinctive in our cast. He felt different. I’m a kid from the ‘70s, so he would have been one of my classmates, quite honestly. I immediately connected with this kid and I knew who he was. I knew I probably would have had a crush on him, too, sitting in my art class. We didn’t want to play a stoner, dazed and confused joke. We wanted to play somebody who was in his own world and content. And it was very important to us that there were people who didn’t want to show up to Mr. Martin’s Traffic School. That was important. Dawn was a breakaway character for us last year. We didn’t expect people to respond to her the way they did, but it was great. It gave us a chance to expand the world in a rich way, in a different era.

MEGAN: The first time we saw him in the costume with the hair and everything was one of those great moments of, “Oh, there he is. That’s Yuri. That’s who we’ve been dreaming about.” Miles perfectly embodied that guy in his own world who thinks his own thoughts and doesn’t need outside influence. I’ll never forget the first time we got the camera test from set with the baseball tee, the jacket and the hair, and we were like, “Oh, my God, there’s Yuri.” It was amazing.

'School Spirits' Creators and Showrunner Always Want To Close Chapters While Asking New Questions

"We never know if a show is going to keep going or not."