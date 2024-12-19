School Spirits has added four new faces to its upcoming second season, which will pick up from the jaw-dropping Season 1 finale with Maddie Nears (Peyton List) still stuck in the afterlife. As part of TVLine’s month-long #2025FirstLook series, the outlet has unveiled exclusive photos of the new characters joining the Paramount+ teen drama with Jess Gabor (Shameless) as Janet Hamilton in the lead. Gabor portrays the ghost from the 1950s who took over Maddie’s physical body, as revealed in that shocking Season 1 ending.

Gabor will be joined by Zack Calderon (The Afterparty) as Diego Herrera, Nicole’s college-aged older brother in his early twenties; Ci Hang Ma (Departure) as Quinn, a marching band member from the 2000s who died in that infamous bus crash; and Miles Elliot (Preacher) as Yuri, a ghost from the 1970s who crosses paths with Charley. Returning cast members include List as Maddie, Kristian Ventura as Simon, Milo Manheim as Wally, Spencer MacPherson as Xavier, Kiara Pichardo as Nicole, Sarah Yarkin as Rhonda, Nick Pugliese as Charley, Rainbow Wedell as Claire and Josh Zuckerman as Mr. Martin.

Created by Megan Trinrud and Nate Trinrud, School Spirits debuted on Paramount+ on March 9, 2023, with eight episodes that ended the following month. It is an adaptation of the forthcoming graphic novel by the series creators alongside Maria Nguyen. Set in the fictional town of Split River, Wisconsin, the supernatural production centers on the teenage Maddie who, according to Season 2’s description, remains in the afterlife, “but now with the knowledge of what happened to her. She must unite her friends in the spectral and living worlds in order to reclaim her stolen life.”

How Evolved Will ‘School Spirits’ Season 2 Be?

With fans of School Spirits excitedly awaiting Season 2’s arrival, Collider's Perri Nemiroff had an interesting conversation with the series team, including the creators Megan and Nate, showrunner and EP Oliver Goldstick, and some cast members at New York Comic Con 2024. During the interview, they discussed how much variation from Season 1 fans should expect in the upcoming season, with Megan teasing:

“I think that there's an evolution to the style of the show that is taking us into a place where we're dealing with more supernatural issues, obviously, in this season. I think what was so much fun for us as creators in Season 1 was it was a supernatural premise very rooted in reality, and we really retain that in Season 2, but we have a little more fun with the supernatural elements of it. We get to know the ghost world and how it operates on a new level. I think people are gonna be really excited by that because we get to do some really beautiful, stylistic, exciting things. That's maybe the biggest way.”

School Spirits Season 1 is available to stream on Paramount+ in the U.S.

Your changes have been saved School Spirits Set in the fictional town of Split River, Wisconsin, the show follows Maddie, a teen girl stuck in the afterlife investigating her own mysterious disappearance; she goes on a crime-solving journey as she adjusts to high school in the afterlife, but the closer she gets to the truth, the more secrets and lies she discovers. Release Date March 9, 2023 Creator Megan Trinrud & Nate Trinrud Cast Peyton List , Kristian Flores , Milo Manheim , Spencer Macpherson , Rainbow Wedell , Sarah Yarkin , Nick Pugliese Rating TV-MA

