[Editor's note: The following contains some spoilers for Season 2 of School Spirits.]

In Season 2 of the Paramount+ series School Spirits, Maddie Nears (Peyton List) now knows that she’s not actually dead, but she’s still stuck in limbo because the ghost of Janet (Jess Gabor) has taken control of her body. On a journey to reclaim her stolen life and future, Maddie is torn, wondering whether Janet deserves to live out her own dreams even more. Between Janet’s plan, whatever Mr. Martin (Josh Zuckerman) has been up to, her feelings for Wally (Milo Manheim), and not wanting to leave her ghost friends to be with the friends she thought she’d never get to be with again if she were actually dead, there are a lot of questions that still need to be answered.

During this one-on-one interview with Collider, List talked about trusting the creators/showrunners of School Spirits that they won’t steer her wrong, what she was most excited about with Season 2, getting her questions answered, where Maddie will fit back into her own life, whether she’ll ever even see Wally, Charley (Nick Pugliese) and Rhonda (Sarah Yarkin) again if she does get her body back, why everyone needs a Simon (Kristian Ventura), and the memorable addition of Pottery Guy (Miles Elliot). She also shared what it was like to wrap the final season of Cobra Kai and how emotional it was to say goodbye to that series.

Collider: I loved the first season, and I had no idea where the second season was going to go, but I’m digging where you are taking it so far.

PEYTON LIST: Oh, thank you. Well, you and me both. I didn’t know where they were taking it either. They just kept telling me to trust them. I would follow Nate and Megan Trinrud, our showrunners and creators, through anything in life, so I was like, “Okay, I’m just trusting you.”

Peyton List Was Excited to Dig Into Janet's Backstory in Season 2 of 'School Spirits'

"Who is this person that is now running around in Maddie's body?"