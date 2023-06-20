Paramount+ is keeping the ghost train rolling, as the streaming service announced that its original series School Spirits will return for a second season. The Hollywood Reporter first broke the news, revealing that the renewal partially came because the streamer wants to continue targeting the YA demographic, and School Spirits was just the show to do it.

School Spirits centers on Maddie (Peyton List), a teenager who now haunts her school following her mysterious disappearance and eventual death. Thankfully (maybe), Maddie isn't alone in high school purgatory, as she soon learns that a handful of other Split River High students are also caught in the afterlife. Unlike them, though, Maddie can still communicate with the living. So, she sets out to solve the mystery of her death with the help of her newfound ghostly pals.

How Did School Spirits Season 1 End?

One of the main reveals at the end of Season 1 was that Maddie is actually alive, only she wasn't in control of her body. After Maddie hid in the boiler room, she overheard and argument that, in turn, led to Janet possessing Maddie. This revelation also explains why Maddie would communicate with the living. Meanwhile, the circumstances around Janet's passing and inability to cross over were cleared up, though there were different stories surrounding her. Additionally, Mr. Martin reveals he also died in a fire, although his motives about why he didn't want to revisit it are still a bit unclear, leaving a solid avenue open for Season 2.

School Spirits was created and executive produced by siblings Megan Trinrud and Nate Trinrud and was adapted from their upcoming graphic novel of the same name. While the show's first season has already come and gone, the graphic novel isn't due to release until November 14 of this year. Series directors include Max Winkler, Oran Zegman, Brian Dannelly, and Hannah Macpherson. Winkler, Don Dunn, and Joyce Sawa executive produced, with Bridgerton and Pretty Little Liars' Oliver Goldstick as executive producer and showrunner. Additional cast includes Kristian Flores, Milo Manheim, Kiara Pichardo, Sarah Yarkin, Spencer MacPherson, Nick Pugliese, Rainbow Wedell, and Alison Thornton, among others.

About the renewal, Shauna Phelan, Executive VP and Co-Head of Nickelodeon and Awesomeness live-action, told THR:

"We saw how engaged the fans of the show were, and we’re really excited about not only the creative direction of the show [in season one], but the promise of the creative direction we’re aware of in the second season. The audience responding to the show so positively and so passionately made it an easy call for us. We’re very excited to have the opportunity to make a second season."

School Spirits Season 1 is available to watch now on Paramount+.