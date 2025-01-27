Just like fashion trends, teen mystery dramas never really go out of style. Take the first season of Paramount+'s School Spirits as an example: a supernatural, YA murder mystery that felt like a worthy successor to the deliciously angsty roadmap laid down by Buffy the Vampire Slayer, Pretty Little Liars, Teen Wolf — plus a smattering of CBS sitcom Ghosts — while charting its own defined course in a way that made it a breath of fresh air in an often overcrowded genre. Here was a whodunit unafraid to pursue the deadly plight of its ghostly protagonist with all the grimness such a topic deserves, but never indulging in enough gloom to prevent the series' charming, coming-of-age heart from shining through.

School Spirits became a sleeper streaming hit buoyed by largely positive reviews, and its sophomore season hasn't misplaced any of that tender-hearted irreverence, soap opera charm, or barrage of sneaky twists. Hailing from sibling creators Megan and Nate Trinrud and showrunner Oliver Goldstick (Pretty Little Liars, funnily enough), Season 2 immediately follows up on last season's cliffhanger and expands the lore surrounding the small town of Split River and the unfortunate ghosts forced to spend eternity inside their high school (i.e., the worst hell imaginable).

What Is 'School Spirits' Season 2 About?

Image via Paramount+

As of the Season 1 finale, Maddie Nears (Peyton List) finally knows the circumstances surrounding her "death." However, as Season 2 quickly establishes, solving one mystery only births another. Janet Hamilton (Jess Gabor), a ghost the rest of the Split River spirits thought had passed on, has possessed Maddie's body and absconded with it, while their traitorous teacher, Mr. Martin (Josh Zuckerman), has vanished. Stuck on the Split River High grounds, Maddie's spirit continues playing amateur detective (wouldn't we all?) by searching the school for any information about Janet and Mr. Martin. Although Maddie's dead-but-not-really circumstances create some envious tension between her and her group of ghostly companions, Maddie's newfound friends stay on the case — although whether Simon Elroy (Kristian Ventura), Maddie's best friend and the only living person who can see her, will do the same is far from guaranteed.

Meanwhile, the previously enigmatic Janet's history — including how far back her connection with Mr. Martin goes — unspools in flashbacks while she's on the run in Maddie's body. Mourning her past trauma and startled by the contemporary world's steep learning curve, Janet is also enjoying a modicum of freedom for the first time in decades — perhaps, for her entire life. Hot on Janet's trail are Nicole Herrera (Kiara Pichardo), Maddie's other friend from the land of the living, as well as Claire Zomer (Rainbow Wedell), Maddie's former childhood bestie. However, after witnessing a Janet-possessed Maddie leave Xavier Baxter (Spencer MacPherson) for dead, Nicole and Claire believe the friend they once loved is a criminal capable of attempted murder.

'School Spirits' Season 2 Keeps the Best Parts of Season 1