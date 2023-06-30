School Spirits follows the story of teenager Maddie Nears (Peyton List), who awakens in the afterlife to find that she’s dead. Stuck at Split River High School, unable to leave the grounds, she meets fellow departed teenagers Charley (Nick Pugliese), Wally (Milo Manheim), Rhonda (Sarah Yarkin), and former teacher Mr. Martin (Josh Zuckerman). However, there’s one complication to Maddie’s transition to the next life, which is that, unlike the other spirits, she has no memory of how she died. But, given that she has been presumed missing, as her mother Sandra (Maria Dizzia) and best friend Nicole (Kiara Pichardo) desperately search for her with the support of the police and town, it’s clear that there’s something suspicious going on. With her body gone, the obvious conclusion is that Maddie has been murdered. Thankfully, she’s able to converse with living best friend Simon (Kristian Ventura) — a feat no other spirits can do — to help her investigate those she left behind to uncover the truth. Though, everything we thought we knew about this story blew up in the jaw-dropping season finale. So, now that the show has been renewed for a second season, what’s in store?

Dawn’s Departure and Mr. Martin’s Betrayal

In the penultimate episode of the season, the school’s resident hippie spirit Dawn (RaeAnne Boone) moves on after a touching conversation with Maddie about Dawn’s death and how Dawn’s friends treated her while she was alive. When she did, though, the rest of the spirits felt the shift in the universe as she departed. However, as they thought about it, they realized that hadn’t happened with Janet — a ghost who, according to Mr. Martin, had supposedly moved on right before Maddie appeared. Thus, the questions begin, focusing on what really happened to Janet. This leads Charley and Wally to investigate Janet’s history, as they knew Dawn’s departure was tied to her facing the memory of her final moments. But, while digging through newspaper archives, they discover something much bigger: Mr. Martin has been lying to them.

Mr. Martin had told them earlier that day that he died in a fire at the school, which was started by a student. He died alone. But, according to the records, that’s not true. Mr. Martin died in 1958 in a fire, yes, but he wasn’t alone. Janet, a sophomore, was present and died, too. This is quite distressing because, as they’ve been told for their decades of afterlife thus far, Janet claimed she had died in 1960. Why did they lie and hide their connection? Further, another article they find informs them that Janet’s parents went after the school over her death, as the fire wasn’t started by a student on accident as Mr. Martin also claimed, but he had started it himself. Had he been trying to die?

Mr. Martin Is the Big Bad

This sends Charley and Wally to the fallout shelter under the school, which was formerly the chemistry lab where Mr. Martin and Janet died. They search for anything to confirm their suspicions but are not prepared for what they find. Mr. Martin has been collecting items associated with their deaths, like the football and the play they were doing on the field from when Wally died during a game and Rhonda’s acceptance letter to Berkeley University. Additionally, they find his extensive notes on what he’s learned about them throughout decades of pretending to be their afterlife mentor to whom they’ve spilled their deepest truths and fears. So, while Mr. Martin’s plan is still somewhat of a mystery, we’ve learned enough to know these characters should not trust him whatsoever, particularly Maddie.

Janet and Maddie’s Body

Another surprising revelation that certainly changes everything moving forward is that Maddie isn’t actually dead. Or, rather, her body isn’t. In the finale, after stealing an address from a tip his father received about the break-ins around the city, Xavier (Spencer MacPherson), Claire (Rainbow Wedell), and Nicole head over to stake out the place. They run into the person squatting in the homes, but it isn’t until after Xavier is hit by a truck and Nicole records the truck driving away that she sees Maddie under the hood. At the same time, Maddie remembers her final moments of life.

After the fight with her mother in the boiler room, Maddie hears voices from the fallout shelter, so she understandably goes to check. When she opens the door, she sees Mr. Martin talking with an unseen Janet. He is asking her questions about something that has just happened, but in the blink of an eye, Janet charges at Maddie and takes possession of her body. However, that brings about a long list of new questions for the upcoming season of School Spirits. Can Maddie get her body back? How did Janet possess her to begin with? But, most importantly, what will Janet do while she’s in Maddie’s body? She’s already seriously injured Xavier, who we last see being taken to the hospital in the back of an ambulance, and his father makes a surprised comment about how bad the situation is when they ask if he’d like to ride along with Xavier. So, by the time Janet’s done (or ousted from her body), will Maddie have a life to return to?

Simon’s Broken Heart and Changing Relationships

With Nicole’s video, everyone will now think that Maddie just ran away — though it’s possible that they’ll try to keep the video a secret to protect Maddie until they can figure out what’s going on. That said, Nicole already sent it to Simon, the only living person that Maddie has been able to communicate with thus far. This leads Simon to believe that the Maddie he’s been seeing around the school has been a delusion, a strange way of coping with the situation at hand. So, Maddie’s connection to the world of the living is temporarily gone. Once it comes out that she’s not actually dead, this will certainly change things between her and the other spirits. And, with Mr. Martin now seemingly a full-fledged villain, who has spewed nothing but lies over 60 years to further his agenda, the spirits have to figure out what’s real in the afterlife and what he’s said to trick them.

