School coming back in session has never been as exciting as it is today as Paramount+ has unveiled the debut teaser and a fresh set of images for the sophomore installment of its fan-favorite series, School Spirits. Taking to the stage at New York Comic Con, a handful of the show’s cast and creative team sat down with Collider’s Perri Nemiroff to chat about the past, present, and future of the supernatural series and introduce the new promo material. With the first season's credits rolling more than one full year ago, today’s material has been highly-anticipated by the dedicated fandom backing the Peyton List-led series.

Short but sweet, the teaser puts viewers face-to-face with Maddie (List), who is still reeling from the events of the first season. In a brief monologue, she teases that - at least for her - death was just the beginning of the nightmare, as everything that happened after was the scariest part of all. Brief snippets of footage foreshadow the upcoming episodes, giving audiences a peek at the show’s main characters and some of the difficult truths they’ll be forced to reconcile with in Season 2 of School Spirits.

There’s plenty more first looks where that came from, with the first lineup of School Spirits Season 2 images showcasing the main players who audiences came to know and love during the mystery’s first season. The living and the dead will have their souls collide in the next batch of episodes as Maddie and the rest of the young ghosts trapped as spirits in the afterlife assemble to search for answers in one shot. Another reveals that the living will also continue to push for answers while Mr. Martin (Josh Zuckerman) looks as shady as ever standing next to his classic car.

What’s ‘School Spirits’ About?

The first season followed List’s Maddie Nears, a teenager who ended up as part of her high school’s afterlife support group following her mysterious death. Throughout the eight-episode season, audiences tag along with Maddie and her friends on both sides of life and death as they search for answers about how she lost her life. Along the way, plenty of other intriguing bits and pieces pop out of the woodwork about those who are aiding Maddie in her search for the truth. Filling out the production’s ensemble cast is a lineup of names that includes Kristian Ventura, Spencer MacPherson, Milo Manheim, Nick Pugliese, Kiara Pichardo, Sarah Yarkin and Rainbow Wedell.

Check out the debut teaser for School Spirits Season 2 above and the first set of images below. You can get caught up on the series as all Season 1 episodes are now streaming on Paramount+.

Close

Image via Paramount+

School Spirits Set in the fictional town of Split River, Wisconsin, the show follows Maddie, a teen girl stuck in the afterlife investigating her own mysterious disappearance; she goes on a crime-solving journey as she adjusts to high school in the afterlife, but the closer she gets to the truth, the more secrets and lies she discovers. Release Date March 9, 2023 Creator Megan Trinrud & Nate Trinrud Cast Peyton List , Kristian Flores , Milo Manheim , Spencer Macpherson , Rainbow Wedell , Sarah Yarkin , Nick Pugliese Main Genre Supernatural Seasons 2 Number of Episodes 8 Streaming Service(s) Paramount+ Expand

Watch On Paramount+