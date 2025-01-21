Paramount+ is inviting audiences to feel the spirit with the unveiling of the Season 2 trailer for its hit series, School Spirits. Just ahead of the sophomore installment’s three-episode premiere on Thursday, January 30, the teaser foreshadows what fans can expect from the next chapter of Maddie Nears’ (Peyton List) afterlife following the jaw-dropping Season 1 finale. It’s been nearly two years since the first season bowed out, with fans incredibly eager to rejoin familiar faces like List, Milo Manheim (Thanksgiving), Sarah Yarkin (Texas Chainsaw Massacre) and more, as the living and the dead get to the bottom of mysteries and live out their lives - or their life beyond death.

If you thought there couldn’t be any more drama than what already panned out in the first season of School Spirits, you’d be dead wrong, as the trailer reveals plenty of more problems for Maddie and the rest of the gang at Split River High. The final episodes of the first season revealed the big question that the primary character had been seeking answers to - how did she end up on the other side, and why couldn’t she remember her death? We come to find out that another spirit, Janet (Jess Gabor), actually possessed her body and is struggling to take full control. Now on the hunt for Maddie’s body, the ghost crew are willing to go into their own darkest moments if that means it will help their friend get her happily ever after ending. Filled with twists, turns, and steamy romances, the teaser for School Spirits promises another stacked season of YA-centered intrigue.

Who Will Be in Season 2 of ‘School Spirits’?

Returning to the fold alongside List, Yarkin, and Maheim, the familiar ghoulish faces of Kristian Ventura (Me Little Me), Spencer MacPherson (Degrassi: Next Class), Nick Pugliese (13 Reasons Why), Kiara Pichardo (The Society), Rainbow Wedell (The Bureau of Magical Things) and Josh Zuckerman (Sex Drive). In addition to Gabor, the lineup of new cast members is set to include Zack Calderon (The Wilds), Ci Hang Ma (Presto! School of Magic), and Miles Elliot (The Amazing Spider-Man), with Maria Dizzia (Orange Is the New Black), Patrick Gilmore (Travelers) and Ian Tracey (Virgin River) returning to their recurring roles as Sandra Nears, Mr. Anderson, and Sheriff Baxter, respectively.

You can check out the official trailer for Season 2 of School Spirits above and tune into Paramount+ on January 30 for the first three episodes of the eight-episode season. In the meantime, refresh your memory or get caught up for the first time on the debut season now streaming.

School Spirits Set in the fictional town of Split River, Wisconsin, the show follows Maddie, a teen girl stuck in the afterlife investigating her own mysterious disappearance; she goes on a crime-solving journey as she adjusts to high school in the afterlife, but the closer she gets to the truth, the more secrets and lies she discovers. Release Date March 9, 2023 Creator Megan Trinrud & Nate Trinrud Cast Peyton List , Kristian Flores , Milo Manheim , Spencer Macpherson , Rainbow Wedell , Sarah Yarkin , Nick Pugliese Main Genre Supernatural Seasons 2 Number of Episodes 8 Expand

