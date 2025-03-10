School Spirits might have completed airing the second season recently, but the creators already have plans for Season 3. Paramount+ has not renewed the Peyton List-led series for a third season, but Oliver Goldstick, Megan Trinrud and Nate Trinrud have a roadmap for the season. They talked to TV Insider about Season 2 and what viewers can expect in the potential third season. The duo revealed that even if some plots did not make sense, they're part of a bigger picture. "The three of us have had a really clear vision of the show and the big strokes of where we’re going. So yes, there’s definitely a roadmap," Nate told the outlet of where they stand on the show's future. He also discussed future proofing the story, saying:

"But, what is funny is that there are always details that people will call out. They’ll be like, 'What does this mean? This doesn’t add up to anything.' I would be like, 'Just you wait.' We’re really intentional with the way that we do that stuff. If people watch Season 2 closely, there’s a lot of clues about where Season 3 is going."

How Was 'School Spirits' Season 2 Received?

Everything seems to be going great for the show. The second season was well-received with critics giving it a rare 100% on the review aggregator Rotten Tomatoes. Viewers were not far behind, giving it 93%. Paramount+ revealed that the season premiere consisting of three episodes grew 104% (via Deadline) from the first season, reaching 1.7 million viewers. Reviewing the season for Collider, Kelcie Mattson praised the show's decision to lean into its strongest suits. She also praised the actors' performances, saying:

As far as School Spirits' powerhouse performances are concerned, List remains every bit as riveting if not more so, given she's effectively playing two characters: Maddie and Janet (Jess Gabor). List shares duties with newcomer Gabor on the latter front, with certain scenes remaining in one location and cutting between both actresses; Gabor is also a highlight in the flashbacks detailing Janet's perilous life. [Kristian] Ventura and [Sarah] Yarkin remain impressively emotional throughlines, although there isn't a lackluster performance in the bunch.

From budding romances to new mysteries and fun dynamics, the School Spirits' team teases a bigger and better Season 3.