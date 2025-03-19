Summary Collider’s Perri Nemiroff chats with Spencer MacPherson about School Spirits Season 2 and The Way Home Season 3.

[Editor's note: The following contains spoilers through the Season 2 finale of School Spirits, "Fire, Talk to Me.”]It’s only been a few hours since we posted the first half of my conversation with Spencer MacPherson, but things have already gotten even better for the The Way Home and School Spirits star. Shortly before The Way Home wrapped its Season 3 run on March 7th, the team behind the hit Hallmark series got great news; they were renewed for a fourth season. Now, School Spirits is in a similar position. About two weeks after the release of the Season 2 finale, School Spirits Season 3 is officially a go!

MacPherson’s character, Xavier Baxter, experienced a game-changing second season. At the end of Season 1, Janet (as Maddie) hits him with a truck before driving off. Xavier is taken to the hospital and when he comes to at the beginning of Season 2, he gets a quick taste of what Maddie’s experiencing because he can see the ghosts of those who have passed away at the hospital. Soon after, he returns to the land of the living, but is changed forever. Not only does the experience impact how Xavier operates during the mission to get Maddie’s body back, but at the very end of Season 2, it’s revealed that his connection to the other side isn’t gone. He can still see the ghosts in the hospital, including Maddie’s father.

With The Way Home Season 3 and School Spirits Season 2 now available to watch in full on Hallmark+ and Paramount+, respectively, MacPherson joined me for a chat about both shows. You can watch the full interview in the video at the top of this article, read the The Way Home transcript here, and read the School Spirits transcript below.

This 'School Spirits' Season 2 Scene Has More Layers Than You Realized

"I thought that was just a cool visual representation of Xavier's growth throughout the show."

One of the first scenes that I really wanted to ask you about was the conversation Xavier has with his dad. As an audience, we don't get to see the full conversation, but it's basically where he's telling him everything he's learned about what happened to Maddie and the existence of ghosts. I feel like, for any teenager out there, it's just so hard to reveal any type of secret to their parent, so what was it like finding the right tone for Xavier to deliver that kind of information to his dad?

MACPHERSON: We did shoot a front part of that scene. That kind of fleshed things out a little bit. With [director] Hannah [Macpherson], we worked on a tone for that scene that I'm not sure anyone would really get. Essentially, throughout that scene, there are three distinct chunks of dialogue Xavier delivers, and the three different tactics he uses to connect with his dad are actually mirrors of conversations from Season 1. So, the first tactic is he can't meet his gaze. That was a big choice in Season 1. Xavier can't really look his dad in the eyes, and his posture is kind of back and whatever. Then the second is a mirror of the end of Season 1 when he's at the police station and he gets really hot with his dad and he’s yelling at him. In the second one, Xavier becomes fire. Then the third is the evolution of Xavier, his vulnerability that he's learned throughout Season 2, and he really looks in his eyes and connects with him. So I thought that was just a cool visual representation of Xavier's growth throughout the show in that little scene.

One of ‘School Spirits’ Season 2’s Biggest Cliffhangers Was Filmed Four Different Ways

"I really, really like the way they landed on it and the possibilities that that opens up for Xavier moving forward."