This year, Paramount+ announced that it will bulk up its young adult catalog by premiering new series and movies directed at that demographic. After the indisputable success of some of the streamer’s titles – Yellowstone and its spin-offs in particular – the streaming giant will see a big increase in its original production slate, and one of the upcoming titles is the teen horror series School Spirits. The story centers around a girl who dies and is welcomed into the afterlife by several people who got killed in high school.

As inconvenient as it is for a girl to die in her teenage years, Maddie (Peyton List) will find out that her stint in the afterlife will be even more bothersome because she doesn’t know who killed her or why. So, if unfinished business is a reason to get stuck in this particular supernatural location, Maddie’s certainly got a lot of it. The more she investigates, the more secrets she will discover about her high school life that she didn’t even think about before.

The Breakfast Club Meets Ghosts

The teaser trailer for School Spirits also hints at what’s probably going to be one of the best elements of the series: A support group of "spirits" to vent about their feelings of having gone too soon. The colorful characters from the support group give off The Breakfast Club vibes if they were, you know, ghosts. Aside from that, we can also expect a lot of dark humor and deadpan comedy as the lines between life and the afterlife begin to blur.

School Spirits' Team is To Die For

School Spirits is such an irresistible story that it got adapted even before the graphic novel it’s based on got released: Created by Nate & Megan Trinrud and Maria Nguyen, the graphic novel may end up making its way to shelves after the series premieres. The show is in good hands, though — Oliver Goldstick serves as showrunner and executive producer after writing for Bridgerton and Pretty Little Liars. Graphic novel creators Nate and Megan Trinrud wrote the pilot episode, so you can be 100% sure that the spirit – pun intended – of the source material will be there. Last but not least, Max Wrinkler (Cruel Summer) set the tone for the series by directing the first two episodes.

Aside from List, the cast for School Spirits also features Kristian Flores (The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent) as Simon Elroy, Spencer MacPherson (Degrassi: Next Class) as Xavier Baxter, Kiara Pichardo (Mother/Android) as Nicole Herrera, Sarah Yarkin (Happy Death Day 2U) as Rhonda, Nick Pugliese (13 Reasons Why) as Charley, Rainbow Wedell (The Bureau of Magical Things) as Claire Zolinski, and Milo Manheim (Prom Pact) as Wally Clark. Josh Zuckerman (Oppenheimer) and Maria Dizzia (Orange Is the New Black) have recurring guest star roles as Mr. Martin and Sandra Nears, respectively.

Paramount+ premieres School Spirits on March 9 with two episodes. The remaining six episodes are set to roll out weekly on the platform.

