On the surface, little-seen '80s sci-fi B-movie Cherry 2000 is little more than a romp through a future (well, past now) filled with sex robots, lawless zones ruled by a golf-shirt wearing cult, clubs where you can have Laurence Fishburne negotiate a sex contract, and a bright-red-haired Melanie Griffith who will guide you through it all. Steve De Jarnatt’s debut feature certainly does all of this, but it’s also a shockingly prescient commentary on intimacy. Pulling a little from Mad Max and a little from Blade Runner, this hidden gem may not be the most well-rendered expression of its ideas, but it does provide a unique perspective.

'Cherry 2000' Is a Sci-Fi Out of Time

Image via Orion Pictures

There’s a weird phenomenon with speculative fiction that gazes into the future, which is that the unceasing march of time inevitably renders it moot. The vision of the future then becomes something less predictive and more reflective, something for the viewer to engage with and interrogate as a way of understanding the time it was created rather than hitching a ride on its journey. It’s similar to watching a piece of retrofuturism, like the Fallout game series, Tim Burton’s Batman films, or Terry Gilliam’s masterpiece Brazil, only less intentional. 1988’s Cherry 2000, set in the far-off time of 2017, falls firmly into this realm.

There are two distinct future worlds presented in Cherry 2000, with a liminal space between them in the form of a quasi-futuristic old west town. The first is one that extrapolates the corporatization of the ’80s into a soulless, consumer-driven city stripped of any meaningful human connection. It’s not just the sex robots, but that’s where it all begins. When businessman Sam Treadwell (David Andrews) is greeted after work by his wife, the eponymous Cherry model 2000 (Pamela Gidley), she serves him a burger and simulates a conversation. It’s just off enough to notice that she’s only running on the free version of ChatGPT. When Sam and Cherry start having sex on the kitchen floor while the very high-tech looking dishwasher overflows, the fembot short circuits.

How does someone in 2017 take their mind off a dead sex robot? They go to the Glu Glu Club to haggle over the terms of a hook-up. Want to hash out some of the details in bed? Good luck getting a signature on that contract. You can see a preview of your prospective partner in action with video clip ala Tinder. However, as Sam found out, if you don’t have a clip of your own ready to go, you’re likely to get cursed out. The version of dating presented in this club is just as empty and impersonal as a robot, so it’s hard to blame Sam for yearning for a way to get his Cherry back. And it really is his Cherry he wants. Her memories are intact, but the Cherry 2000 is a rare model, requiring an expedition into Zone 7 to find a replacement. Sam yearns for this simulacrum of human connection so desperately that he’s willing to risk his life to get it back. As he tells robot technician Slim (Michael C. Gwynne): “It’s a Cherry or nothing!”

In the space between two worlds, a town called Glory Hole that sits a mere 5 miles before the rule of law ends – a sign literally says this verbatim – Sam finds tracker E. Johnson (Melanie Griffith). There’s an incredible blend of sci-fi and western elements in this border town. A drink of rum will cost you two bits and the saloon customers stop playing poker at the sight of a stranger, but everyone is wearing reflective clothes and there are VR set-ups in the hotel lobby. It’s unclear just how badly the economy tanked by 2017, evidenced by the cheap drinks, but Johnson also only charges $500 for a ridiculous amount of work and danger to acquire a new Cherry.

What Are the Similarities Between 'Cherry 2000' & 'Mad Max'?

The influence of George Miller’s Mad Max series is evident in the post-apocalyptic wasteland that follows. Cars are wildly important and there are bands of outlaws living in their own weirdly dressed society. This particular cult of personality surrounds a man named Lester (Tim Thomerson) and the outfits are less leather than they are golf attire. It’s also in the desert that the central them of human intimacy comes to the fore as Sam and Johnson spar over the sexbot they are chasing and their chemistry predictably grows. Sam insists he wants Cherry as much for her conversation as for sex, the sci-fi equivalent of reading Playboy for the articles. While her mentor, Six-Fingered Jake (Ben Johnson), adds that “there’s a lot more to love than hot wiring.”

In a Los Angeles Times article ahead of Cherry 2000’s extremely delayed release, producer Edward Pressman stated that the film “makes a statement, a positive statement, about love.” The way it gets there is through depicting a series of awful relationships. Immediately following an escape from Lester’s Sky Ranch the women of the cult are instructed to “make some sandwiches.” When Sam thinks Cherry’s memory disc is lost, he allows himself to give in to his feelings for Johnson in a moment of actual tenderness until he finds out she was hiding Cherry’s disc. Bookending the scenes is a short moment of Lester eating a sandwich given to him by Ginger (Cameron Milzer). Then there’s another woman being told to make everyone lunch, this time a younger woman shacked up with an old man. Nothing that anyone has in either the “civilized” future Anaheim or the lawless expanse resembles a healthy relationship. Hell, Sam and Cherry probably are a better couple than most of these examples.

'Cherry 2000's Influence on Synthetic Love in the 21st Century

Image via Warner Bros.

Recent years have seen more examples of artificial women – it’s always women – working their way into the movies to explore the boundaries of love and lust. In Lars and the Real Girl, it is a celibate relationship that helps a man come to terms with himself and interact with a community in a heartfelt look at connection. In Her, the connection is more abstract, coming through a man falling in love with his phone’s virtual assistant. Where things resonate most with Cherry 2000 is with Blade Runner and Blade Runner 2049, with Cherry almost an amalgam of Daryl Hannah’s Tris from the original and Ana de Armas’s Joi from the sequel. There’s nothing quite as impressive as the holographic sex scene from Blade Runner 2049 in Cherry 2000, which is a shockingly chaste film given the subject, but it still brings some interesting ideas.

When Sam finally pulls away from his obsession with Cherry and commits to Johnson, the act encapsulates everything that is fake about his so-called love. He sends her away into danger by asking her to get him a Pepsi. Gunfire echoes all around, yet Cherry hops out of a plane without a second thought as Sam sacrifices her to save Johnson. When it really comes down to it, for Sam, she’s “just a robot.” The callous nature of these transactional relationships is echoed when Ginger is told Lester is dead: “Well, no sandwiches for him.”