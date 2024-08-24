Combining the other-worldly and striking aesthetic of science-fiction story worlds with the pulsating intensity of action bombast, sci-fi action movies make up many of the most exciting and thrilling cinematic experiences the film industry has ever seen. In fact, many of these marriages of genre have led to iconic films which stand as landmark achievements of both sci-fi and action cinema independently.

Ranging from some of the most famous titles of the 1980s to mind-melting spectacles of the 90s, and even one or two of the best blockbuster experiences the 21st century has presented thus far, the 10 best sci-fi action movies excel as the grandeur and excess of Hollywood at its most magnificent. Scintillating, cerebral, and stacked with shoot-em-up spectacle, these films incorporate everything from aliens and robots to altered realities to embrace both science-fiction and action with exhilarating results.

10 'Starship Troopers' (1997)

Directed by Paul Verhoeven

While many sci-fi action films have utilized elements of comedy to add to the entertainment factor, not many have presented such hilarious and satirical a spectacle as 1997’s B-movie cult classic Starship Troopers. Set in the 23rd century with all of humanity being ruled by a totalitarian military government, it follows teenager Johnny Rico (Casper Van Dien) as he enlists in the army to stay close to his girlfriend, starship pilot Captain Carmen Ibanez (Denise Richards). He soon finds himself fighting against a bug-like alien race hellbent on bringing about humanity’s destruction.

It was initially dismissed as a cheesy and cheap action flick, but it has retrospectively been heralded as an ingenious military satire that skewers political propaganda and the fable of the appealing adventure of war with its over-the-top characters and action. Balancing its message with a ridiculously fun spectacle of sci-fi war, Starship Troopers hits its mark repeatedly to be a pristine sci-fi action flick, even if its execution and sensitivities make it somewhat polarizing.

9 'RoboCop' (1987)

Directed by Paul Verhoeven

Another heavily stylized dose of sci-fi action bombast with an underlying political message, RoboCop explores ideas pertaining to corporate greed and abuse of power, police violence, and humanity. Alex Murphy (Peter Weller) works as a cop in a dystopian, crime-riddled city where a gang attack leaves him dead. However, when his corpse is commandeered by a junior executive at mega-corporation OCP, he is reanimated as the cyborg law enforcer RoboCop, a mechanical policeman governed by three primary directives.

It proved to be a rather striking film upon release, with many enjoying its arresting aesthetic and action violence, while others were more enthralled by its thematic identity and its use of violence as not only an exciting spectacle, but a commentary on values within a consumerist society. Appealing yet contemplative, RoboCop manages to exploit the best aspects of both action spectacle and thinking sci-fi to its advantage.

8 'Predator' (1987)

Directed by John McTiernan

1987 proved to be a significant year for action blockbuster entertainment with a sci-fi edge. In addition to RoboCop offering up a serving of meditative mayhem, Predator burst onto the scene as a suspenseful survival flick. It follows a group of commandos sent into the Central American jungle to rescue a group of hostages. However, they soon find themselves being targeted by an imposing extra-terrestrial hunter imbued with advanced technology.

Implementing a healthy dose of monster horror into the viewing experience, Predator is a heart-pounding classic of 80s action excess and machismo meeting a taut and tense battle for survival, one of characteristic poise and punch from director John McTiernan. Also standing among the greatest movies Arnold Schwarzenegger starred in, it remains one of the most exciting and enjoyable action flicks all these years later.

7 'District 9' (2009)

Directed by Neill Blomkamp

The outstanding directorial debut of South African filmmaker Neill Blomkamp, District 9 is a science-fiction drama that weaves arresting action into its compelling story of social discrimination. The premise of the movie revolves around a race of poverty-stricken aliens that arrived in 1982 and took residence in a slum in Johannesburg. Wikus van de Merwe (Sharlto Copley) is a bumbling bureaucrat whose ordinary life is upended when he is exposed to a chemical that begins transforming him into one of the aliens, making him a political commodity given his ability to use their weaponry.

In addition to its use of sci-fi to examine the human cost of political and military ambition and the ongoing social impacts of prejudiced views, District 9 also thrives as a scintillating thriller following Wikus’ survival and desperate efforts to return to his former life. While confronting and violent, its action sequences do have a grandeur to them, especially in the film’s final act when Wikus stands against those who seek to enslave and exploit him.

6 'The Matrix' (1999)

Directed by Lana & Lilly Wachowski

Few films have made as immediate and stunning an impact on contemporary audiences as what The Matrix achieved upon release in the late 90s. It follows Neo’s (Keanu Reeves) cerebral and reality-bending deep dive into the Matrix, the real state of human existence which deems the world everyone lives in is merely a simulation to keep people enslaved. Rebelling against the cyber-machines, Neo learns from Morpheus (Laurence Fishburne) and Trinity (Carrie-Anne Moss) as he looms as a prophesied hero.

Its psychologically engaging and reality-warping sci-fi elements give The Matrix a mind-boggling appeal that has endured even as plenty of films since have tried to replicate the idea. However, it's also its unique visual style and action choreography that has ensured it remains not only relevant but refreshing and appealing to modern audiences.

5 'Minority Report' (2002)

Directed by Steven Spielberg

For decades, Steven Spielberg has been a master of science-fiction storytelling and blockbuster spectacle. Rarely has he combined the two with the visceral impact and dramatic punch of his somewhat overlooked hit Minority Report. Set in a future where three beings known as “precogs” can predict crimes before they happen, it follows a Precrime cop as he is forced to go on the run and clear his name when the precogs declare that he will murder someone he has never even met.

The action aspect of the film is handled incredibly well, with Spielberg bringing his usual gleam of cinematic excellence to the enthralling chase sequences and the gritty fight scenes. Meanwhile, the sci-fi setting presents a rich and brilliantly developed story world that is simultaneously completely in service of the story and willing to explore intriguing ideas on surveillance, crime, and civil freedoms. Offering a theme-heavy science-fiction story and an exciting action experience, Minority Report is a perfect example of Spielberg at his deft and powerful best.

4 'Edge of Tomorrow' (2013)

Directed by Doug Liman

From one exceptional Tom Cruise action flick to another, Edge of Tomorrow capitalizes on a clever time-loop story and sees the iconic movie star in a delightfully against-type performance. Based on the Japanese novella ‘All You Need is Kill’ by Hiroshi Sakurazaka, the film focuses on Cruise’s cowardly public affairs officer as he is dispatched to cover the heroism of an all-out assault of an alien race known as “Mimics”. When he becomes trapped re-living the same day over and over, Cage teams up with a revered warrior to capitalize on the advantage.

While time-loop narratives aren’t exactly original, Edge of Tomorrow is able to keep a fresh and vibrant energy around its core premise courtesy of its sublime action sequences, clever spins on the storytelling trope, and the dynamic chemistry between Cruise and Emily Blunt. It is among the most exhilarating action films of the 2010s, and has amassed a significant following of fans hoping to see a sequel made in the near future.

3 'Star Wars: Episode V – The Empire Strikes Back' (1980)

Directed by Irvin Kershner

A perfect mixture of not only sci-fi and action, but spellbinding adventure and even fantasy as well, the original Star Wars films encompass the wondrous might of Hollywood cinema at its most sublime. Many regard the trilogy’s second entry, Star Wars: Episode V – The Empire Strikes Back, to be among the greatest movies ever made, with its dynamic narrative, its sci-fi grandiosity, and its gripping action all highlights that have endured for over 40 years.

Following an engrossing battle on the ice planet Hoth, the film follows Luke Skywalker (Mark Hamill) as he ventures to Dagobah to continue his training. Meanwhile, the rest of the heroes are pursued across the galaxy by a relentless bounty hunter. From the opening conflict to the space chases and, most notably, Luke and Darth Vader’s (James Earl Jones) climactic duel, the film is a spellbinding concoction of sci-fi splendor and rousing action.

2 'Aliens' (1986)

Directed by James Cameron

It is an incredible feat that, given 1979’s Alien stands as possibly the single greatest horror movie of all time, James Cameron’s sequel holds the equally illustrious title of being among the best action films ever made. When Ellen Ripley (Sigourney Weaver) is awoken from cryosleep decades after the events of the first film, she agrees to share her expertise on the xenomorphs with a squad of marines dispatched to investigate the inactivity of a terraforming colony on LV-469.

Replacing the slow-building intensity of its predecessor with a brash and authoritative barrage of explosive action sequences, Aliens wields its sci-fi coarseness masterfully to be the defining action triumph of the 1980s. Weaver is as excellent as ever, making Ripley the ultimate action heroine, while every member of the supporting cast nails their roles. As a result, Aliens is fun, exciting, heart-stopping at times and pulsating at others to represent sci-fi action in all its glory.

1 'Terminator 2: Judgment Day' (1991)

Directed by James Cameron

Another picture from James Cameron who is the undisputed master of sci-fi action movies, Terminator 2: Judgment Day is easy to regard as the single greatest action movie of all time. The sequel to 1984’s ambitious yet comparatively contained thriller The Terminator, it re-casts Arnold Schwarzenegger’s T-800 machine as a hero sent back to 1990s L.A. to defend a young John Connor (Edward Furlong) from the more advanced T-1000 (Robert Patrick).

From deliciously metallic and crunchy car chase sequences to mighty fight scenes between the two powerful robots, the film is a divine spectacle of how action, in its purist form, can be elevated exponentially by great sci-fi storytelling and the stakes that come with it. Further complemented by revolutionary visual effects that still stack up well today and a genuinely affecting bond at the core of the story, Terminator 2: Judgment Day is the perfect marriage of sci-fi and action, one that still ranks highly among Hollywood’s greatest ever blockbusters.

