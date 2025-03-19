The sci-fi genre is prolific for almost any form of media, from movies to TV to books to video games to anime. Whether it dives into the realm of possibility with life-altering inventions or goes above and beyond to deliver epic space wars against aliens, it is intriguing all the same. Anime, in particular, has provided fans with some of the most inventive sci-fi shows to bolster curiosity and entertainment.

However, no matter how good the genre is, there is rarely any perfect anime, but these ten series get as close as possible. This list will rank ten sci-fi anime that can be considered perfect from start to finish based on their consistency, fan opinion, critical acclaim, creativity, animation, writing, and overall quality. So, while Gintama and Dragon Ball are some of the best sci-fi anime, they are widely inconsistent and, therefore, don't qualify. It isn't easy to achieve perfection, but these anime somehow achieved it.

10 'Code Geass: Lelouch of the Rebellion' (2006)

Studio: Sunrise

Image via Sunrise

Kicking off this list is one of the most renowned mecha anime ever: Code Geass: Lelouch of the Rebellion. This sci-fi political drama follows the titular character who gains a mysterious power that allows him to control others. With this newfound ability, Lelouch sparks a revolution to take Japan back from Britannia rule. However, selfish goals lie beneath the surface in his war for freedom.

While Code Geass is one of the greatest sci-fi anime, a few mistakes prevented it from going further. Still, this anime is one to remember, with countless shocking moments and developments. It is a thrilling masterpiece with the best morally grey anime characters to increase intrigue and drama. Code Geass' plot only gets wilder and more riveting with each episode, having a nearly perfect complete runtime.