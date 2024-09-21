The sci-fi genre has become one of the most popular among Western audiences, with franchises such as Star Wars and Terminator being some of the most popular. However, this genre is viewed differently in Japan, with many authors avoiding making manga about it, leading to lots of sci-fi anime originals. Despite this, anime is still home to a good deal of incredible sci-fi anime, upping the level to the final frontier.

Sci-fi includes a range of stories, whether set in space, with aliens or using exaggerated technology. These ten anime prove to utilize the genre the best, innovating it and providing creative and varied content in every facet. However, only anime that are distinctly sci-fi will be included, which means that it is a fictitious scientific element/invention that is altering civilization. So, anime like Dragon Ball won't be included because it also has many fantasy elements.

10 'Gurren Lagann' (2007)

Original Creator: Hiroyuki Imaishi

Taking place in a fictional future, humanity is now living in subterranean holes where they dig for food and treasure. Gurren Lagann follows Simon and Kamina, two teenagers who stumble upon ancient advanced technology, drilling them out of their cramped hole in the ground and out into the great beyond. The two embark on a galactic journey to realize their dreams and conquer the stars and whoever stands in their path.

Using the vast reaches of space, Gurren Lagann tells a grand story where the stakes reach universal levels. The anime is about achieving your dreams and building a family, feats they accomplish using mecha technology and epic space battles. Gurren Lagann is one of the most hype-inducing anime, with stunning visuals, gorgeous animation, and mind-blowing fights where they toss galaxies at each other, ultimately creating one of the best anime of the 2000s.

9 'Dr. Stone' (2019)

Original Creator: Riichiro Inagaki and Boichi

Dr. Stone is a unique anime about rebuilding society thousands of years after its destruction. The story follows Senku, a genius anime character, after a mysterious green light envelops the Earth, petrifying every living creature. When a mysterious natural compound revives him, Senku works to create a revival fluid to unpetrify everyone. Along with his friends, Senku faces unimaginable mysteries as he uses his genius to bring back modern-day civilization.

With one of the authors majoring in physics, fans can ensure that most of the science is roughly accurate. Whether viewers are well-versed in science or not, Dr. Stone is incredibly fascinating as it teaches the audience how many of our daily accessories are made and what else fans can use them for. The anime mixes this with many intriguing mysteries, including who petrified humanity and why. Dr. Stone uses real science to solve the captivating mysteries and progress the story, giving fans a reassuring faith in humanity.

8 'FLCL' (2000)

Original Creator: Kazuya Tsurumaki

Telling a relatable story through obscure methods, FLCL is about Naota, an average kid living an everyday life in a boring town. However, the appearance of Haruko Haruhara throws this town for a loop, and she causes chaos and headaches everywhere she goes, especially for Naota. Using him to summon her interdimensional lover that would cause the end of the world, Haruka toys with Naota, giving him his first experience of love.

The coming-of-age story is told in a bizarre fashion, using unconventional and avant-garde storytelling to get its point across.

FLCL only has six episodes, meaning it's an easy binge-watch, but that shouldn't fool fans, as it's chock-full of content. The coming-of-age story is told in a bizarre fashion, using unconventional and avant-garde storytelling to get its point across. With robots and a giant galactic hand, FLCL tests the bounds of sci-fi by using its obscurity to create a relatable and touching story, giving fans one of the more unique animes ever.

7 'Neon Genesis Evangelion' (1995)

Original Creator: Hideaki Anno

The critically acclaimed series that revolutionized the genre, Neon Genesis Evangelion, is a profound story from one of the brightest minds in the anime world. The anime follows an emotionally conflicted teenager named Shinji and his struggles piloting his mecha in a post-apocalyptic world. He doesn't know what to do, and when put in high-stress situations, he begins to crumble along with his friends and the world in this mind-bending sci-fi anime.

Mixing biblical themes in a sci-fi setting, Neon Genesis Evangelion tells a deeply personal story using many sci-fi elements, mainly mechas. The anime may be confusing, but it expertly uses these confusing storytelling methods to paint a messy picture of Shinji's mental wellness, with it ultimately being about him. A remake of Neon Genesis Evangelion better streamlines these elements but still tells the profound story and its sci-fi uses of mechas and space.

Neon Genesis Evangelion Release Date October 4, 1995 Creator Hideaki Anno Cast Megumi Ogata , Megumi Hayashibara , Akira Ishida , Yûko Miyamura , Fumihiko Tachiki , Kotono Mitsuishi , Maaya Sakamoto , Motomu Kiyokawa Main Genre Animation Seasons 1 Directors Hideaki Anno Expand

6 'Pluto' (2023)

Original Creator: Naoki Urasawa

Created by Naoki Urasawa, the genius mangaka responsible for Monster and 20th Century Boys, the author reimagines an Astro Boy story arc from Osamu Tezuka to create a deeper mystery and profound story in Pluto. The anime follows Gesicht, a highly advanced robot investigating the murder of another super robot. This trail leads him to a string of robot murders, all connected to The 39th Central Asian War and the deep conspiracy behind it.

Pluto takes place in the future, where robots and androids walk among humans daily, but this doesn't mean humans view them equally, creating the main story dynamic. With themes such as love, hate, and humanity, the story delves into how a robot, who was programmed otherwise, can feel these things, creating an incredibly moving and touching anime. With a thrilling mystery and a gripping story, Pluto wonderfully uses the sci-fi genre to make a profound story and, ultimately, one of the best anime of this decade.

Pluto (2023) Release Date October 26, 2023 Cast Laura Megan Stahl , Mike Pollock , Jason Vande Brake , Keythe Farley , Romi Park , Kirk Thornton , Erica Shroeder , Rachel Slotky Main Genre Sci-Fi Creator(s) Naoki Urasawa Seasons 1 Writers Tatsuro Inamoto , Heisuke Yamashita Streaming Service(s) Netflix Directors Toshio Kawaguchi Expand

5 'Cyberpunk: Edgerunners' (2022)

Original Creator: Mike Pondsmith and Rafal Jaki

Based on the world of Mike Pondsmith's tabletop game and the video game Cyberpunk 2077, Cyberpunk: Edgerunners brings said world into the wild format of anime. The show is about David Martinez, who joins a gang with his advanced spin implant after his mom passes away. Living life on the edge, David vows to get revenge on the corporate scum who let his mother die, leading to an escalating series of events and pushing him off the edge.

Using the imaginative world of Cyberpunk, this anime is full of fascinating sci-fi worldbuilding through cybernetic enhancements and technology. The show uses this to take David on a dangerous path of improvement, addiction, and cyberpsychosis. Cyberpunk: Edgerunners is a relentlessly fast-paced anime, upping the stakes and twists with every episode. The stellar animation brings this world to life as it slowly absorbs its characters, helping make Cyberpunk: Edgerunners a perfect anime.

Cyberpunk: Edgerunners Release Date September 13, 2022 Cast Aoi Yuki , Kenichiro Ohashi , Kenjiro Tsuda , Kazuhiko Inoue Main Genre Anime Seasons 1

4 'Steins; Gate' (2011)

Original Creator: Nitroplus and 5pb.

Based on the famous 2009 visual novel of the same name, Steins;Gate is one of the few time travel anime that gets the genre right. The anime follows the self-proclaimed crazy scientist Rintarou Okabe, who creates useless gadgets in his free time. His latest invention, turning bananas into green goo, holds a surprising truth that he learns when funny things happen around him after attending a time travel conference. With the ability to send texts into the past, Rintarou and his friends get caught up in a dangerous future that they work together to fix.

Time travel is always a tricky genre to use in any sci-fi show, prone to plotholes and inconsistencies. However, Steins;Gate uses this trope more effectively than any other anime. It is a profound anime that deals with heavy themes and a captivating plot, creating an unpredictable series of events. Each character is quirky in their own way and offers much to the story, helping move the plot along in unexpected ways. Through these events, Steins;Gate ends on a bittersweet note and is one of the best endings in anime.

3 'Code Geass: Lelouch of the Rebellion' (2006)

Original Creator: Gorō Taniguchi and Ichirō Okouchi

Collecting multiple seasons, movies and a sequel series, Code Geass: Lelouch of the Rebellion kicks off the franchise in high gear, delivering anime fans with one of the best mecha anime. Taking place in an alternate future where Britannia rules over Japan with an iron fist, Lelouch is a high school student with a mysterious past somehow related to a government conspiracy. Using this rage, he unites the Japanese people to fight against this tyranny using mechs and the power of Geass, which a mysterious lady gave him.

While the power of Geass seems a bit fantastical, it has a similar feel to how the force is used in Star Wars, adding a unique layer to the universe while still grounding it in sci-fi elements. The mechas and advanced technology of this world pair nicely with the interdimensional and biblical notions of higher power, creating a complex world in which a riveting story can take place. The political war drama uses these mechs to develop one of the most intelligent sci-fi anime.

2 'Gintama' (2006)

Original Creator: Hideaki Sorachi

Taking place in an alternate reality of Edo, Japan, where aliens took over Earth, Gintama is a comedy sci-fi anime following the bizarre daily lives of the Odd Jobs Crew. After his days as a samurai fighting aliens, Gintoki now takes on whatever jobs he and his crew can, often leading to wild situations. Getting involved with aliens, space pirates, police, and basically everyone, his life is more eventful than ever as he deals with humorous and serious threats.

Gintama expertly uses its sci-fi setting to push the realm of comedy, creating outrageous comedic scenarios with sci-fi elements such as aliens, advanced technology, and space. Its referential, surreal gag humor has earned itself a title as one of the funniest animes ever made, with its fantastic cast of characters helping the fact. As one of the greatest long-running shōnen anime, Gintama masterfully balances comedy with deep plots and moving arcs, creating a sci-fi anime that uses everything at its disposal.

Gintama Release Date April 4, 2006 Cast Tomokazu Sugita , Daisuke Sakaguchi , Rie Kugimiya , Kazuya Nakai Main Genre Anime Seasons 9

1 'Cowboy Bebop' (1998)

Original Creator: Shinichirō Watanabe

With many fans claiming Cowboy Bebop is the most iconic anime ever, it's no wonder it's not on this list. Following Spike Spiegel, the anime is about his escapades as a bounty hunter in space alongside Jet, as the two capture criminals across the galaxy. After gaining multiple crew members, Spike's dark past begins to resurface, involving all of his friends in a dangerous game of revenge against the ones he betrayed.

As one of the most iconic anime of all time, it's safe to say Cowboy Bebop is also one of the greatest sci-fi anime ever. Taking place in 2071, traveling across the stars in spaceships, and exploring unique planets with aliens, Cowboy Bebop oozes a refreshing style of sci-fi. With one of the greatest anime directors behind the project, this show blends sci-fi with Western, 1940s New York film noir, and jazz to create an incredibly stylish anime.

Cowboy Bebop (1998) Release Date September 2, 2001 Cast Koichi Yamadera , Unshô Ishizuka , Megumi Hayashibara , Steve Blum , Beau Billingslea Main Genre Anime Seasons 1

