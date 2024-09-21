For several generations, the science-fiction genre has been credited by many as one of the most popular and versatile genres that has equally conquered both the big and small screens. Unlike other genres, sci-fi is one that has unlimited possibilities and the continuous ability to lure audiences into a world full of the unknown and a limitless imagination surrounding popular elements such as time travel, extra-terrestrial life, and futuristic societies.

After being established successfully on the silver screen, the science-fiction genre grew to new heights on television with hit shows such as The Twilight Zone, Lost in Space, and The Outer Limits. While countless exceptional shows have accurately explored the human imagination, anthology series, including The Ray Bradbury Theater and Electric Dreams, have opened the door to many stories that an episodic series can only strive to achieve.

10 'Tales from the Loop' (2020)

Created by Nathaniel Halpern

Image via Amazon Prime Video

Based on the book written by Simon Stålenhag, Tales from the Loop centers around the fictional town of Mercer, Ohio, where an underground facility, the Mercer Center for Experimental Physics, also known as the Loop, is located. The center is home to dozens of researchers who are attempting the impossible, but the facility begins to have an impact on the residents of Mercer, whose lives are all interconnected one way or another.

Between the small town setting and the relatable subjects such as aging, grief, and parenthood, Tales from the Loop has a warm, humanizing quality that varies from the traditional storytelling of the science-fiction genre, setting it apart from other modern series. Along with the captivating and emotional stories, the series also features stunning wide shots and excellent usage of lighting against a homely Midwestern background that is a perfect representation of what modern science fiction should look like.

Tales From the Loop Release Date April 30, 2020 Creator Nathaniel Halpern Cast Rebecca Hall , Paul Schneider , Duncan Joiner , Daniel Zolghadri , Jonathan Pryce

Watch on Amazon Prime

9 'Out of the Unknown' (1965-1971)

Created by Irene Shubik

Close

The British horror and science-fiction series Out of the Unknown is a hidden gem of an anthology show that was created by Irene Shubik, who also created Out of this World, hosted by Boris Karloff. Out of the Unknown features adaptations of short stories by notable sci-fi authors, such as Robert Scheckly, Clifford D. Simak, and Rog Phillips. The series originally focused on the science-fiction genre, but after the third season, the show moved into other genres, like psychological horror and fantasy.

Unfortunately, many of the episodes have been lost, specifically, those in Season 4, but Out of the Unknown was a monumental success with both British and American audiences. The series' success is mainly credited to Shubik's adoration for the science-fiction genre and the variety of stories and novels she selected, which gave the show an intriguing element of surprise and unpredictability.

Buy on Amazon

8 'Electric Dreams' (2017-2018)

Created by Ronald D. Moore and Michael Dinner

Image via Amazon Prime Video

Electric Dreams is an excellent anthology series based on various short stories written by notorious science-fiction author Philip K. Dick and features an interchangeable cast of notable names such as Bryan Cranston, Steve Buscemi, and True Blood star, Anna Paquin. The series does an excellent job of having a variety of Dick's work, especially lesser-known but top-notch stories, including The Commuter, The Hanging Stranger, and Exhibit Piece.

Electric Dreams has been praised for its dreamy atmosphere and optimistic undertones with a top-billed cast that allows it to stand on its own compared to other popular modern science-fiction series. The series received generally positive reviews from audiences and critics and even received several award nominations, including two Primetime Emmy Awards for Outstanding Music Composition for a Limited or Anthology series, Movie or Special.

Watch on Amazon Prime

7 'The Outer Limits' (1963-1965)

Created by Leslie Stevens

Close

The Outer Limits is often compared to The Twilight Zone, but unlike Rod Serling's hit series, The Outer Limits stays strictly within the boundaries of the science-fiction genre, making it more appealing to the major fans of the genre. The series earned a loyal following in its first season, but when ABC switched the show from Monday to Saturday night, it had a hard time competing against The Jackie Gleason Show.

Despite the abrupt switch and short run, The Outer Limits is recognized today as a significant piece of science-fiction television from the 60s and also featured the work of future Oscar-winner, Robert Towne, Joseph Stefano, and Harlan Ellison. The show's creator, Leslie Stevens, got a second chance to bring back his brainchild when the series was rebooted in 1995, which he worked on as a writer until his death in 1998.

Watch on Pluto

6 'The Ray Bradbury Theater' (1985-1992)

Created by Ray Bradbury