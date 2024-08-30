The science fiction genre has created some of the most spectacular and iconic B-movies in cinematic history. B-films, initially referred to as low-grade, poorly produced, double-features, have garnered a significant rise in appreciation over the years, and today, many have become revered cult classics. Sci-fi, in particular, is home to a number of these cinematic wonders, starting back to the atomic age of the 1950s.

The greatest sci-fi films didn't always have the largest budgets or the most recognizable casts, as shown through the many incredible B-movies the genre has produced; all it takes is some creative vision and an interesting idea. While most of these B-movies admittedly have a cheap feel about them and can be pretty cheesy at times, they still never fail to and continue to have a fan base. From Ed Wood's Plan 9 From Outer Space to Don Siegel's Invasion of the Body Snatchers, these are the most iconic science fiction B-movies, and their greatness and legacy throughout the decades is undeniable.

10 'Plan 9 From Outer Space' (1959)

Directed by Edward D. Wood Jr.

Hailed as one of the greatest so-bad-it's-good movies of all time, Edward D. Wood Jr.'s masterpiece of schlock, Plan 9 from Outer Space, is a shining example of what it takes to be a memorable B-movie. Starring legendary Dracula actor Bela Lugosi in his last feature film role, it tells the story of space invaders as they arrive on Earth to resurrect an army of the undead and take over the world.

Plan 9 from Outer Space is as classic as cult classics can get. It's a nonstop laugh-riot of a film featuring cheesy dialog, awkward performances, and notoriously bad special effects. All these years later, the images of the fake-looking flying saucers with strings attached to them never fail to get a laugh and continue to be legendary in the history of so-bad-it's-good entertainment. Today, Plan 9 is widely considered Ed Wood's magnum opus. It's the best representation of B-movie filmmaking skills and will surely be continually loved and watched throughout the years.

9 'Killer Klowns from Outer Space' (1988)

Directed by Stephen Chiodo

Killer Klowns from Outer Space is a 1988 cult classic horror comedy that takes a darkly hilarious, unique spin on the science fiction genre. Not a typical alien invasion movie, its story follows several townsfolk as they band together to survive when their small community is terrorized by bloodthirsty extraterrestrials dressed in clown outfits.

Though not a box office hit upon release, Killer Klowns from Outer Space has become a noticeable cult classic, garnering a solid fanbase, a successful merchandise line, and even a 2024 survival-horror video game. It's a remarkable film with fun characters, darkly amusing deaths, and a perfect balance of laughs and scares. Coupled with its genuinely great practical effects, Killer Klown from Outer Space's popularity will only increase as the years go on.

8 'The Blob' (1958)

Directed by Irvin S. Yeaworth Jr.

Irvin S. Yeaworth Jr.'s The Blob has become a staple of 1950s B-movie cinema. Starring legendary action icon Steve McQueen in his first-ever leading role, this classic tale follows several teenagers in a small town as they race against the clock to stop a fast-growing gelatinous alien lifeform before it consumes all of humanity.

The Blob is pure campy fun, telling a thrilling story with decent effects and some genuinely suspenseful moments. It's like watching an hour and twenty-six-minute joyride, following along with several interesting and rootable characters as they go on a fun adventure to beat an unstoppable monster. Since its release, The Blob has continued to be a glorious standout of the B-movie genre and is still praised for how enjoyable it is. It even spawned a 1972 sequel and an arguably superior and gorier remake in 1988.

7 'Them!' (1954)

Directed by Gordon Douglas

The fears of nuclear devastation and the harmful effects of radiation were at the forefront of many sci-fi horror movies of the 1950s. One notable film that made these themes so apparent was 1954's Them!, a monster attack horror film that has become synonymous with the decade. Starring James Whitmore, it follows a police sergeant working with scientists and soldiers to prevent a disaster when a colony of desert ants grows to enormous sizes after being exposed to atomic test fallout.

Them! tells a compelling sci-fi story with a decent mystery and plenty of great action. While noticeably campy by today's standards, its effects still hold up reasonably well and, for the time, must have been spectacular. It's also a thrilling film that keeps the audience invested from start to finish. As a result, Them! has become a much-beloved classic and is seen not only as one of the best horror movies of the 1950s but also as a major precursor to giant monster movies, predating Godzilla by a few months.

6 'Forbidden Planet' (1956)

Directed by Fred M. Wilcox

One of the most highly influential classic B-movies ever made, Fred M. Wilcox's Forbidden Planet is an icon of the science-fiction genre and one of the first space exploration films that brought audiences to new and exciting alien worlds. Set in the distant 23rd century, it follows a starship crew as they journey to a mysterious planet to establish contact with a lost science expedition.

The film is a marvelous sci-fi adventure featuring eye-catching effects and beautiful production designs. While its effects are dated, they are still iconic and memorable. Many of its sets and costumes have become legendary in cinema, including Robby the Robot, whose image was heavily featured on the film's poster. Forbidden Planet has become synonymous with sci-fi and the 1950s, and its legacy lives on as it continues to be remembered throughout pop culture.

5 'Re-Animator' (1985)

Directed by Stuart Gordon

It's hard to talk about gory splatter flicks these days without mentioning Re-Animator, a cult classic B-horror comedy that has become a standout of the 1980s. Very loosely based on "Herbert West-Reanimator" by H.P. Lovecraft, it follows the story of an ambitious young medical student as he strives to resurrect dead tissue using his latest serum. However, the results lead to abominable creations.

Re-Animator is a unique entry in the horror genre. It's a bloody, disgusting gore fest with stellar practical effects and a goofy tone. It turned its lead star, Jeffery Combs, into a B-movie horror legend, thanks to his darkly comedic and equal parts intimidating performance as Herbert West. The film's status as a cult classic has been unwavering over the decades, continuing to be one of the most beloved B-movies of the 1980s.

4 'Starship Troopers' (1997)

Directed by Paul Verhoeven

Dutch filmmaker Paul Verhoeven has made several contributions to sci-fi, most notably with major hits like RoboCop and Total Recall, both of which have become staples of the genre. Arguably, one of his more underrated films was 1997's Starship Troopers, a B-movie war satire that has slowly garnered more appreciation over the years. Starring Casper Van Dien and Denise Richards, it tells the story of a futuristic war between a fascist militaristic world government and a hostile alien bug species.

Starship Troopers has since become a much-beloved sci-fi classic. It's a fist-pumping, action-packed, sci-fi war movie with nonstop excitement. It's a much more well-made and more competent film than some people give it credit for. While often looking cheap and campy, the effects are still wildly impressive for the time and even rival some visual effects that appear in movies today. Its story is thought-provoking, features interesting anti-war themes, and is a message against fascism. Overall, Starship Troopers is a B-movie icon that still entertains fans and never dwindles in popularity.

3 'Tremors' (1990)

Directed by Ron Underwood

Tremors is a 1990 horror comedy that pays homage to the sci-fi movies of the 1950s. Rounded out by a stellar and likable cast, including Kevin Bacon and Fred Ward, this low-budget yet awe-inspiring creature feature wows audiences with thrilling action, hilarious humor, and creative special effects. It tells the story of a desert community as they band together to fight off giant underground worms.

Despite a low $6-12 million dollar budget, Tremors' effects still look as impressive today as they did upon release. Using miniatures, puppets, and animatronics, the film expertly brings its monsters, the graboids, to life, and every moment of their screen time looks incredibly eye-catching. The acting in this B-movie is spectacular, featuring many fun and rootable performances from the stellar cast, who all stand out individually. Tremors is pure entertainment and continues to be beloved and enjoyed by its fans. It's a cult classic that never feels old.

2 'They Live' (1988)

Directed by John Carpenter

They Live is a 1988 sci-fi horror cult classic directed by the master of B-movie filmmaking, John Carpenter. Starring the late Roddy Piper and Keith David, it centers around two blue-collar construction workers who try to wake humanity up to the frightening realization that alien invaders have secretly infiltrated American society.

Regarded as one of the greatest sci-fi cult classics, They Live truly lives up to its reputation. It's a unique blend of several genres to create a timeless classic that's still wildly entertaining and relevant today. Like many of John Carpenter's other works, They Live was not well received nor commercially successful upon release, but it has since garnered a much more deserving appraisal, with many even considering it one of Carpenter's best movies.