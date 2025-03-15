Few literary pleasures beat a good sci-fi or fantasy book. They immerse the reader in colorful new worlds, transporting them across galaxies, through time, and even into the depths of the human psyche. The best science fiction fuels the imagination, challenging us to question the world around us. More than just futuristic spectacle, the genre's classics serve as mirrors, reflecting real-world anxieties, ethical dilemmas, and philosophical debates.

With this in mind, this list looks at some sci-fi series that are fantastic from beginning to end. They range from Gene Wolfe's dark, layered storytelling to the hard science of Arthur C. Clarke, all of them fusing imaginative world-building with mind-bending concepts. Fans of galactic adventures and advanced gadgets should find a lot to enjoy among these titles, which have taken the science fiction genre into new and previously unimagined heights.

10 'The Book of the New Sun' (1980-1983)

by Gene Wolfe

Image via Simon & Schuster

"One of the marvels of the world: The sight of a soul sitting in prison with the key in its hand." The Book of the New Sun is an ambitious melding of sci-fi and fantasy, set in a distant future where the sun is dying, and the remnants of humanity cling to the fading light. The central character is Severian, an apprentice in the guild of torturers, who is exiled for showing mercy to a condemned prisoner. His journey takes him from the decaying city of Nessus to the far reaches of the world.

This series is incredibly creative, replete with unique languages and richly realized cultures, alongside plenty of allegory and veiled political commentary. Severian, for example, becomes a kind of Christ figure, while the oppressive language of "Correct Though" is a metaphor for government propaganda and people's ingenious ability to circumvent it. Wolfe's use of an unreliable first-person narrator (one of his trademarks) is also effective here.

9 'Old Man’s War Series' (2005-2015)

by John Scalzi

Image via Tor Books

"I did two things on my seventy-fifth birthday. I visited my wife's grave. Then I joined the army." Old Man's War is a terrific military sci-fi series, focusing on ​​​​seventy-five-year-old John Perry, who joins the Colonial Defense Forces (CDF), an interstellar military force that recruits the elderly, promising them renewed youth in exchange for their service. Perry's consciousness is transferred into a genetically enhanced body, and he is thrust into the harsh realities of interstellar warfare.

The series is populated by many characters with edited DNA or nanotechnology augmentations, making them superhumanly fast and strong. There are also many alien species (many of which Perry must learn to fight), including the vicious Consu, the pint-sized Covandu, and the Whaidians, which look like a "cross between a black bear and a large flying squirrel." With its themes of interspecies interaction, galactic conflict, and the ethics of biological tinkering, Old Man's War is like a response to Robert Heinlein's Starship Troopers.

8 'The Hainish Cycle' (1966-2000)

by Ursula K. Le Guin

Image via Ace Books

"The only thing that makes life possible is permanent, intolerable uncertainty: not knowing what comes next." Ursula K. Le Guin might be more known for her wonderful Earthsea fantasy series, but she also penned several great sci-fi stories, including this collection of interconnected standalone tales. The Hainish Cycle traverses a range of evocative and unusual worlds, including an anarchist utopia and a planet where the inhabitants are ambisexual, subverting traditional ideas about gender.

Similarly, the planet Seggri presents a society where women vastly outnumber men, who are confined to castles and forced into competitive rituals for the privilege of serving in brothels. The world-building in this universe gets more intricate with each book, building on the previous stories and delving deeper into social commentary and political allegory. These books are very anthropological, examining alien cultures in order to make points about our own. That many of the plots are also thrilling and adventure-filled is a nice bonus.

7 'The Remembrance of Earth's Past Trilogy' (2008-2010)

by Liu Cixin

Image via Chongqing Press

"In my line of work, I have to believe in what I see." The Remembrance of Earth's Past Trilogy, beginning with The Three-Body Problem, is one of the most acclaimed hard sci-fi sagas of the last two decades. The story starts during China's Cultural Revolution, where a secret military project sends signals into space, inadvertently attracting the attention of an alien civilization on the brink of destruction. As the aliens, known as the Trisolarans, plot their escape to Earth, humanity grapples with internal divisions and the looming threat of invasion.

The series draws on real-world astrophysics and speculative philosophy, raising questions about humanity's place in the universe. What also sets it apart is its focus on China, including many subtle political and social comments that are deft and oblique enough to evade the censors. Those curious should also check out the TV adaptation overseen by Game of Thrones' David Benioff and D.B. Weiss.