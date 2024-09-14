One of the greatest strengths of film is its ability to bring to life vivid worlds and concepts through the limits of imagination, with science fiction films being one of the greatest expressions of these limitless possibilities. Some of the most groundbreaking and influential films of all time are a part of the sci-fi genre, ranging from all-time classics like 2001: A Space Odyssey to modern smash hits like Dune: Part Two. However, genres are highly malleable and flexible in film, and adding a twist of comedy into a sci-fi film has been one of the most effective and timeless ways to find success.

While comedy always acts as an effective addition to any other genre of film, the creativity and limitless potential of science-fiction worlds and technologies make for a perfect pairing of comedic hijinks. Sci-fi comedy has been a staple of film for decades, with some being some of the most legendary and iconic films of their respective eras with an undeniable legacy throughout the landscape of culture. While everyone will have their favorite sci-fi comedies, there is something special for those that can be considered the best of the best.

10 'Sorry to Bother You' (2018)

Directed by Boots Riley

One of the most creative and wildest satires of recent memory, Sorry to Bother You is a beautiful, high-octane takedown of capitalism that explores the limits of both dark comedy and outrageous sci-fi concepts. The film follows the story of Cassius Green (Lakeith Stanfield), a Black telemarketer living in an alternate version of Oakland who has seemingly found the key to limitless success in his professional life. As he rises through the ranks, he finds himself alienating more and more with his friends, going deeper and deeper into a terrifying corporate rabbit hole.

While the film's sci-fi elements don't truly go into full force until later in the film, Sorry to Bother You is still a brilliantly hilarious experience that makes the most out of its strange, satirical lens of the world. It's easily one of the most creative and distinct directorial visions to be released in recent memory, with the distinct voice of director Boots Riley shining through in nearly every frame and sequence of the film. It's truly unlike any other sci-fi comedy out there and is assuredly going to be considered a modern classic as the years go by.

9 'Spaceballs' (1987)

Directed by Mel Brooks

Star Wars is not just one of the most iconic sci-fi films of all time, but one of the most iconic pieces of pop culture entertainment in any medium, so it was only a matter of time before a great parody film was made. Spaceballs is easily the most prominent and effective Star Wars parody to date, thanks to the ingenious comedy of Mel Brooks, best known for his work in the likes of other parodies like Young Frankenstein and Blazing Saddles. The film has a signature style of farcical, fourth-wall-breaking comedy that has made it a landmark title in the realm of parody filmmaking.

While many different creatives and visionaries have parodied and riffed on Star Wars' world and characters over the years, none have had as much undeniable charm as Spaceballs, becoming an undeniable comedy force even outside of Star Wars. The film's ingenious style of comedy has aged beautifully in the decades since its release, and the film is often considered one of the most beloved and acclaimed parody films of all time.

8 'Idiocracy' (2006)

Directed by Mike Judge

As far as extravagant and memorable sci-fi world concepts are considered, few are as effective and hilariously told as Idiocracy, which creates a far-off future equal parts depressing and hilarious. The movie follows Joe Bauers (Luke Wilson), a man chosen, due to being completely average and ordinary in every way, to be placed into hibernation and sent into the future. When he awakens 500 years later, he finds that civilization has dwindled so greatly that he is by and large now the smartest man on earth, as well as the only person who can help save it from its eventual destruction.

The world created by Idiocracy manages to be as interesting and multi-faceted as it is hilarious, able to excel both from a surface level of watching a low-intelligence society and the comedy of how it got to this point in the first place. The film has only continued to age with grace as it is more and more considered a terrifying prophecy for an increasingly wild and unpredictable future. Still, even with its wild antics, the signature dialogue-based humor of director Mike Judge, known for his work on King of the Hill and Office Space, helps Idiocracy excel as one of the best comedies of the 2000s.

7 'Everything Everywhere All at Once' (2022)

Directed by Daniel Scheinert and Daniel Kwan

The Best Picture-winning phenomenon that is quickly becoming one of the defining and standout cinematic experiences of the 2020s, Everything Everywhere All at Once blends sci-fi, comedy, and drama to create a masterful crowd-pleasing thrill ride. The film follows Evelyn Wang (Michelle Yeoh), a Chinese immigrant who, on what was already a stressful day of dealing with the stresses of an IRS audit, finds out that she is the key to winning an ongoing battle to save the multiverse. She is soon given the ability to tap into alternate versions of herself from across dimensions, using their skills and strengths to fight off vicious foes.

There are a lot of reasons that Everything Everywhere All at Once became such an immediate hit with audiences, yet its sci-fi world-building and signature blend of comedy are easily two of its biggest strengths. While many other films have tackled the concept of the multiverse in recent years, Everything Everywhere All at Once truly makes the most out of the premise and goes all out in terms of creative expression in its usage of the concept. Combined with a wild, raunchy, and in-your-face style of humor, it's no wonder that the film became such an instant fan favorite.

6 'Ghostbusters' (1984)

Directed by Ivan Reitman

Combining the worlds of fantasy and science fiction into a singular, star-studded comedy experience, the original Ghostbusters was a massive cultural phenomenon that would define comedy filmmaking of the 80s. The film follows a group of parapsychologists who, after losing their jobs at a prestigious university, decide to go into the business of carrying around custom-made proton packs to hunt down the ghosts of New York City. They soon find themselves well over their heads as they go head-to-head with a terrifying demon that threatens to take over the world.

It's difficult to understate just how much of a phenomenon and success the original Ghostbusters was, ushering in a new era of sci-fi comedy and continued success from the SNL alumni. It evolved simply beyond the scope of being a sci-fi comedy and became a massive franchise in the process, and while many additional entries have had their own success, nothing holds a candle to the ingenuity and charm of the original.

5 'Men in Black' (1997)

Directed by Barry Sonnenfeld

Combining top-of-the-line special and practical effects with an ingenious premise with limitless possibilities, Men in Black brings the classic buddy-cop comedy premise to an intergalactic scale. The film follows a New York City cop who ends up being recruited to become a part of the mysterious Men in Black, an organization meant to mediate and monitor alien activity across Earth. Now under the moniker of Agent J, he and his new partner, Agent K, are tasked with stopping an intergalactic terrorist who has plans to assassinate a duo of ambassadors and take over the planet.

While the film's wild alien designs and slick concept helped bring many audiences through the door to make this one of the 90s biggest blockbusters, the genuine chemistry between its lead duo has made the film so timeless. Will Smith and Tommy Lee Jones are perfect on-screen partners, working wonders off of one another as the perfect duo to go on an earth-defending adventure against various increasingly strange aliens. While the series has had numerous other installments and reboots since the initial film, none hold a candle to the ingenuity and inherent strengths of the original.

4 'Mars Attacks!' (1996)

Directed by Tim Burton

While director Tim Burton is most often recognized for his more fantasy and gothic films, Mars Attacks! is one of the director's few forays into sci-fi with a hilarious, tongue-in-cheek dark comedy. The film sees the earth suddenly surrounded by an armada of Martian spaceships, with a message of coming in peace leading to a beautiful connection between planets. However, the peaceful exchange quickly transforms into one of hostility and destruction, as the Martians enact a plan to take over the planet.

Mars Attacks brings all the classic, off-beat stylings that have made Burton's other works so exceptional to the realm of science-fiction, creating a design and concept for alien life that is equal parts disturbing and hilarious. The film is at its best when it shows the Martians simply laying waste to the Earth and its people, with a wide variety of dark comedy action as they constantly get the leg up on the bumbling failures of the government. While it was largely divided when it first came out, Mars Attacks has been the topic of reexamination over the years, and is now considered a quintessential sci-fi comedy of the era.

3 'Galaxy Quest' (1999)

Directed by Dean Parisot

Star Trek is undeniably one of the most iconic and influential science fiction properties of all time, with its brilliant vision of the future laying the groundwork for many incredible sci-fi stories over the years. While many direct parodies of Star Trek have come and left their mark, Galaxy Quest stands out as one of the greatest due to being a parody not just of Star Trek, but the very concept of fandom and nerd culture, well before it would reach the mainstream. The film follows the washed-up stars of a sci-fi television show being taken aboard a real-life spacecraft, forced to act as their characters in a genuine life-or-death battle against an evil alien species.

The way that Galaxy Quest tackles and satirizes the concept of fan culture is incredibly ahead of its time, finding a way to stay ever-relevant and even strikingly powerful in its exploration of the concept 25 years later. This is all on top of the ingenious premise, giving way to not only a multitude of hilarious moments that allow the all-star comedic cast to shine, but also countless great alien designs and sci-fi worldbuilding. Galaxy Quest sadly bombed when it was first released due to being marketed as a simple goofy comedy, but has been rediscovered as one of the best sci-fi comedies of all time.