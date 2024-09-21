When done right, sci-fi and comedy can be a fantastic genre pairing, fusing intriguing, mind-bending concepts with riotous humor. Movies like Back to the Future, The Hitchhiker's Guide to the Galaxy, and Idiocracy do it fantastically well. Sci-fi comedy TV shows are a little less common, and probably vary more in their quality, but there are still plenty of them for fans to dive into.

From Futurama to Rick & Morty, these series ably mine futuristic settings and technological hijinks for big laughs. From animated favorites to live-action cult hits, famous classics to hidden gems, the following projects take the often serious and dramatic tropes of science fiction and turn them on their head, offering audiences a delightful mix of entertainment. These are the ten best sci-fi comedy shows of all time, ranked.

10 '3rd Rock from the Sun' (1996–2001)

Starring: John Lithgow, Kristen Johnston, French Stewart, Joseph Gordon-Levitt

"I think we've underestimated the life on this planet." 3rd Rock from the Sun follows a group of aliens sent to Earth to study human behavior while posing as a typical family. John Lithgow leads the cast as Dick Solomon, the group’s leader who struggles to understand human customs, and masquerades as the family's bumbling dad. The show was written by the same people behind Coneheads, but executes that movie's ideas with a lot more heart and sincerity.

Most of the humor stems from the alien's misunderstandings of human society, and the human characters' obliviousness to their neighbors' true nature. In this regard, the show is essentially a fusion of the classic family sitcom with comedic sci-elements. It's a recipe that worked, bringing in solid ratings for more than half a decade and earning Lithgow an Emmy for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series. While fairly tame, 3rd Rock continues to make for breezy, nostalgic viewing.

9 'Hyperdrive' (2006–2007)

Starring: Nick Frost, Miranda Hart, Kevin Eldon, Dan Antopolski

"That thing is eating my crew!" Hyperdrive is a British show set aboard the HMS Camden Lock, a spaceship tasked with promoting British interests across the galaxy. Led by the bumbling Captain Henderson (Nick Frost), the protagonists emabark on various diplomatic and intergalactic missions, usually resulting in humorous mishaps. It stands out its wonderfully dry British humor (often poking fun at bureaucracy and office politics, like a space-age The IT Crowd) and wacky sci-fi flavor.

It introduces memorable figures like The Red Shiny Robots of Vortis and beings of pure energy known as The Engulfers. Frost excels at fusing comedy with genre stories, as he famously did in his collaborations with Edgar Wright and Simon Pegg. For that reason, Hyperdrive ought to please fans of Shaun of the Dead. Not every joke has aged well, but the sendups of classic sci-fi movies are still enjoyable. In particularly, it frequently parodies Star Trek and Doctor Who.

8 'Future Man' (2017–2020)

Starring: Josh Hutcherson, Eliza Coupe, Derek Wilson, Haley Joel Osment

"If certified door expert James Cameron were here, he would assure you that there's only room for one small-ish woman!" This nostalgic comedy centers on Josh Futturman (Josh Hutcherson), a janitor who becomes the unlikely hero of a time-traveling mission to save humanity after beating a supposedly unbeatable video game. He's joined by two warriors from the future, Tiger (Eliza Coupe) and Wolf (Derek Wilson), who lead him on a chaotic journey through time to stop an impending apocalypse.

Future Man is frequently silly, but the showrunners' obvious affection for the genre elevates it abother similar, more mediocre shows. The major sci-fi concepts are taken seriously, even when the characters and dialogue are not. It's fast-paced and loaded with pop culture references, action, and irreverent (occasionally raunchy) humor. Most importantly, the main characters are likable, and one finds oneself actually engrossed in the plot rather than simply enjoying the gags. Fans of The Boys may find that the series scratches a similar itch.

7 'The Orville' (2017–2022)

Starring: Seth MacFarlane, Adrianne Palicki, Penny Johnson Jerald, Scott Grimes

"You will be silent!" The Orville is yet another fun creation from the mind of polymath Seth MacFarlane. It's a comedic homage to Star Trek set aboard the USS Orville, an exploratory spaceship deployed by an interplanetary alliance. The main characters are a mix of humans, aliens, and robotics, occasionally leading to cultural tensions, unexpected friendships, and forbidden romances. A lot of the jokes arise from the social awkwardness, in contrast to the more random cutaways found in Family Guy.

Plus, many of the plots get fairly dramatic, tense, or action-packed, meaning that the show is varied rather than a one-note comedy. It occasionally brings in time travel, ethical dilemmas, culture clash, intergalactic war, and even the occasional dose of horror. It's not groundbreaking or super-smart, but The Orville is fun and light; humorous sci-fi pulp as it should be. At the very least, fans of MacFarlane's other work are sure to get a kick out of it.