Despite the time that's passed, TV shows have continued to be a staple for many who are in need of quality entertainment. While today’s series possess advanced visuals and increasingly complex plots, the shows that premiered in 2015--almost an entire decade ago– continue to hold their own, standing the test of time. Many of these sci-fi and fantasy gems still captivate audiences, offering unique characters, imaginative worlds, and innovative stories.

As it is the beginning of the new year of 2025, it is a good time to reflect on shows reaching their 10-year milestones. With sci-fi hits like Andor and quality fantasy shows like Dune: Prophecy, these shows are having quite a lasting impact on their genres. This list comprises the top 10 sci-fi and fantasy series of 2015. That one did the same, and is still resonating with fans nearly ten years later.

10 'Killjoys' (2015-2019)

Created by Michelle Lovretta

Killjoys, while not one of the best shows out there, is still a fun and entertaining space adventure. The series follows a group of tight-knit, party-loving bounty hunters working for an interplanetary organization of assassins and retrieval experts, known as Killjoys. Their high-stakes missions give viewers a satisfying amount of action, while the light-hearted camaraderie serves a sweet helping of touching moments.

Killjoy doesn't take itself too seriously, which fans appreciate, since the sci-fi elements can feel a tad bit underwhelming at times. Fans have dubbed the first two seasons as the best of the series, acknowledging that the fast-paced show, with its quirky characters may lack a few entertaining qualities but, somehow, still fills the hole left by the absence of a passable sci-fi series.

9 'The Expanse' (2015-2022)

Created by Daniel Abraham, Mark Fergus, and Ty Franck

Based on the novel written by James S.A. Corey of the same name, The Expanse transports its viewers 200 years into the future, where the solar system has been colonized by humanity. There, viewers find Josephus Miller (Thomas Jane), a detective given an important mission of finding a missing woman. Meanwhile, Earth, Mars, and the asteroid belt are on the brink of war, threatening to destabilize the entire solar system.

Although the show was canceled prematurely, dedicated fans still revisit the series in hopes that a new adaptation will be given for a proper conclusion. With that hope, The Expanse is continually recommended, and viewers turn to the novels to guide them to the end of the story while waiting eagerly for another TV adaptation.

8 'Good Witch' (2015-2021)

Created by Sue Tenney and Craig Pryce

Good Witch is a true nostalgic staple of television. The show surrounds Cassie Nightingale (Catherine Bell), her daughter Grace (Bailee Madison), and their magical lives in a rather quaint town. When Dr. Sam Radford (James Denton) and his son (Rhys Matthew Bond) move in next door. The two families find their lives intertwined, leading to charming and heartfelt encounters.

Good Witch may not be as exciting and intense as most fantasy shows of its time, but its wholesomeness is entertaining enough for audiences. It's a great blend of family-friendly moments that are at times cliché and silly but still ensures a delightful watch almost a decade later.

7 'iZombie' (2015-2019)

Created by Rob Thomas

iZombie is a refreshing take on the zombie genre. The story follows Liv (Rose McIver), a medical resident turned zombie who gains the incredible ability to experience the memories of the deceased by getting her fill of their brains. She uses this newfound gift to help solve murders while also trying to resume her once-ordinary life.

iZombie is a unique story with witty writing, making it a standout in the zombie universe. The sci-fi series saw its conclusion in 2019 and has retained its charm, continuing to entertain fans, despite its upcoming tenth birthday.

6 'Supergirl' (2015-2021)

Created by Ali Adler, Greg Berlanti, and Andrew Kreisberg

Kara Danvers is a beloved character of fans of the DC Universe, whether it's because of her beauty or power, she kicks butt all around. As part of the Arrowverse, Supergirl introduces Kara Danvers (Melissa Benoist), Superman's cousin, as she embraces her extraordinary powers and begins the journey of becoming a great hero in her own right.

Supergirl ran for six enjoyable seasons. Like much of the Arrowverse, though the story got a bit repetitive, fans still enjoyed the bright series, and its captivating character arcs, solidifying its place among the most iconic superhero shows of 2015.

5 'Into the Badlands' (2015-2019)

Created by Alfred Gough and Miles Millar

This dystopian adventure is an underrated good time, especially for martial arts lovers. Into the Badlands, follows the extremely skilled Sunny (Daniel Wu), a brutal killer, who is forced to commit heinous acts all in the name of the Baron he serves, in the post-apocalyptic world 500 years in the future. Sunny’s journey takes an unexpected turn when he encounters a young boy with fantastical abilities, who may also be linked to his past.

While Into the Badlands, faced a decline in views, and eventually cancelation, it was an entertaining ride for audiences nonetheless. The show was loved for its breathtaking martial arts sequences and likable characters. Into the Badlands remains to be a great action-packed fantasy/sci-fi series, even a decade after its debut.