The 2000s saw a resurgence in mainstream television that is still felt in modern programming. Shows like Lost were commanding the audience’s attention with twisty fantasy mysteries, and Battlestar Galactica was proving spaceships and cyborgs could fit into the world of serious drama. The success of both had networks racing to find their own slice of space to keep viewers glued to their television one cliffhanger at a time.

Whether it was children’s programming or big-budget prime-time productions, science fiction and fantasy found their way into every aspect of television. Decades later, we look back at some of the best examples of science fiction that turned 20 years old this year.

10 'Threshold' (2005-2006)

Created by Bragi F. Schut

An alien invasion is at the center of the short-lived sci-fi thriller Threshold. A deadly UFO encounter with a US naval ship triggers the Threshold protocol put in place by Dr. Molly Caffrey (Carla Gugino). Working in secret, Caffrey forms a task force of some of the brightest minds in their respective fields to prepare a response to the hostile alien invaders. As the alien’s methods of attack begin to affect the task force, Caffrey will have to question if their effort will be enough to save humanity.

Threshold had some interesting ideas regarding the aliens using soundwaves to manipulate humans, and the pieces were being put into place to explore that concept as a long-term threat. Gugino was strong as the show’s lead, and a pre-Game of Thrones Peter Dinklage was proving how much of an asset he could be in an ensemble. A plot that required viewers to be up-to-date with each episode prohibited an entry point for casual audience members, and the resulting low ratings caused Threshold to end after 13 episodes.

9 'Loonatics Unleashed' (2005-2007)

Developed by Christian Tremblay & Yvon Tremblay

It’s almost been 20 years since the descendant of Bugs Bunny and his crew of Looney Tunes friends went on edgy space adventures in Loonatics Unleashed. In the year 2772, the Looney Tunes are still presumably hitting one another with mallets when a meteor hits the planet of Acmetropolis. Bestowed with different powers, a group of young adventurers in the form of classic Looney Tunes characters work together to battle all forms of futuristic threats.

Loonatics Unleashed was directed to a slightly older group than the animated shorts the Warner Bros mascots were known for starring in. Loonatics Unleashed seems like the type of cartoon that would have been made in the 90s, with an edgier tone thrown on characters that didn’t need an adjustment but wouldn’t suffer from a momentary departure. The superhero space series ran for two seasons for a total of 36 episodes before Warner Bros pulled the plug.

8 'Ben 10' (2005-2008)

Created by Man of Action, Joe Casey & Joe Kelly

The abilities of exotic aliens are only a push of a button away in the long-running cartoon franchise Ben 10. When Ben Tennyson (Tara Strong) finds a watch-looking device called the Omnitrix, he quickly learns the device grants him the ability to turn into ten different aliens with their own unique powers. While traveling with his grandfather Max (Paul Eiding) and his cousin Gwen (Meagen Smith), Max will have ample opportunities to use his new powers to face dangerous alien foes.

Premiering in 2005, Ben 10 was an immediate hit with kids who needed their own Omnitrix conveniently placed on toy store shelves. The first series would run for four seasons, but Ben 10 would go on to have a continued presence on the Cartoon Network. After the completion of the original series, Ben 10 would be featured in both animated and live-action made-for-TV films, along with a sequel series called Ben 10: Alien Force, which jumped ahead in five years.