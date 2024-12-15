'Tis the season for a wide array of "very special" television episodes celebrating the holidays. Sitcoms, dramas, crime shows, and reality television all have, from time to time, worked holiday themes into their usual fare. But perhaps no genre is better equipped to capture the magic, wonder, and emotional journeys the season brings than science fiction/fantasy shows. The otherworldly, fantastical, and sometimes supernatural elements of these shows can transform holiday traditions into thrilling adventures while providing heartfelt moments of connection and self-reflection. In fact, there is a long history of these elements being used in Christmas stories from Dickens to Jimmy Stewart and his angel Clarence and beyond.

Whether time traveling with the Doctor to a Victorian Christmas or battling demons with Sam and Dean Winchester while they work out their family issues, these episodes deliver the Christmas spirit in unique and imaginative ways. It's no wonder that some of the most beloved Christmas episodes on television come from this genre and that many fan-favorite episodes of these shows are holiday-themed.

10 "A Very Dead Zone Christmas"

'The Dead Zone,' Season 4, Episode 12

Based on characters from the 1979 Stephen King novel, The Dead Zone centers on Johnny Smith (Anthony Michael Hall), a small town teacher whose life is turned upside down by a car accident that puts him in a coma for six years. When he finally awakens, he discovers that touching people or items can trigger visions of the past and future thanks to activity in the normally unused portion of the brain called "the dead zone" caused by his accident. In the six years he's been out, his fiancée Sarah (Nicole De Boer) has married local sheriff Walt Bannerman (Chris Bruno) and given birth to Johnny's son.

Unlike King's book or David Cronenberg's movie version, the series has a lighter tone. Christopher Walken's obsessed, bitter, and slowly deteriorating Johnny Smith from the Cronenberg film is replaced with Hall's upbeat heroics as he assists Sarah's husband Walt in solving crimes as well as changing other people's lives along the way. One could hardly imagine Walken's Smith going around spreading the Christmas spirit, but this is exactly what Hall's Smith does in "A Very Dead Zone Christmas". In it, Johnny is reunited with psychic girlfriend Alex Sinclair (Jennifer Finnigan) and together they share a vision of an old man, an amnesiac dressed as Santa, being mugged by three boys. With his usual compassion, Johnny figures out that the boys are struggling to survive on their own without their missing father. With Alex's help, he reunites the boys with their fathers, helps "Santa" regain his memory, and has them all over for Christmas dinner. It's as heartwarming as any Christmas special out there.

9 "The Night of the Meek"

'The Twilight Zone,' Season 2, Episode 11

This beloved classic episode from the Rod Serling era stars Art Carney of "The Honeymooners" as a department store Santa fired for his drunkenness. As he stumbles along the streets feeling sorry for himself, he comes across a magical bag that can give others their most desired gifts. As he changes lives with the magic bag, the bag begins to change him into a giving person who cares about others.

It is an unusually upbeat and optimistic episode of a series known for its dark twists of fate. The pathos of Art Carney's performance, as he transforms from a miserable drunk into someone with something to care about, gives it an emotional resonance and poignancy that has kept it in the hearts of fans for all these decades. Just like any Christmas classic, it is great to watch every year.

8 "The Christmas Invasion"

'Doctor Who,' Season 2, Episode 0

This episode was the first ever Doctor Who Christmas special, coming right after the first season of the hugely successful series reboot in 2005, and kicked off a tradition that continues on today in the modern Doctor Who era, most recently with Ncuti Gatwa as the 15th Doctor. It's also the first full episode with David Tennent, perhaps the most popular of the modern-era Doctors.

The 10th Doctor (Tennent) has just regenerated and his companion Rose Tyler (Billie Piper), along with her mother Jackie and boyfriend Mickey (Noel Clarke), take him home to look after him in his near-comatose state. However, strange things begin happening in London, things that belie an imminent alien invasion the likes of which only the Doctor is truly equipped to handle. But with him out of commission, it's up to Rose and MIckey to figure out what's going on. When a weird, homicidal Christmas tree with razor sharp blades suddenly appears in their flat and starts spinning towards them, the Doctor wakes up in time to vanquish the tree with his sonic screwdriver. From then on, it's a race to save Earth from the Sycorax, an alien race that uses blood control against humans to turn them into slaves. It's a wild ride that only Doctor Who can deliver and the template for many more Christmas adventures to come.

7 "Amends"

'Buffy the Vampire Slayer,' Season 3, Episode 10

The supernatural elements of the Buffy the Vampire Slayer series are frequently juxtaposed (and sometimes overshadowed) by the soapy teen angst of the "Scooby Gang", and there is no better example than this episode from Season 3. It's Christmastime in Sunnyvale, and all kinds of amends need to be made. Buffy's (Sarah Michelle Geller) best friend Willow (Alison Hannigan) makes amends to estranged boyfriend Oz (Seth Green), while Buffy makes amends towards her slayer nemesis Faith (Eliza Dushku) by inviting her to Christmas dinner.

But at the center of the episode is the vampire Angel (David Boreanaz). Haunted by his past victims like the monstrous Angelus, he seeks to make amends for all the deaths he has caused. When a being manifested from all the evil in the world called First Evil takes over his dreams and tries to convince him to kill Buffy, he realizes he is the one who must die and waits on a hilltop for the rays of the sunrise to kill him. Miraculously, it snows instead and Buffy walks with him through the snowy streets of Sunnydale, reminding him of all the good he can do as Angel to make amends for his actions as Angelus. It's a sweet, seasonal scene that could be right out of a Hallmark card.

6 "The Runaway Bride"

'Doctor Who,' Season 3, Episode 0

As a follow-up to the previous year's Christmas Invasion, this episode is another wild ride in the heart of the TARDIS. It introduces one of the 10th Doctor's most enduring companions -- Donna Noble (Catherine Tate). While in flight, the Doctor is astonished when Donna just appears in the TARDIS wearing a wedding dress. Not knowing how or why she got there, she demands to be returned to her reception and the Doctor obliges.

The Robot Santas Rose and Mickey had faced in The Christmas Invasion return, this time armed with explosive flying Christmas tree ornaments, and attack the reception as soon as the Doctor and Donna arrive. It seems clear Donna is involved in something weird, dangerous, and alien. It turns out her fiancée, Lance, is hiding a secret - a giant spider-like alien called the Empress of the Racnoss who wants to use Donna to free her children and devour much of the universe. Donna and the Doctor escape and travel through time to defeat the Racnoss. The Doctor invites Donna to join her on the TARDIS and be a companion, but that is an offer she won't accept until Season 4.

5 "How the Ghosts Stole Christmas"

'The X Files,' Season 6, Episode 6