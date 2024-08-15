Science fiction and horror are two of the most popular genres in cinema, and the pair often go hand in hand. There is always something frightening about the extraterrestrial or unknown, and most monsters are the result of scientific curiosity. Plenty of movies have successfully combined the two genres, some of the most famous being Alien, Event Horizon and Cloverfield.

These films deliver otherworldly thrills, but there are a good number of sci-fi horror movies that go beyond typical conventions in order to craft something truly disturbing. They are often difficult to watch, challenge viewers both thematically and visually, and leave an impression that lasts long after the credits roll.

10 ‘The Mist’ (2007)

Directed by Frank Darabont

A group of people inside a car in The Mist - 2007
Based on the novella by horror icon Stephen King, The Mist is a gloomy tale that highlights how humans can be just as monstrous as extraterrestrial beings. After a freak storm, a mysterious mist is released on a small town, which brings about bloodthirsty creatures. David (Thomas Jane) and his son Billy (Nathan Gamble) become trapped inside a supermarket with other citizens, and tensions rise as they fight for their lives.

Despite the creatures being on the outside, the inside of the supermarket seems even more dangerous, as people’s fear slowly turns into chaos and violence. However, what is most shocking about The Mist is its infamous final scene. It’s a bold choice that may leave viewers polarized, and one of the most grim in cinematic history. Because of this, it’s best to go into the movie totally blind.

The Mist 2007 Poster
The Mist
R

Release Date
November 21, 2007
Director
Frank Darabont
Runtime
126 minutes

9 ‘The Thing’ (1982)

Directed by John Carpenter

R.J. MacReady (Kurt Russell) holds a shotgun and a lantern in 'The Thing'
John Carpenter is the horror maestro who created the Halloween franchise, but it’s his 1982 film The Thing that really leaves a mark. It follows a research team in Antarctica that features Kurt Russell’s MacReady, as they are hunted by a shape-shifting alien creature. What’s most horrific is that the creature can take the form of its victims. The Thing is famous for its practical effects and body horror, which were incredibly groundbreaking at the time.

Although some of the effects may be outdated, Carpenter’s macabre and detailed images of gore, blood, flesh are still hard to stomach. All kinds of goo and ooze are on display, and in the most gruesome way possible. Those who are squeamish and struggle with body horror should avoid this one, even though it remains the best of its kind.

the thing poster
The Thing (1982)
R

Release Date
June 25, 1982
Director
John Carpenter
Cast
Kurt Russell , wilford brimley , T.K. Carter , David Clennon , Keith David , Richard Dysart
Runtime
109

8 ‘Splice’ (2009)

Directed by Vincenzo Natalia

Sarah Polley and Delphine Chanéac in Splice
As Frankenstein first warned us, any living thing created in a lab should be considered a danger. This is the premise of the 2009 film Splice, starring Adrien Brody and Sarah Polley. The pair play two scientists who create an animal-human hybrid by splicing DNA. They name the creature Dren (Delphine Chanéac), who slowly gains intelligence and proves to be a threat.

The disturbing physical appearance of Dren is enough to frighten audiences, and Chanéac’s performance pushes this further. However, the film goes to traumatizing places in its exploration of morals and ethics, with one scene standing out. At a point in the movie, Clive (Brody) actually has sex with Dren. It’s enough to shock anybody, proving that Splice is a film that isn’t afraid to be controversial or push boundaries.

Splice Poster
Splice
R

Release Date
October 6, 2009
Director
Vincenzo Natali
Cast
Adrien Brody , Sarah Polley , Delphine Chaneac , Brandon McGibbon , Simona Maicanescu , David Hewlett
Runtime
90

7 ‘The Platform’ (2019)

Directed by Galder Gaztelu-Urrutia

The Platform, Trimagassi lay on his bed with Goreng in the distance on his bed, under red lighting.
Netflix’s The Platform utilizes horror and sci-fi elements to explore themes surrounding class warfare. The film is set in a prison in a dystopian future, where inmates are fed through a descending platform. The wealthy prisoners on the upper levels get all the food they want (and more than they need), while the poor ones on the lower levels are only left with scraps.

When a prisoner named Goreng (Iván Massagué) fights back, chaos ensues. While providing effective social commentary, The Platform dissects the savage and barbaric measures humans are forced to succumb to in order to stay alive in extreme situations. With not enough food to go around, many prisoners resort to cannibalism and eat their fellow inmates. It is as dark and repulsive as it sounds.

The Platform Film Poster
The Platform
TV-MA

Release Date
March 20, 2020
Cast
Ivan Massagué , Zorion Eguileor , Antonia San Juan , Emilio Buale
Runtime
94 minutes

6 ‘Possessor’ (2020)

Directed by Brandon Cronenberg

Andrea Riseborough is cast in a creepy, red lighting effect from a projector in 'Possessor'
As the son of body horror icon David Cronenberg, Brandon Cronenberg had much to live up to as a director, and followed in his father’s deranged filmmaking footsteps. He cemented his talent with the 2020 film Possessor, starring Andrea Riseborough. She plays Tasya Vos, a corporate assassin who can take control of other people’s bodies through brain implant technology, which is how she pulls off her hits.

The son of Cronenberg takes a leaf out of his father’s book, delivering visceral and unnatural imagery that will truly haunt viewers. An example of this is a scene where that shows someone jamming a needle into their own scalp. That’s not even in the uncut version, which does exist and is even more of a gore-fest than the original cut.

Possessor 2020 Film Poster
Possessor
R

Release Date
October 2, 2020
Director
Brandon Cronenberg
Runtime
103 minutes

5 ‘Crimes of the Future’ (2022)

Directed by David Cronenberg

Timlin kneeling to talk to Caprice and Saul in Crimes of the Future.
As the king of body horror, David Cronenberg has directed many films that blur the lines between sci-fi and horror, with some of his most acclaimed being The Fly and Videodrome. However, it’s one of his more recent efforts, Crimes of the Future, that really solidifies the filmmaker’s twisted mind. Set in a dystopian future, the film sees Saul Tenser (Viggo Mortensen) and his partner Caprice (Léa Seydoux) perform live surgery on stage as a form of entertainment.

The film features stomach churning mutations of the human body, including a man that has ears all over his body. Bodies are drilled into, mutilated and more. What’s most unsettling is how the film occasionally presents this in a sexual manner, with surgery seemingly being a ‘turn on’ for people. Crimes of the Future is definitely only for a select audience.

Crimes of the Future Movie Poster
Crimes of the Future
R

Release Date
June 3, 2022
Director
David Cronenberg
Cast
Viggo Mortensen , Lea Seydoux , Kristen Stewart
Runtime
107 minutes

4 ‘Under the Skin’ (2013)

Directed by Jonathan Glazer

Scarlett Johansson looking at the distance with a sun glare in her face in Under the Skin
Before director Jonathan Glazer explored the real-life horrors of the Holocaust in Oscar-winner The Zone of Interest, he made one of A24’s earliest hits, the creepy and compelling Under the Skin. The film stars Scarlett Johansson, who plays an alien entity who takes the form of a young woman in Scotland. She seduces lonely men who are unaware of her true identity, and takes them into an otherworldly dimension where they are consumed.

While Under the Skin may not be as gruesome or outwardly shocking as some other sci-fi movies, it still manages to be one of the most unnerving due to the mood and atmosphere it creates. From the haunting score to the endless black void the men find themselves in, it is the way the film is crafted that really leaves a dark impression.

Scarlett Johansson's face overlaid on a starry night in the Under the Skin poster
Under the Skin
R

Release Date
March 14, 2014
Director
Jonathan Glazer
Cast
Jeremy McWilliams , Lynsey Taylor Mackay , Dougie McConnell , Kevin McAlinden , D. Meade , Andrew Gorman , Scarlett Johansson
Runtime
108

3 ‘Infinity Pool’ (2023)

Directed by Brandon Cronenberg

Gabi Bauer (Mia Goth) holding a gun with a maniacal smile Infinity Pool
Brandon Cronenberg followed up the depravity of Possessor with his next feature, Infinity Pool. Alexander Skarsgård and Cleopatra Coleman play a couple on a beach vacation on an island, lured there by a mysterious woman played by scream queen Mia Goth. They become involved in an accident that exposes them to the island’s violence and hedonism, and must choose whether to be executed or buy a clone and watch themselves die.

Infinity Pool is a film that is even more jarring and challenging to watch than Possessor, with excessive and exploitative scenes that feature body horror, sex, torture and more. It creates a nightmarish world full of visuals that are hard to unsee. Like Possessor, there is also an uncut version of Infinity Pool, but the original cut is enough to make anybody sick.

Infinity Pool Film Poster
Infinity Pool
R

Release Date
January 27, 2023
Director
Brandon Cronenberg
Cast
Alexander Skarsgard , Mia Goth , Cleopatra Coleman , Jalil Lespert
Runtime
117 minutes

2 ‘Annihilation’ (2018)

Directed by Alex Garland

Lena checking the inside of an alligator's mouth in 'Annihilation'
Ex Machina director Alex Garland delivers one of the most striking and horrifying sci-fi films ever with Annihilation. The film stars Natalie Portman as Lena, a biologist who is sent on a secret expedition with a team to an environmental disaster zone. They find themselves in an environment where the rules of nature don’t apply, as they find mutated plants and animals, and eventually start mutating themselves.

Annihilation features many surreal visuals that are as mesmerizing as they are frightening. From a bloody mutated bear to a morphing alien creature, the movie creates cosmic horror of terrifying proportions and abstract images that are difficult to comprehend. It is a film that manages to disturb on both visual and thematic levels, and is relentless in its execution.

annihilation-poster
Annihilation
R

Release Date
February 22, 2018
Director
Alex Garland
Runtime
115 minutes

1 ‘High Life’ (2018)

Directed by Claire Denis

Monte (Robert Pattinson) in his space suit, looking at an object offscreen, in High Life
Claire Denis directs the unconventional and arthouse sci-fi horror High Life, starring Robert Pattinson. The film sees a group of criminals sign up for a mission in space where they become subjects in a human reproduction experiment. When a storm wipes away the entire crew, Monte (Pattinson) is left with his baby daughter, who is a product of the experiment. He must find a way to save them both.

At first glimpse, High Life seems like your conventional A24 sci-fi horror flick, with existential themes and an avant-garde style to separate it from regular space movies. However, the film features prolonged and detailed sexual imagery that is offensive, unnatural and arguably unnecessary. There is one particular scene featuring a character played by Juliette Binoche that may mentally scar viewers, and have them questioning Denis’s intentions.

High Life Poster
High Life
R

Release Date
April 12, 2019
Director
Claire Denis
Cast
Robert Pattinson , Juliette Binoche , Andre Benjamin , Mia Goth , Lars Eidinger , Agata Buzek
Runtime
113 minutes

