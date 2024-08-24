The Big Picture Horror movies use a variety of methods to scare viewers, from gore to jump scares to creating a sense of dread.

Sci-fi and horror blend well together, as seen in successful hybrids like Alien: Covenant and Annihilation.

Recent sci-fi horror films like Possessor and Nope push boundaries and provide chilling thrills for audiences.

Horror is arguably the most versatile genre of movies. A good horror movie does what it can to elicit feelings of fear, shock or disgust from its audience. Whether it's copious amounts of gore, jump scares or establishing a general aura of dread, there are countless methods by which horror movies can frighten their viewers. Nearly all of the best horror movies, from The Exorcist to Hereditary, attack the senses and play tricks on the mind.

Horror is also commonly blended with other genres, especially science fiction. Science fiction is all about the discovery of the unknown, and sci-fi horror often illustrates the dangers of these discoveries. The combination complements one another, with some of the most influential horror movies of all time being science-fiction hybrids. The subgenre is alive and well, with the new millennium releasing more than a few worthy entries. The past decade alone has produced many acclaimed sci-fi horror movies, many of which are bound to stand the test of time.

10 'Underwater' (2020)

Directed by William Eubank

Norah (Kristen Stewart) is a mechanical engineer working at a research and drilling facility located at the bottom of the Mariana Trench. After a catastrophic earthquake severely devastates the station and causes countless casualties, Norah must lead a group of survivors across the ocean floor, where they will soon encounter a dangerous species of deep-sea creatures.

Underwater is a no-frills survival thriller that wastes almost no time getting to the good stuff. Unlike its setting, it's not particularly deep, calling back to the narrative simplicity of creature features of the past, such as Tremors (1990) and Predator (1987). Stewart proves herself to be a more than capable horror movie lead, and the visuals effectively convey the hostile environment of the deep ocean. Underwater doesn't do anything to push the genre forward, but it's still an entertaining genre exercise.

9 'Alien: Covenant' (2017)

Directed by Ridley Scott

Set over a decade after the events of director Ridley Scott's previous sequel, Prometheus, Alien: Covenant follows the crew of a colonization vessel on its way to a distant and remote planet in hopes of building a new world. Naturally, things go awry when the crew deviates from their course to investigate a man-made signal coming from a nearby planet that was thought to be desolate.

In terms of sci-fi horror, Alien is likely to be the first and most highly regarded example that comes to mind. While Alien: Covenant does not reach that mark of quality (few films do), it's still a competently crafted and relatively engaging movie with more than a few grand ideas. As ambitious as Alien: Covenant is, it still provides a good number of visceral thrills and gory chills, supported by dense science-fiction lore that does its best to solve some of the questions pondered by Prometheus' ambitious ending.

8 'No One Will Save You (2023)'

Directed by Brian Duffield

Brynn (Kaitlyn Dever) leads a quiet life alone in her childhood home, where she works as a dressmaker. She is awoken one night by an intruder in her home, and after a tussle, the intruder is revealed to be a humanoid alien. Unfortunately for her and the residents of the nearby town, this is not an isolated incident, and Brynn's isolated home becomes her last line of defense.

No One Will Save You is a remarkably intense and well-directed home invasion thriller with a twisty, sci-fi horror twist. Dever is fantastic in a role that is almost completely wordless — she sells the physicality of a desperate fight for survival. No One Will Save You features an ending that fully leans into its science fiction elements, although it won't be to every viewer's taste.

7 'Color Out of Space' (2019)

Directed by Richard Stanley

The Gardner family lives a quiet life in their rural New England estate. As they adjust to their new living habits, a meteorite crashes into their front yard. The asteroid begins to melt into the Earth, warping the surrounding environment along with anything that enters its atmosphere. It soon targets the family, and they must fight to keep their home and minds.

Author H.P. Lovecraft is regarded as the father of cosmic horror, and his works have been adapted on countless occasions. Color Out of Space is an adaptation of one of Lovecraft's most popular short stories, fitting as neatly into the sci-fi horror mold as any movie possible could. Its depiction of an extraterrestrial threat is grotesque and frightening, and its themes are suitably existential. Color Out of Space is a movie brimming with ideas that are far from conventional.

6 'A Quiet Place' (2018)

Directed by John Krasinski

Set in the post-apocalypse, Earth has been lost to a species of highly aggressive and seemingly unkillable creatures with extremely heightened senses of sound; even the slightest of noises will spell certain doom for those unable to keep quiet. The Abbott family lives on a remote ranch and has established systems and safeguards to ensure relative safety, but their comforts won't last forever.

A Quiet Place took the world by storm upon its release with its simple premise that's easy to engage with. A Quiet Place is a white-knuckle thriller and monster horror movie that wrings every ounce of tension possible from its premise — one so novel that it has since spawned a franchise. To this day, A Quiet Place remains one of the most successful and effective modern genre-blenders and the strongest evidence of John Krasinski's directing prowess.

5 'Possessor' (2020)

Directed by Brandon Cronenberg

Assassin Tasya Vos (Andrea Riseborough) operates for an agency that utilizes brain-chip technology that allows them to possess other people's bodies. Tasya, while an incredibly efficient agent, wrestles with violent urges and dark memories that threaten her usually stable mental state. When Tasya begins to lose her mind, she soon finds herself trapped in another.

Possessor is many things, but it's most prominently unnerving. It's a uniquely dark twist of the standard assassin story that takes time to establish an analog sci-fi backdrop, allowing for some horrifying imagery and violence that complements the movie's horror elements. Possessor is heavily stylized, but there's more than enough emotional substance to latch onto. In terms of recent sci-fi horror movies, very few push as many boundaries as Possessor.

4 'Annihilation' (2018)

Directed by Alex Garland

A biological anomaly has inexplicably developed in a pocket of the Southern US, and a membrane of seemingly alien origin is expanding, altering the genetic code of all the living organisms in its wake. Lena (Natalie Portman) is tasked with leading a research team into the zone and studying its effects. What they find will challenge their understanding of humankind's relationship with nature.

Annihilation is sci-fi horror at its most thought-provoking. Director Alex Garland presents an alien threat that isn't tangible in the literal sense but is quite literally a force of nature, and it's much scarier as a result. Annihilation is a bold and thoroughly engaging piece of science fiction that provides some genuinely horrific thrills that aren't easily forgotten. It's also among the most divisive entries in recent memory, with critics applauding it but audiences proving a tad more resistant to its allure.

3 '10 Cloverfield Lane' (2016)

Directed by Dan Trachtenberg

After a car accident that left her unconscious, Michelle (Mary Elizabeth Winstead) wakes up in an underground bunker. Her savior, Howard (John Goodman), insists that the world outside as they know it has ended and the bunker is the safest place to be. Michelle is naturally skeptical, but questions concerning both Howard and the state of the outside world reveal harrowing truths.

10 Cloverfield Lane is a tight, brilliantly acted and tense psychological horror that is patient to show its hand. Every development in the narrative is well constructed, and some of the twists are genuinely surprising. While the science fiction elements are reserved for the back half, it's a thoroughly investing build-up to a satisfying release. 10 Cloverfield Lane is a brisk and engaging movie, a showcase of creativity and acting prowess from Winstead that comes together as a memorable genre mashup.

2 'The Invisible Man' (2020)

Directed by Leigh Whannell

A modern telling of the classic H.G. Wells science fiction novel, this iteration of The Invisible Man follows Cecilia (Elisabeth Moss). After her abusive tech developer ex-boyfriend commits suicide and leaves her a fortune, Cecilia begins to build a better life for herself. Soon enough, strange occurrences lead Cecilia to believe that her ex's death may have found another means of terrorizing her.

Being watched is one of the most common fears, and The Invisible Man capitalizes on that anxiety. The prospect of being unknowingly stalked by someone only a few feet away is terrifying, much more so when their existence can't be proven. Director Leigh Whannell infuses this timeless story with a kick of science fiction, but it doesn't distract from the narrative's potent simplicity; on the contrary, it enhances its themes of the cycle of abuse, empowerment, and independence.