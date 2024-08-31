There are few things more terrifying than the unknown, which is why the genres of horror and science-fiction are a match made in hell. This perfect combination of storytelling tropes and techniques has been scaring audiences for decades. Aside from being fertile ground for terror, these genres also offer immense flexibility for bold and creative storytellers. By opening the door to unreal and unfamiliar scenarios, filmmakers have access to a world of surreal and abstract storytelling tools.

Many films stumble on the edge of both horror and sci-fi, flirting with each as they see fit and taking from them what is required. A special few find a perfect balance between both genres and harness the surreal nature of this pairing to their advantage. Films like Possessor and Under the Skin use a mix of horror and science-fiction to create a surreal story that reflects and criticizes reality in equal measure.

10 'Dark City' (1998)

Directed by Alex Proyas

A man (Rufus Sewell) wakes up alone in the bathtub of an unfamiliar hotel. He has no memory of how he came to be there and soon receives an alarming phone call telling him he must run immediately. When the man looks around the hotel room, he finds the dead body of a woman he doesn't know and a murder weapon. Fleeing the hotel just before a group of strange, pale men in trench coats arrive looking for him, the man attempts to find who he is and what is going on.

Despite a relatively short resume, director Alex Proyas has made quite a mark. In 1994, Proyas defined love and angst for an entire generation of goths with the release of The Crow. However, unsatisfied with being a one-hit wonder, Proyas' eye for grungy tableaus and dark story elements remained a feature of his work and contributed to Dark City. The gloomy and monochromatic sci-fi is as much about a look as it is a story. Its otherworldly visuals and settings leave the viewer feeling much like Dark City's protagonist: one step behind. The surreal and unknowable nature of the film acts as the connective tissue between the audience and the fictional world Dark City is inviting us to explore.

9 'Hellraiser' (1987)

Directed by Clive Barker

While traveling, Frank Cotton (Sean Chapman) purchases a mysterious puzzle box that apparently gives its user access to a world of excess pleasure. When Frank returns home, he solves the puzzle box and is immediately dragged to an alternate realm by a shadowy figure who leaves no trace. Sometime later, Frank's brother and sister-in-law, Larry (Andrew Robinson) and Julia (Claire Higgins), move into Frank's home. Julia soon discovers a monstrous version of Frank in the attic and agrees to help him try and restore his body and life.

When Clive Baker adapted his horror novella into Hellraiser, it's unlikely he could have predicted the film would spawn a cinematic universe of 11 films, including a 2022 reboot. The S&M punk demons that define Hellraiser and its sequels defy genre, which is possibly why many sequels in the series have explicitly incorporated other genres and settings into their stories. While the first film in the series isn't explicitly science-fiction, Hellraiser's otherworldly villains, the Cenobites, evoke an interdimensional ambiguity and sense of existentialism that blurs the line between sci-fi and supernatural. The surreal result of these factors enables audiences to fill in the blanks and imagine their versions of Hell, ultimate pain, and ultimate pleasure.

8 'The Cell' (2000)

Directed by Tarsem Singh

Psychologist Catherine Deane (Jennifer Lopez) is contacted by the FBI and asked to help them with a case involving serial killer Carl Stargher (Vincent D'Onofrio), who has fallen into a coma, leaving investigators unable to find his latest victim. The FBI wants Catherine to use an experimental virtual reality tool to infiltrate Carl's comatose mind and find the location of his last victims before they die.

While director Tarsem Singh doesn't always nail the story elements in his work, his visual style is another matter entirely; for example, his 2006 film The Fall is widely considered one of the most visually spectacular films ever made. Although the same can't be said of The Cell, the style and visuals of the 2000 film starring Jennifer Lopez cannot be ignored. The film's high-concept plot and eccentric visualization of the human psyche are as fascinating as they are confronting. These elements all mix to create a surreal and undeniably unique film that makes no apologies for its boldness.

7 'Under the Skin' (2013)

Directed by Jonathan Glazer

An alien entity inhabits the body of a young woman (Scarlett Johansson). The woman travels around the streets of Scotland and lures random men on the street into her van. From here, she consumes the men and continues prowling the streets of Scotland, looking for prey. Under the Skin won’t be for everyone. The strange, slow-burning and experimental sci-fi film from Jonathan Glazer is sure to divide, but the creative risks taken and ambition on display certainly make this film stand out among the modern crop of repetitive and derivative horror and science-fiction films.

The creative risks of Under the Skin aren’t limited to the pacing and storytelling. The making of the film was raw and unconventional; many of the men featured in Under the Skin were not actors, and much of the dialogue was improvised and captured by hidden cameras throughout the environment. The pointed realness of these actors and their interactions results in an indescribably surreal viewing experience. Audiences can make up their mind about whether these decisions paid off, but there is no doubt that Under the Skin is a bold and risky film that is challenging and rewarding.

6 'Sphere' (1998)

Directed by Barry Levinson

A vessel believed to be of alien origin is found on the floor of the Pacific Ocean, and a team is sent to investigate. The team is made up of a range of experts, including psychiatrist Dr. Norman Goodman (Dustin Hoffman) and marine biologist Dr. Beth Halperin (Sharon Stone). Working under the United States Navy, the team lives in a state-of-the-art underwater habitat near the vessel while conducting their research.

Sphere takes a unique approach to character and presents the idea that discovering alien life could be more harmful to the mind than the body.

It’s estimated that less of the ocean has been explored and discovered than the solar system, making deep-sea travel and exploration seem even more daunting and terrifying. All of these factors contribute to the eerie and tense environment surrounding Sphere. Barry Levinson's film makes the bottom of our ocean feel just as alien as a distant solar system. Furthermore, Sphere, based on the book by Michael Crichton, takes a unique approach to character and presents the idea that discovering alien life could be more harmful to the mind than the body. The depiction of Earth as an alien place is surreal and isolating, working in the film's favor and resulting in a unique and engaging sci-fi tale.

5 'Jacob's Ladder' (1990)

Directed by Adrian Lyne

Before Jacob Singer (Tom Robbins) was a New York City postman, he was deployed in Vietnam during the war. Although he survived his time there, many of his comrades were killed or badly wounded when his unit came under attack. Jacob's experiences in the war and traumas in his personal life prior to his deployment continue to play on his mind, evolving into visions and hallucinations that lead him to find the truth about what he's experiencing.

Jumping between multiple timelines and dividing our protagonists' experiences into reality and hallucinations makes Jacob’s Ladder a frantic and upsetting film to watch. Although he is more widely known for his erotic thrillers like Fatal Attraction, Adrian Lyne demonstrates here that he is a storyteller first and foremost. Love and trauma can be equally strong forces within the human mind, so it shouldn’t be a shock that a director known for his dark romances displays such a deft hand with subjects as confronting as PTSD and war. In the case of Jacob's Ladder, the surreal becomes reality, and the strange and eerie occurrences experienced by Jacob help the audience understand the alienation of trauma.

4 'Event Horizon' (1997)

Directed by Paul W. S. Anderson

In the year 2047, a distress signal is sent out by the Event Horizon, which disappeared without a trace seven years prior. A rescue voyage on the Lewis and Clark vessel is sent to investigate. The crew, which includes Captain S. J. Miller (Laurence Fishburne) and the designer of the Event Horizon, Doctor William Weir (Sam Neill), are greeted by a strange scene when they board the ship. Strange gradually evolves into sinister as the crew's investigation into the ship's lost years deepens.

Often referred to as "Hellraiser in space," Event Horizon is an underappreciated gem of the '90s. Its ambitious mix of hard sci-fi, surreal supernatural influences, and exploration of the afterlife far exceeded its grasp, but the violently surreal alternate dimension presented is striking and ahead of its time. Many of the scenes depicting this grim and gory dimension had to be cut from Event Horizon, while others were presented as single-frame flashes that can be viewed by anyone who can pause the film quickly enough to catch a glimpse.

3 'Suspiria' (1977)

Directed by Dario Argento

Suzy (Jessica Harper) is a young American ballerina who moves to Germany to attend Tanz Akademie, a prestigious dance school in Freiburg. Things are immediately off when Suzy arrives, and she spends her first night in town after being refused entry at Tanz Akademie. When classes eventually begin, things only get stranger as she and the other students become plagued by sinister occurrences and violence.

Suspiria is certainly more of an outright horror film than it is science fiction, but its hyper-stylized vision results in a surreal and otherworldly vibe that provides audiences with a transportive, sci-fi-like experience. Horror director Dario Argento is a master at delivering creative work that is undeniable in its spectacle and depth yet ambiguous in its genre and interpretation. The surreal and off-kilter representation of Suzy's experience at Tanz Akademie perfectly evokes the terror and isolation of the protagonist. It also speaks to Argento's skill, who is able to use everything at his disposal to emphasize character and story.

2 'Videodrome' (1983)

Directed by David Cronenberg

Max Renn (James Woods) is the president of a Toronto TV station focusing on sensationalist entertainment. One of Max's staff introduces him to a broadcast called Videodrome, which depicts a constant feed of violence, torture, and murder. Max becomes obsessed with the constant feed of extremity and snuff films and is determined to find its origin. However, the broadcast begins to wear away at Max's understanding of reality, and he suffers hallucinations and strange experiences.

The '80s were a time of great cultural strides and equally great cultural fallout. The juxtaposition of artistic risk with old-fashioned values is embodied by phenomena such as the video Nasty Panic, which resulted in film censorship and scandal across the United Kingdom in the early '80s. That same juxtaposition is on display in Videodrome, which uses surreal and nigh-on absurd plot devices to convey its message. The film presents the violence associated with the artistic freedom and boundary-pushing of the '80s and explores the impacts these liberties can have on people and culture. Much of Videodrome is in a dialogue with itself and its audience, picking at the edges of what a filmmaker like Cronenberg is willing to do to get his message across.

1 'Possessor' (2020)

Directed by Brandon Cronenberg

In an alternate 2008, corporate and political assassinations are somewhat outsourced. People like Tasya Vos (Andrea Riseborough) use brain implants and technology to inhabit and control the minds of others, turning them into puppets and using them as unwilling but helpless assassins; thus, Tasya commits the murder without leaving the high-tech facility where she works. Tasya's newest target is wealthy business mogul John Parse (Sean Bean), and her puppet is his young, middle-class son-in-law (Christopher Abbott).

The Cronenberg family makes their second appearance here with Brandon Cronengerg's taut and hyper-violent Possessor. The film explores the detachment and emptiness that is wrought upon society when it outsources its most extreme emotions to others. Violence is conducted via a conduit, sexuality is delivered via crass and soulless internet content, and right and wrong are mediated by internet moderators and online censors. The reality presented in Possessor is surreal enough to feel utterly real, which is arguably the point of surrealism and absurdism in film. By delivering the most extreme depiction of people's worst selves, Possessor serves as a brutal and poignant cautionary tale.

