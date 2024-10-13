Mysteries, jump scares, and suspense mixed with questionable circumstances, sci-fi horror shows are not for the faint of heart. They tend to keep viewers on the edge of their seats, flipping from one episode to the next so they can, hopefully, figure out what is going on with the characters they got so invested in. At first, nothing makes sense, but little by little, the inner workings of the plot start to unravel to depict some of the best television out there.

From the weird occurrences happening to Stranger Things’ Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown) and her friends in Hawkins, Indiana, to the “what if” episodes of Black Mirror that have viewers questioning what would happen if certain technologies were invented and took over society, these types of shows bring sci-fi elements into everyday life, making it creepy, dark, and downright horrific. Some of the best sci-fi horror television shows bring together all of these elements and more, though, leaving viewers with goosebumps and yet still wanting more.

10 'The Strain' (2014-2017)

Created by Guillermo del Toro and Chuck Hogan

Based on the Guillermo del Toro and Chuck Hogan book trilogy of the same name, The Strain isn’t an everyday zombie show. Instead, it is full of government conspiracies, political corruption, and an underworld that wants nothing more than to take over humanity. Centering around Dr. Ephraim Goodweather of the CDC, viewers watch as he discovers a strain of vampirism, a virus that affected everyone on a sole airplane, leaving them dead. Of course, the virus spreads, and war is waged in hopes of saving the rest of humanity from the affected.

Over the course of four seasons, The Strain does its best to bring together suspense, epic thrills, and gore to its plot in order to capture the attention of horror and sci-fi fans alike. They did a great job of it, too, as the content goes from an unfixed narrative to bone-chilling questions about the moral obligations of the government in regard to the survival of an entire race.

9 'Channel Zero' (2016-2018)

Created by Nick Antosca

When it comes to children’s television, it is typically wholesome, family fun. Nothing to worry about. That’s where Channel Zero comes into play, takes that concept, and throws it directly out the window. In the 1980s, child psychologist Mike Painter (Paul Schneider) recalls a show called “Candle’s Cove.” The strange thing, though, is that no one else seems to recall it ever being on the air. Even so, Painter believes the mysterious show has something to do with the disappearance of his twin brother back in the ‘80s. So, he goes home to investigate, only to find out something similar might be happening again.

Channel Zero is an anthology, with Season 1 showcasing the creepy and mysterious “Channel Zero” television show. The other seasons are just as dark, following stories of haunted houses and even cryptic staircases. Unsettling, spine-tingling, and downright scary, Channel Zero takes all of the good elements of the horror genre while mixing in the mystery that comes with sci-fi while taking a unique twist and incorporating relatable childhood fears into the mix.

8 'Castle Rock' (2018-2019)

Created by Sam Shaw and Dustin Thomason

Set in author Stephen King’s fictional town of Castlerock, Maine, and the infamous Shawshank State Penitentiary, Castle Rock follows the story of Henry Matthew Deaver (André Holland), a death row lawyer, as he gets called back to his hometown to help an inmate known as “The Kid" (Bill Skarsgård). Of course, it is a King adaptation, so there are unexplainable powers, supernatural circumstances, and an artfully crafted mystery filled with dread that encompasses the popularity of the author’s work. Even the biggest of King fans can appreciate the show!

A dark and eerie character-focused mystery series, Castle Rock has all of the elements fans of sci-fi horror are looking for. It is a compelling narrative that grasps the attention of viewers from the get-go as they find themselves sucked back into one of King’s spooky stories, but, somehow, the series doesn’t oversaturate the plot with references and origins. Only this time, some new characters are brought to light, and no one knows how the story is going to play out.

7 'From' (2022-)

Created by Chris Tilton

A haunted town and scared townsfolk trapped somewhere not located on a map, From does not shy away from themes of scary human nature. After a family veers off the road and gets rescued by some townsfolk, they soon realize they are unable to leave the strange area, a place of unknown origin and full of mystery. They learn that there is no going out during the night, as evil creatures terrorize and kill people. And if someone is not following the rules, the townspeople take matters into their own hands and put them in “The Box” for the monsters to have.

The series brings together mystery, suspense, and a whole lot of horror that leave viewers questioning if the people trapped in town are ever going to make it out, let alone make it out with their lives and sanity intact. Led by a strong cast with Harold Perrineau leading as Boyd Stevens, the sheriff and mayor of “The Township,” From has everything sci-fi horror fans want in a television series.

6 'The Walking Dead' (2010-2022)

Developed by Frank Darabont

Big on the horror and bloodshed, The Walking Dead takes place after the zombie apocalypse and follows the story of an ensemble cast as they fight for their survival. Based on the Robert Kirkman, Tony Moore, and Charlie Adlard comic book of the same name, The Walking Dead follows Rick Grimes (Andrew Lincoln) as he and other survivors do what they must in order not to become a “walker,” one of the zombies who feeds on the living. It is a case of human nature and what people are willing to do in order to survive, making it hard to trust anyone, but still, there is the need to at least put a little faith in people to work together and reach a common goal. In this case, it was finding a sanctuary where they’d be safe.

While this series definitely hits hard in the horror genre, considering the jump scares, bloodshed, and overall violence, it still has sci-fi elements strewn throughout. The biggest element, though, is the fact that the characters believe there is more to walkers than they originally thought since people who pass away become a walk, regardless of whether they’ve been bitten. It is a reason to believe, even though it has never been proven that each person carries a pathogen or somehow an airborne virus affects the population. It is considered a smart series in an otherwise crowded zombie subgenre, one that is very intense, with viewers not knowing if their favorite character is going to survive to see the next episode.

5 'The Last of Us' (2023-)

Created by Craig Mazin and Neil Druckmann

Taking place twenty years into a mass fungal, cordyceps, outbreak that caused people to turn into zombies, The Last of Us follows Joel (Pedro Pascal), a smuggler who is tasked with bringing Ellie (Bella Ramsey) across the United States to a militant group called the Fireflies who hope to create a vaccine with the immune pre-teens blood. The series explores the relationship between the two unlikely companions as they form a father-daughter bond and work together in order to make it to the other side of the country alive.

One of the best video game adaptations, The Last of Us, was a hit with viewers and video game players alike. The raw material and emotion were artfully crafted throughout the show and brought curiosity to the forefront of viewers' minds as they witnessed characters living fearful lives in a pandemic-driven world that has no sense of constructed society but only fear and survival. In such a chaotic world, it is interesting to see a plot where, yes, monsters are bad, but humans showcase the best and worst of humanity, making it difficult to trust anyone on the road.